Kornit Digital Ltd: Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third quarter revenues of $50.7 million, in line with previous guidance

Third quarter GAAP net loss of $0.9 million; non-GAAP net income of $5.5 million

Continued positive cash generation from operations

Significant year-over-year improvement in non-GAAP gross margin and return to adjusted EBITDA profitability

Industry-leading platforms, Apollo and Atlas MAX, continue to gain adoption among screen-replacement customers, driven by the new AIC model



ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"I am very pleased with the operational progress we achieved this quarter. We delivered gross margin expansion, returned to adjusted EBITDA profitability, and maintained positive cash generation as planned," said Ronen Samuel, Kornit's Chief Executive Officer.

He continued, "Our unsurpassed Apollo and MAX-powered products combined with our revamped go-to-market and our All-Inclusive-Click model are already expanding our serviceable market. This quarter we announced new customers such as Print Palace and Custom Ink that have chosen Kornit to shift their production from screen to digital-direct-to-garment. We are simultaneously seeing signs of a return to a growth-focused mindset from our core market with customers such as Monster Digital, Mad Engine Global and DO Apparel, all of whom have announced expansion of their on-demand digital production fleets with Kornit."

"We are entering 2025 with the right products and the right model, and we are laser-focused on executing the plan we laid out at our Investor Event in September," Mr. Samuel concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $50.7 million compared with $59.2 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower systems revenues.





GAAP gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 47.7% compared with 34.8% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 50.3% compared with 37.4% in the prior year period.





GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $31.3 million compared with $35.3 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased by 14% to $26.8 million compared with the prior year period.





GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.9 million, or ($0.02) per basic share, compared with net loss of $8.2 million, or ($0.17) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $3.4 million, or ($0.07) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.5 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.9% compared with -9.5% for the third quarter of 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $58 million to $63 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between 12% to 16%.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of adverse macro-economic headwinds that were caused by inflationary pressures and higher interest rates, which have impacted, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company's operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company's customers and suppliers; the Company's degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company's Poly Pro and Presto products, and the Company's Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company's ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company's ability to fill orders for its systems and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company's relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company's success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company's quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and non-cash deferred tax income.

The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company's performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company's business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company's business. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,861 $ 39,605 Short-term bank deposit 169,401 235,600 Marketable securities 217,949 57,292 Trade receivables, net 74,132 93,632 Inventory 66,326 67,712 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 27,509 28,546 Total current assets 669,178 522,387 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 59,910 223,203 Deposits and other long-term assets 20,704 8,209 Severance pay fund 298 283 Property, plant and equipment, net 46,144 50,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,248 23,782 Intangible assets, net 6,145 7,647 Goodwill 29,164 29,164 Total long-term assets 181,613 343,193 Total assets 850,791 865,580 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 5,061 6,936 Employees and payroll accruals 12,483 12,121 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 1,541 2,158 Operating lease liabilities 3,251 5,073 Other payables and accrued expenses 18,210 23,814 Total current liabilities 40,546 50,102 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,037 1,080 Operating lease liabilities 15,585 18,533 Other long-term liabilities 118 198 Total long-term liabilities 16,740 19,811 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 793,505 795,667 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 850,791 $ 865,580

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 36,996 $ 45,486 $ 100,375 $ 117,472 Services 13,736 13,738 42,754 45,729 Total revenues 50,732 59,224 143,129 163,201 Cost of revenues Products 14,647 25,392 43,609 68,391 Services 11,875 13,212 38,887 42,425 Total cost of revenues 26,522 38,604 82,496 110,816 Gross profit 24,210 20,620 60,633 52,385 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 9,973 12,038 31,797 38,027 Sales and marketing 14,441 15,586 43,213 48,927 General and administrative 6,919 7,654 21,728 25,143 Total operating expenses 31,333 35,278 96,738 112,097 Operating loss (7,123 ) (14,658 ) (36,105 ) (59,712 ) Financial income, net 6,720 6,304 18,501 18,726 Loss before taxes on income (403 ) (8,354 ) (17,604 ) (40,986 ) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 505 (193 ) 1,412 431 Net loss $ (908 ) $ (8,161 ) $ (19,016 ) $ (41,417 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net loss per share 47,604,224 48,968,244 47,583,631 49,469,717 Diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net loss per share 47,604,224 48,968,244 47,583,631 49,469,717

