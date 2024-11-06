QKS Group Presents Competitive Intelligence Strategy, for Businesses to Strengthen Their Market Positioning

Focused on delivering crucial benchmarks and insights, this service supports businesses in making effective strategies in competitive landscapes.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group introduces advanced strategies with its Competitive Intelligence and Strategy subscription service. This offering is crafted to provide businesses with an essential competitive advantage in more than 220 ICT markets, highlighting QKS's commitment to foster growth in a fast- paced business landscape.

As organizations seek agility and data- driven decision making, the Competitive Intelligence and Strategy service includes a variety of tools to provide just that. These tools include Market Share Report, MarketIQ and the highly regarded SPARK MatrixTM. These tools support detailed analysis and benchmarking of more than 3000 software vendors, helping businesses refine their marketing, product and corporate strategies.

How Competitive Intelligence and Strategy Can Empower Your Business:

MarketIQ Report: Functioning as a strong standard resource, this report evaluates a company's performance against its contenders, highlighting integrated strategies for enhancing market share and growth. It also empowers businesses to discover new opportunities, make analytical decisions, identify trends to maintain their competitiveness. Market Share Report: A comprehensive report that delivers detailed examination into a company's market performance, enabling businesses to grasp their position within the industry. By understanding their market share, companies can implement strategic changes to enhance their competitive edge SPARK MatrixTM: A leading competitive evaluation tool, the SPARK MatrixTM provides crucial insights into market dynamics and trends. It helps vendors to assess the industry players and their positioning according to various technology parameters that drive growth. This furthermore helps them analyse players in the market and assess their own strengths and weaknesses leading to informed decision making

"The face of QKS Group's Competitive Intelligence service is the Principal Analyst and his/her expert team of lead analysts. They are easily approachable, highly flexible and agile when it comes to interacting with clients from various time zones and different cultures. It includes monthly / quarterly briefings and specific enquiries. Based on their experience of interacting with various software technology vendors, they can provide thought-provoking insights across the competitive landscape, relevant & in-depth market dynamics, actionable intelligence across custom segments and specific recommendations. QKS Group ensures that our clients can carve, lead and maintain that much-needed competitive edge"- Narayan Gokhale, Vice President & Principal Analyst - Research & User Consulting

Benefits for Businesses:

Understanding the Competitive Landscape

QKS's service offers effective insights that go beyond mere data. Businesses can gain a deep understanding of their competitive environment through detailed reports, tracking market trends and identifying opportunities for growth in a fast-paced market.

Refining Product Strategy

The subscription plays a key role in strengthening product strategies. Analyses based on data reveal market positioning and highlight potential areas for enhancement and innovation, helping businesses tailor their product accordingly.

Accelerating Revenue Growth

This subscription is primarily crafted to propel revenue, offer strategic advice that clarifies competitive positioning. By identifying opportunities within the market, business will be able to focus on revenue- generating areas, using comprehensive measures to harness market trends and elevate their positioning.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

