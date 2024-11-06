Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Q4 and FY24 Results; Initiates FY25 Guidance

Q4 sales increased 7% and organic sales increased 10% *

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal fourth quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.95. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS was $1.28.

Q4 sales increased 7% to $7.4 billion and organic sales increased 10%. Full year sales from increased 2% to $27.4 billion and organic sales increased 4%.

For the quarter, GAAP net income was $633 million and adjusted net income was $858 million.

"We are very pleased with our strong end to the fiscal year and our fourth quarter results, which delivered double-digit organic sales growth and robust margin expansion," said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO. "Johnson Controls is entering fiscal 2025 with momentum. Backlog is at record levels and we are well positioned to deliver continued profitable top line growth. Importantly, the actions taken during the year to simplify our portfolio are allowing us to focus our resources on expanding Johnson Controls as a leading pure-play building solutions provider. We are driving greater outcomes for our customers globally across the building lifecycle while unlocking shareholder value."

FISCAL Q4 SEGMENT RESULTS

The financial highlights presented in the tables below include both continuing and discontinued operations and are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023.

Building Solutions North America





Fiscal Q4 (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 3,223

$ 2,778

16 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

484

427

13 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

484

427

13 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

15.0 %

15.4 %

(40 bp) Adjusted (non-GAAP)

15.0 %

15.4 %

(40 bp)

Sales in the quarter of $3.2 billion increased 16% over the prior year. Organic sales also increased 16% led by growth greater than 20% in Applied HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 7% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $9.1 billion increased 10% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA margin of 15.0% declined 40 basis points versus the prior year primarily due to unfavorable mix, as Systems grew faster than Service.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa / Latin America)





Fiscal Q4 (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 1,113

$ 1,045

7 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

111

82

35 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

128

82

56 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

10.0 %

7.8 %

220 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

11.5 %

7.8 %

370 bp

Sales in the quarter of $1.1 billion increased 7% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 10% versus the prior year led by double-digit growth in Controls, Security, and Industrial Refrigeration.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 14% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.5 billion increased 10% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA margin of 10.0% expanded 220 basis points versus the prior year driven by improved productivity and by the positive mix from the growth in Service. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q4 2024 excludes a non-recurring loss associated with the equity method accounting for a joint venture.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific





Fiscal Q4 (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 664

$ 697

(5 %) Segment EBITA











GAAP

94

94

- % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

94

94

- % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

14.2 %

13.5 %

70 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

14.2 %

13.5 %

70 bp

Sales in the quarter of $664 million declined 5% versus the prior year. Organic sales also declined 5% versus the prior year as mid single-digit Service growth was more than offset by continued weakness in the Systems business in China.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 6% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.5 billion decreased 10% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA margin of 14.2% improved 70 basis points versus the prior year as positive mix from our Service business offset a decline in our Systems business.

Global Products





Fiscal Q4* (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 2,394

$ 2,386

- % Segment EBITA











GAAP

670

502

33 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

670

502

33 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

28.0 %

21.0 %

700 bp Adjusted (non-GAAP)

28.0 %

21.0 %

700 bp

*Includes results for both continuing operations and discontinued operations related to the sale of the Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business. See footnote one for additional details.

Sales in the quarter of $2.4 billion were flat versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 8% versus the prior year as growth in Commercial and Residential HVAC were offset by declines in both Fire & Security and Industrial Refrigeration.

Segment EBITA margin of 28.0% expanded 700 basis points versus the prior year driven primarily by operational efficiencies leading to productivity improvements.

Corporate





Fiscal Q4 (in millions)

2024

2023

Change Corporate Expense











GAAP

$ 158

$ 70

126 % Adjusted (non-GAAP)

114

49

133 %

Adjusted Corporate expense excludes certain transaction/separation costs.

OTHER Q4 ITEMS

Total cash provided by operating activities of $1,526 million included cash from continuing operations of $1,352 million and cash from discontinued operations of $174 million. Free cash flow was $1,318 million and adjusted free cash flow was $1,087 million.

The Company paid dividends of $247 million.

The Company repurchased 5.4 million shares of common stock for approximately $370 million.

The Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs for continuing and discontinued operations of $145 million, comprised primarily of severance and other charges related to ongoing restructuring actions and certain asset impairments.

The Company signed a definitive agreement to sell its Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business (the "R&LC Business"), which includes the North America Ducted businesses and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owns 60% and Hitachi owns 40%, to Bosch Group for approximately $8.1 billion in cash with the Company's portion of the aggregate consideration being approximately $6.7 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The Company announced a multi-year restructuring plan to address stranded costs and further right-size its global operations following its previously announced portfolio simplification actions. The Company expects to incur approximately $400 million in restructuring costs over the next three years, resulting in expected annual cost savings of approximately $500 million.

GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking statements regarding organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented on a continuing operations basis excluding the R&LC Business, which was classified as discontinued operations during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2025 first quarter and full year GAAP financial results from continuing operations.

The Company initiated fiscal 2025 first quarter continuing operations guidance:

Organic sales growth of mid-single digits

Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~14.5%

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$0.57 to $0.60

The Company initiated fiscal 2025 full year continuing operations guidance:

Organic sales growth of mid-single digits

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of more than 50 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$3.40 to $3.50

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Johnson Controls International plc Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales













Products and systems $ 4,391

$ 4,128

$ 15,967

$ 15,789 Services 1,857

1,725

6,985

6,542

6,248

5,853

22,952

22,331 Cost of sales













Products and systems 2,872

2,877

10,677

10,736 Services 1,108

1,004

4,198

3,791

3,980

3,881

14,875

14,527















Gross profit 2,268

1,972

8,077

7,804















Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,368

1,309

5,661

5,387 Restructuring and impairment costs 133

212

510

1,049 Net financing charges 96

56

342

258 Equity income (loss) (23)

1

(42)

3















Income from continuing operations before income taxes 648

396

1,522

1,113















Income tax provision (benefit) 110

(92)

111

(468)















Income from continuing operations 538

488

1,411

1,581















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 140

93

489

452















Net income 678

581

1,900

2,033















Income from continuing operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests 2

7

4

19















Income from discontinued operations attributable to

noncontrolling interests 43

25

191

165















Net income attributable to Johnson Controls $ 633

$ 549

$ 1,705

$ 1,849















Amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary

shareholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 536

$ 481

$ 1,407

$ 1,562 Income from discontinued operations 97

68

298

287 Net income $ 633

$ 549

$ 1,705

$ 1,849















Basic earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 0.80

$ 0.71

$ 2.09

$ 2.28 Discontinued operations 0.15

0.10

0.44

0.42 Total $ 0.95

$ 0.81

$ 2.53

$ 2.70































Diluted earnings per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Continuing operations $ 0.80

$ 0.70

$ 2.08

$ 2.27 Discontinued operations 0.15

0.10

0.44

0.42 Total $ 0.95

$ 0.80

$ 2.52

$ 2.69

Johnson Controls International plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 606

$ 828 Accounts receivable - net 6,051

5,494 Inventories 1,774

1,872 Current assets held for sale 1,595

1,552 Other current assets 1,153

991 Current assets 11,179

10,737







Property, plant and equipment - net 2,403

2,374 Goodwill 16,725

16,772 Other intangible assets - net 4,130

4,772 Noncurrent assets held for sale 3,210

3,105 Other noncurrent assets 5,048

4,482 Total assets $ 42,695

$ 42,242







Liabilities and Equity













Short-term debt $ 953

$ 361 Current portion of long-term debt 536

645 Accounts payable 3,389

3,498 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,048

847 Deferred revenue 2,160

1,923 Current liabilities held for sale 1,431

1,375 Other current liabilities 2,438

2,435 Current liabilities 11,955

11,084







Long-term debt 8,004

7,818 Pension and postretirement benefits 217

252 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 405

407 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,753

4,987 Long-term liabilities 13,379

13,464







Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls 16,098

16,545 Noncontrolling interests 1,263

1,149 Total equity 17,361

17,694 Total liabilities and equity $ 42,695

$ 42,242

Johnson Controls International plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Activities of Continuing Operations













Income from continuing operations attributable to Johnson Controls $ 536

$ 481

$ 1,407

$ 1,562 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 2

7

4

19 Net income 538

488

1,411

1,581 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 192

202

816

745 Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) (10)

83

(43)

58 Pension and postretirement contributions 10

(5)

(6)

(48) Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 23

(2)

44

(3) Deferred income taxes -

(337)

(403)

(602) Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 78

126

411

827 Equity-based compensation expense 26

18

107

107 Other - net 15

(20)

(112)

(117) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:













Accounts receivable (46)

240

(537)

(259) Inventories 168

141

(17)

(58) Other assets 78

31

(482)

(187) Restructuring reserves 5

25

(76)

57 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 466

(17)

645

(85) Accrued income taxes (191)

95

(190)

(160) Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,352

1,068

1,568

1,856















Investing Activities of Continuing Operations













Capital expenditures (195)

(139)

(494)

(446) Sale of property, plant and equipment 1

3

1

30 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (4)

(466)

(3)

(726) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 326

28

345

28 Other - net (26)

(1)

(33)

21 Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations 102

(575)

(184)

(1,093)















Financing Activities of Continuing Operations













Net proceeds (payments) from borrowings with maturities less than three months (655)

195

48

(75) Proceeds from debt -

2

1,281

1,173 Repayments of debt (486)