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 50,732 $ 59,224 $ 143,129 $ 163,201 GAAP cost of revenues $ 26,522 $ 38,604 $ 82,496 $ 110,816 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (502 ) (632 ) (1,494 ) (1,811 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (422 ) (467 ) (1,294 ) (1,311 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2) (231 ) (267 ) (760 ) (793 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2) (160 ) (160 ) (480 ) (480 ) Restructuring expenses (3) - - (914 ) (89 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 25,207 $ 37,078 $ 77,554 $ 106,332 GAAP gross profit $ 24,210 $ 20,620 $ 60,633 $ 52,385 Gross profit adjustments 1,315 1,526 4,942 4,484 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 25,525 $ 22,146 $ 65,575 $ 56,869 GAAP operating expenses $ 31,333 $ 35,278 $ 96,738 $ 112,097 Share-based compensation (1) (4,431 ) (4,050 ) (13,884 ) (13,822 ) Intangible assets amortization (2) (87 ) (117 ) (262 ) (457 ) Restructuring expenses (3) - - (757 ) (206 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 26,815 $ 31,111 $ 81,835 $ 97,612 GAAP Financial income, net $ 6,720 $ 6,304 $ 18,501 $ 18,726 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 441 (704 ) 557 (1,201 ) Non-GAAP Financial income, net $ 7,161 $ 5,600 $ 19,058 $ 17,525 GAAP Taxes on income $ 505 $ (193 ) $ 1,412 $ 431 Non-cash deferred tax income (173 ) 255 - 578 Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 332 $ 62 $ 1,412 $ 1,009 GAAP net loss $ (908 ) $ (8,161 ) $ (19,016 ) $ (41,417 ) Share-based compensation (1) 5,355 5,149 16,672 16,944 Intangible assets amortization (2) 478 544 1,502 1,730 Restructuring expenses (3) - - 1,671 295 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 441 (704 ) 557 (1,201 ) Non-cash deferred tax income 173 (255 ) - (578 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,539 $ (3,427 ) $ 1,386 $ (24,227 ) GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.84 ) Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.49 ) Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 47,604,224 48,968,244 47,583,631 49,469,717 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 49,988,803 48,968,244 49,166,345 49,469,717 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 502 $ 632 $ 1,494 $ 1,811 Cost of service revenues 422 467 1,294 1,311 Research and development 1,384 1,478 4,055 4,430 Sales and marketing 1,650 1,747 5,016 5,054 General and administrative 1,397 825 4,813 4,338 $ 5,355 $ 5,149 $ 16,672 $ 16,944 (2) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 231 $ 267 $ 760 $ 793 Cost of service revenues 160 160 480 480 Sales and marketing 87 117 262 457 $ 478 $ 544 $ 1,502 $ 1,730 (3) Restructuring expenses Cost of product revenues $ - $ - $ 865 $ 89 Cost of service revenues - - 49 - Research and development - - 235 20 Sales and marketing - - 190 186 General and administrative - - 332 - $ - $ - $ 1,671 $ 295

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (908 ) $ (8,161 ) $ (19,016 ) $ (41,417 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,219 3,886 9,734 11,413 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues - 3,325 3,273 9,001 Share-based compensation 5,355 5,149 16,672 16,944 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (287 ) 148 (278 ) 673 Realized loss on sale and redemption of marketable securities - 44 - 41 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 5,329 (8,921 ) 19,500 (25,777 ) Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses (447 ) (686 ) 1,037 (1,452 ) Inventory 4,094 4,567 130 6,507 Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 339 (711 ) (236 ) (1,723 ) Deposits and other long term assets (440 ) (301 ) (1,659 ) (2,179 ) Trade payables 227 (1,887 ) (1,706 ) (3,589 ) Employees and payroll accruals 914 (1,284 ) 1,436 1,205 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 55 (414 ) (617 ) (3,651 ) Other payables and accrued expenses (3,880 ) (2,152 ) (6,070 ) (2,190 ) Accrued severance pay, net 4 (76 ) (58 ) (138 ) Other long - term liabilities (20 ) (254 ) (80 ) (944 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 13,554 (7,728 ) 22,062 (37,276 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (774 ) (1,003 ) (3,497 ) (6,072 ) Investing in long term assets (9,723 ) - (9,723 ) - Proceeds from short-term bank deposits, net 73,995 3 66,199 54,938 Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 7,000 1,990 10,494 7,240 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 8,750 2,970 44,629 14,222 Investment in marketable securities (1,282 ) (5,516 ) (45,901 ) (24,451 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 77,966 (1,556 ) 62,201 45,877 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options 115 198 122 293 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (296 ) - (1,074 ) (437 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares - (15,948 ) (9,055 ) (36,766 ) Net cash used in financing activities (181 ) (15,750 ) (10,007 ) (36,910 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 91,339 (25,034 ) 74,256 (28,309 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 22,522 101,322 39,605 104,597 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 113,861 $ 76,288 $ 113,861 $ 76,288 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 145 74 145 74 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment and long term assets 175 531 1,576 531 Property, plant and equipment transferred to be used as inventory - - 320 734 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 337 322 (1,071 ) 5,809