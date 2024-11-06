Sun Investment Group: Sun Investment Group Invites to Join Investor Webinar Regarding Bond Issue

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-11-06 14:42 CET -- Sun Investment Group invites investors to join the Investor webinar scheduled on the 8 November 2024 at 10:00 AM (in English) (EEST/Baltic time). During the call Sun Investement Group (Issuer) CEO Deividas Varabauskas and Orion Securities (Issue organizer) Head of Corporate Finance Mykantas Urba will present bond issue details and answer investor questions. 8 November 2024 at 10:00 AM (in English) Register here. Key bond issue details: -- Issuer: Sun Investment Group -- Tranche size: EUR 8 M -- Coupon rate: 11.5% -- Maturity: 2 years -- Coupon payment rate: semi-annual -- Subscription period of the Bonds: 4-22 November 2024 -- Issue price of one Bond: EUR 1,000 -- Collateral: The Bonds will be secured by the first rank pledge of 100% shares of the paid-up share capital and voting rights of Issuer's Subsidiaries in Italy, managing a portfolio of solar power development projects in Italy with a capacity of 378 MW. -- Use of proceeds: The net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used to: (i) refinance previous bond issue (ISIN LT0000313256); and (ii) finance the Group's working capital and further project portfolio development costs. -- ISIN: LT0000409963 The existing bondholders of Sun Investment Group UAB bonds (ISIN LT0000313256) issued in 2023 will be able to exchange these bonds to newly issued ones through the Nasdaq CSD securities exchange offer. For more information and full documentation click here. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1257667