(1,019)

(924)

(1,555) Stock repurchases and retirements (370)

(12)

(1,246)

(625) Payment of cash dividends (247)

(251)

(1,000)

(980) Other - net -

20

(107)

3 Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (1,758)

(1,065)

(1,948)

(2,059)















Discontinued Operations













Cash provided by operating activities 174

322

530

365 Cash used by investing activities (13)

(33)

(37)

(91) Cash provided (used) by financing activities -

2

(132)

(115) Cash provided by discontinued operations 161

291

361

159 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30

62

59

(5) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash held for sale (8)

(4)

(6)

(5) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (121)

(223)

(150)

(1,147) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 888

1,140

917

2,064 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 767

917

767

917 Less: Restricted cash 161

89

161

89 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 606

$ 828

$ 606

$ 828

FOOTNOTES

1.Sale of Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Business

The Company signed a definitive agreement in July 2024 to sell its Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business (the "R&LC Business"), which includes the North America Ducted businesses and the global Residential joint venture with Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owns 60% and Hitachi owns 40%. The R&LC Business, which was previously reported in the Global Products segment, meets the criteria to be classified as a discontinued operation and, as a result, its historical financial results are reflected in the consolidated financial statements as a discontinued operation, and assets and liabilities were retrospectively reclassified as held for sale for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all activities and amounts reported in the following footnotes include both the continuing operations of the Company and activities and amounts related to the R&LC business.

2.Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports various non-GAAP measures in this earnings release and the related earnings presentation. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measures. Refer to footnotes three through eight for further information on the calculations of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Organic sales

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. Management believes organic sales growth is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period sales results and trends.

Cash flow

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP measures which exclude the impacts of the following:

JC Capital cash flows primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the impact of discontinuing its accounts receivables factoring programs from adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion. The Company has also re-baselined the prior year adjusted free cash flow measures to present a more comparative measure without the impact of factoring.

Cash payments related to the water systems AFFF settlement and cash receipts for AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

Management believes free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on its liquidity. Management also believes adjusted free cash flows are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period cash flows, cash trends and ongoing cash flows of the Company.

Adjusted financial measures

Adjusted financial measures include adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted corporate expenses. These non-GAAP measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the excluded amounts is a matter of management judgment and depends upon the nature and variability of the underlying expense or income amounts and other factors.

As detailed in the tables included in footnotes four through seven, the following items were excluded from certain financial measures:

Net mark-to-market adjustments are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

are the result of adjusting restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets to their current market value. These adjustments may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value.

represents restructuring costs attributable to Johnson Controls including costs associated with exit plans or other restructuring plans that will have a more significant impact on the underlying cost structure of the organization. Impairment costs primarily relate to write-downs of goodwill, intangible assets and assets held for sale to their fair value. Water systems AFFF settlement and insurance recoveries include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries.

include amounts related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company, and AFFF-related insurance recoveries. Transaction/separation costs include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions.

include costs associated with significant mergers and acquisitions. Earn-out adjustments relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results.

relate to earn-out liabilities associated with certain significant acquisitions and may have a favorable or unfavorable impact on results. Warehouse fire loss relates to an uninsured loss attributable to a fire at a warehouse in Menominee, Michigan.

relates to an uninsured loss attributable to a fire at a warehouse in Menominee, Michigan. Cyber incident costs primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023.

primarily represent expenses, net of insurance recoveries, associated with the response to, and remediation of, a cybersecurity incident which occurred in September 2023. Global products product quality issue are costs related to a product quality issue within the Global Products segment that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company.

are costs related to a product quality issue within the Global Products segment that is unusual due to the magnitude of the expected cost to remediate in comparison to typical product quality issues experienced by the Company. Loss on divestiture relates to the sale of the ADTi business.

relates to the sale of the ADTi business. EMEA/LA joint venture loss relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company.

relates to certain non-recurring losses associated with the equity method accounting of a joint venture company. Discrete tax items, net includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits.

includes the net impact of discrete tax items within the period, including the following types of items: changes in estimates associated with valuation allowances, changes in estimates associated with reserves for uncertain tax positions, withholding taxes recorded upon changes in indefinite re-investment assertions for businesses to be disposed of, impacts from statutory rate changes, and the recording of significant tax credits. Related tax impact includes the tax impact of the various adjusting/excluded items.

Management believes the exclusion of these items is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and/or magnitude of the amounts. When considered together with unadjusted amounts, adjusted financial measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results, business trends and ongoing operations of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes.

Debt ratios

Management believes that net debt to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as the ratio provides an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and also is a measure of risk to its shareholders.

