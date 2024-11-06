Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861320 | ISIN: US9282981086 | Ticker-Symbol: VHY
Tradegate
05.11.24
21:59 Uhr
15,520 Euro
-0,065
-0,42 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,54016,69516:02
16,64516,79516:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2024 13:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Intertechnology Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Highlights

  • 3Q 2024 revenues of $735.4 million
  • Gross margin was 20.5% and included the negative impact of approximately 150 basis points related to the addition of Newport
  • GAAP loss per share of ($0.14); adjusted EPS of $0.08 per share
  • 3Q 2024 book-to-bill of 0.88 with book-to-bill of 0.79 for semiconductors and 0.97 for passive components
  • Backlog at quarter end was 4.4 months

"For the third consecutive quarter this year, revenue has held fairly constant, reflecting a prolonged period of inventory de-stocking as the pace of consumption by industrial customers remains slow, backlogs are pushed out and macroeconomic conditions in Europe worsen," said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO. "While the industry remains in a downcycle, we are making the necessary adjustments to manage costs while continuing to execute our five-year strategic plan. We are preparing to participate fully in the next industry up-cycle and we are putting the foundation in place to capitalize on the longer term demand catalysts of e-mobility and sustainability to drive faster revenue growth, and improve profitability and returns on invested capital."

4Q 2024 Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $720 million +/- $20 million, with gross profit margin in the range of 20.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 175 to 200 basis points from the addition of Newport.

