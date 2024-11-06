Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
06.11.2024 14:46 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sun Investment Group: Sun Investment Group Invites to Join Investor Webinar Regarding Bond Issue

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-11-06 14:42 CET --
Sun Investment Group invites investors to join the Investor webinar scheduled
on the 8 November 2024 at 10:00 AM (in English) (EEST/Baltic time). 

During the call Sun Investement Group (Issuer) CEO Deividas Varabauskas and
Orion Securities (Issue organizer) Head of Corporate Finance Mykantas Urba will
present bond issue details and answer investor questions. 

8 November 2024 at 10:00 AM (in English) Register here.

Key bond issue details:

 -- Issuer:

 Sun Investment Group

 -- Tranche size:

 EUR 8 M

 -- Coupon rate:

 11.5%

 -- Maturity:

2 

years

 -- Coupon payment rate:

 semi-annual

 -- Subscription period of the Bonds:

 4-22 November 2024

 -- Issue price of one Bond:

 EUR 1,000

 -- Collateral:

 The Bonds will be secured by the first rank pledge of 100% shares of the
   paid-up share capital and voting rights of Issuer's Subsidiaries in Italy,
   managing a portfolio of solar power development projects in Italy with a
   capacity of 378 MW.

 -- Use of proceeds:

 The net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used to: (i)
   refinance previous bond issue (ISIN LT0000313256); and (ii) finance the
   Group's working capital and further project portfolio development costs.

 -- ISIN:

 LT0000409963


The existing bondholders of Sun Investment Group UAB bonds (ISIN LT0000313256)
issued in 2023 will be able to exchange these bonds to newly issued ones
through the Nasdaq CSD securities exchange offer. 



For more information and full documentation click here.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1257667
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.