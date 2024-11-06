Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 853226 | ISIN: JP3854600008
Tradegate
06.11.24
12:44 Uhr
8,622 Euro
-0,690
-7,41 %
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 12:33 Uhr
24 Leser
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first half year ended September 30, 2024

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first half year ended September 30, 2024.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Apr. - Sep.)

  • Total Profit: Operating Profit 742.6 bil. yen / Operating Margin 6.9%
  • In automobile business operations, consolidated unit sales increased by 64 thousand units mainly due to strong sales of ICE / HEV models and start of full-scale EV sales in North America from the same period of the previous year. Group unit sales decreased by 155 thousand units mainly due to the decrease in sales in China.
  • In motorcycle business operations, global sales remained strong, achieving a total of 10 million units for the cumulative second quarter.
  • The operating cash flow after R&D adjustment remained at the same level as the same period last year at 1 trillion 285.1 billion yen.

Financial Forecast for FYE March 31, 2025

  • Total Profit: Operating Profit 1,420.0 bil. yen / Profit for the year 950.0 bil. yen
  • Although operating profit has been affected by an increase in incentive for EV sales in North America, it remains unchanged from our previous forecast* mainly due to the recovery in motorcycle business.
  • Profit for the year decreased by 50 bil. yen from our previous forecast* mainly due to the decrease of share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method.
    *Previous forecast: announced on August 7

Returning profit to shareholders

  • The interim dividend were set at 34 yen.
  • The annual dividend will be 68 yen. (unchanged from our previous forecast*)
  • The Board of Directors has approved acquisition of the Company's own shares of 100.0 bil. yen, in addition to the 300.0 bil. yen share buyback resolution made on May 10.

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE: Honda Motor Co., Ltd

SOURCE Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