A conference call to discuss Vishay's third quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI24b8e37c574c42d897f4df9a7a5aa306. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); and EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as free cash, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. The calculations of these measures are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, returns on invested capital, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "intend," "suggest," "guide," "will," "expect," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand (including due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities); delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; that the Newport wafer fab will not be integrated successfully into the Company's overall business; that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not be realized; that the fab's standards, procedures and controls will not be brought into conformance within the Company's operation; difficulties in transitioning and retaining fab employees following the acquisition; difficulties in consolidating facilities and transferring processes and know-how; the diversion of our management's attention from the management of our current business; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech® is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President - Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended
September 28,
2024		 June 29,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Net revenues$735,353 $741,239 $853,653
Costs of products sold 584,470 578,369 616,010
Gross profit 150,883 162,870 237,643
Gross margin 20.5% 22.0% 27.8%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 128,545 124,953 122,513
Restructuring and severance costs 40,614 - -
Operating income (loss) (18,276) 37,917 115,130
Operating margin -2.5% 5.1% 13.5%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense (6,596) (6,657) (7,153)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (18,874)
Other 803 5,011 7,409
Total other income (expense) - net (5,793) (1,646) (18,618)
Income (loss) before taxes (24,069) 36,271 96,512
Income tax expense (benefit) (5,076) 12,391 30,557
Net earnings (loss) (18,993) 23,880 65,955
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 306 347 426
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$(19,299) $23,533 $65,529
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$(0.14) $0.17 $0.47
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$(0.14) $0.17 $0.47
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 136,793 137,326 139,083
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 136,793 138,084 140,001
Cash dividends per share$0.10 $0.10 $0.10
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Nine fiscal months ended
September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023
Net revenues$2,222,871 $2,616,809
Costs of products sold 1,738,711 1,842,980
Gross profit 484,160 773,829
Gross margin 21.8% 29.6%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 381,234 365,515
Restructuring and severance costs 40,614 -
Operating income 62,312 408,314
Operating margin 2.8% 15.6%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense (19,749) (18,677)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (18,874)
Other 13,901 15,995
Total other income (expense) - net (5,848) (21,556)
Income before taxes 56,464 386,758
Income tax expense 20,134 113,199
Net earnings 36,330 273,559
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,172 1,211
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$35,158 $272,348
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.26 $1.95
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.25 $1.94
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 137,281 139,828
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 138,039 140,577
Cash dividends per share$0.30 $0.30
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited - In thousands)
September 28, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$643,771 $972,719
Short-term investments 13,491 35,808
Accounts receivable, net 428,558 426,674
Inventories:
Finished goods 173,353 167,083
Work in process 290,597 267,339
Raw materials 223,254 213,098
Total inventories 687,204 647,520
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 237,749 214,443
Total current assets 2,010,773 2,297,164
Property and equipment, at cost:
Land 84,851 77,006
Buildings and improvements 769,865 719,387
Machinery and equipment 3,291,983 3,053,868
Construction in progress 295,147 290,593
Allowance for depreciation (2,963,103) (2,846,208)
1,478,743 1,294,646
Right of use assets 125,969 126,829
Deferred income taxes 160,900 137,394
Goodwill 255,323 201,416
Other intangible assets, net 83,427 72,333
Other assets 105,223 110,141
Total assets$4,220,358 $4,239,923
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(Unaudited - In thousands)
September 28, 2024 December 31, 2023
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable$209,864 $191,002
Payroll and related expenses 150,726 161,940
Lease liabilities 27,625 26,485
Other accrued expenses 275,159 239,350
Income taxes 51,052 73,098
Total current liabilities 714,426 691,875
Long-term debt less current portion 820,799 818,188
U.S. transition tax payable - 47,027
Deferred income taxes 112,110 95,776
Long-term lease liabilities 101,012 102,830
Other liabilities 105,834 87,918
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 192,614 195,503
Total liabilities 2,046,795 2,039,117
Equity:
Vishay stockholders' equity
Common stock 13,358 13,319
Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210
Capital in excess of par value 1,302,335 1,291,499
Retained earnings 1,035,395 1,041,372
Treasury stock (at cost) (199,440) (161,656)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,808 10,337
Total Vishay stockholders' equity 2,167,666 2,196,081
Noncontrolling interests 5,897 4,725
Total equity 2,173,563 2,200,806
Total liabilities and equity$4,220,358 $4,239,923
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Nine fiscal months ended
September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023
Operating activities
Net earnings$36,330 $273,559
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 155,272 133,910
Gain on disposal of property and equipment (1,168) (495)
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 27,163 27,469
Deferred income taxes (13,667) 20,654
Stock compensation expense 14,928 11,610
Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 18,874
Other 14,506 7,574
Change in U.S. transition tax liability (37,622) (27,670)
Change in repatriation tax liability (15,000) -
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired (74,696) (106,050)
Net cash provided by operating activities 106,046 359,435
Investing activities
Capital expenditures (175,175) (184,079)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,397 1,034
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (200,185) (5,003)
Purchase of short-term investments (101,263) (82,166)
Maturity of short-term investments 123,561 308,021
Other investing activities (1,220) (1,219)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (352,885) 36,588
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 750,000
Repurchase of convertible senior notes due 2025 - (386,745)
Net payments on revolving credit facility - (42,000)
Debt issuance and amendment costs (1,062) (26,547)
Cash paid for capped call - (94,200)
Dividends paid to common stockholders (37,467) (38,207)
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (3,629) (3,629)
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (37,784) (57,661)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests - (867)
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (4,092) (3,994)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (84,034) 96,150
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,925 (7,879)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (328,948) 484,294
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 972,719 610,825
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$643,771 $1,095,119
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended
September 28,
2024		 June 29,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$(19,299) $23,533 $65,529 $35,158 $272,348
Reconciling items affecting operating income:
Restructuring and severance costs$40,614 $- $- $40,614 $-
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):
Loss on early extinguishment of debt$- $- $18,874 $- $18,874
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):
Tax effects of pre-tax items above (10,299) - (498) (10,299) (498)
Adjusted net earnings$11,016 $23,533 $83,905 $65,473 $290,724
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 137,558 138,084 140,001 138,039 140,577
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$0.08 $0.17 $0.60 $0.47 $2.07
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended
September 28,
2024		 June 29,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities$50,565 $(24,730) $122,303 $106,046 $359,435
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 132 514 21 1,397 1,034
Less: Capital expenditures (59,527) (62,564) (66,829) (175,175) (184,079)
Free cash$(8,830) $(86,780) $55,495 $(67,732) $176,390
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended
September 28,
2024		 June 29,
2024		 September 30,
2023		 September 28,
2024		 September 30,
2023
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders$(19,299) $23,533 $65,529 $35,158 $272,348
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 306 347 426 1,172 1,211
Net earnings (loss)$(18,993) $23,880 $65,955 $36,330 $273,559
Interest expense$6,596 $6,657 $7,153 $19,749 $18,677
Interest income (5,230) (6,663) (9,183) (20,946) (21,419)
Income taxes (5,076) 12,391 30,557 20,134 113,199
Depreciation and amortization 53,595 52,150 46,216 155,272 133,910
EBITDA$30,892 $88,415 $140,698 $210,539 $517,926
Reconciling items
Restructuring and severance costs 40,614 - - 40,614 -
Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - 18,874 - 18,874
Adjusted EBITDA$71,506 $88,415 $159,572 $251,153 $536,800
Adjusted EBITDA margin** 9.7% 11.9% 18.7% 11.3% 20.5%
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.