3. Sales

The following tables include sales from both continuing and discontinued operations and detail the changes in sales attributable to organic growth, foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and other (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30 Net sales Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Net sales - 2023 $ 2,778

$ 1,045

$ 697

$ 4,520

$ 2,386

$ 6,906 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

(7)

(7)

(135)

(142) Foreign currency (2)

(31)

6

(27)

(26)

(53) Adjusted base net sales 2,776

1,014

696

4,486

2,225

6,711 Acquisitions -

2

-

2

-

2 Organic growth 447

97

(32)

512

169

681 Net sales - 2024 $ 3,223

$ 1,113

$ 664

$ 5,000

$ 2,394

$ 7,394























Growth %:





















Net sales 16 %

7 %

(5 %)

11 %

- %

7 % Organic growth 16 %

10 %

(5 %)

11 %

8 %

10 %

























Twelve Months Ended September 30 Net sales Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Net sales - 2023 $ 10,330

$ 4,096

$ 2,746

$ 17,172

$ 9,621

$ 26,793 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(3)

(58)

(61)

(147)

(208) Foreign currency 13

(39)

(62)

(88)

(170)

(258) Adjusted base net sales 10,343

4,054

2,626

17,023

9,304

26,327 Acquisitions 48

9

51

108

29

137 Organic growth 957

233

(440)

750

204

954 Net sales - 2024 $ 11,348

$ 4,296

$ 2,237

$ 17,881

$ 9,537

$ 27,418























Growth %:





















Net sales 10 %

5 %

(19 %)

4 %

(1 %)

2 % Organic growth 9 %

6 %

(17 %)

4 %

2 %

4 %



Three Months Ended September 30 Products and systems revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Products and systems revenue - 2023 $ 1,727

$ 570

$ 498

$ 2,795

$ 2,386

$ 5,181 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(1)

-

(1)

(135)

(136) Foreign currency (1)

2

3

4

(26)

(22) Adjusted products and systems revenue 1,726

571

501

2,798

2,225

5,023 Acquisitions -

1

-

1

-

1 Organic growth 364

24

(44)

344

169

513 Products and systems revenue - 2024 $ 2,090

$ 596

$ 457

$ 3,143

$ 2,394

$ 5,537























Growth %:





















Products and systems revenue 21 %

5 %

(8 %)

12 %

- %

7 % Organic growth 21 %

4 %

(9 %)

12 %

8 %

10 %

























Twelve Months Ended September 30 Products and systems revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Products and systems revenue - 2023 $ 6,368

$ 2,275

$ 1,987

$ 10,630

$ 9,621

$20,251 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(2)

-

(2)

(147)

(149) Foreign currency 13

37

(48)

2

(170)

(168) Adjusted products and systems revenue 6,381

2,310

1,939

10,630

9,304

19,934 Acquisitions 5

5

30

40

29

69 Organic growth 713

(1)

(486)

226

204

430 Products and systems revenue - 2024 $ 7,099

$ 2,314

$ 1,483

$ 10,896

$ 9,537

$ 20,433























Growth %:





















Products and systems revenue 11 %

2 %

(25 %)

3 %

(1 %)

1 % Organic growth 11 %

- %

(25 %)

2 %

2 %

2 %



Three Months Ended September 30 Service revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Service revenue - 2023 $ 1,051

$ 475

$ 199

$ 1,725

$ -

$ 1,725 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

1

(7)

(6)

-

(6) Foreign currency (1)

(33)

3

(31)

-

(31) Adjusted base service revenue 1,050

443

195

1,688

-

1,688 Acquisitions -

1

-

1

-

1 Organic growth 83

73

12

168

-

168 Service revenue - 2024 $ 1,133

$ 517

$ 207

$ 1,857

$ -

$ 1,857























Growth %:





















Service revenue 8 %

9 %

4 %

8 %

- %

8 % Organic growth 8 %

16 %

6 %

10 %

- %

10 %

























Twelve Months Ended September 30 Service revenue Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Service revenue - 2023 $ 3,962

$ 1,821

$ 759

$ 6,542

$ -

$ 6,542 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(1)

(58)

(59)

-

(59) Foreign currency -

(76)

(14)

(90)

-

(90) Adjusted base service revenue 3,962

1,744

687

6,393

-

6,393 Acquisitions 43

4

21

68

-

68 Organic growth 244

234

46

524

-

524 Service revenue - 2024 $ 4,249

$ 1,982

$ 754

$ 6,985

$ -

$ 6,985























Growth %:





















Service revenue 7 %

9 %

(1 %)

7 %

- %

7 % Organic growth 6 %

13 %

7 %

8 %

- %

8 %

4. Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The following table includes free cash flow and free cash flow conversion attributable to both continuing and discontinued operations (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,526

$ 1,390

$ 2,098

$ 2,221

Capital expenditures (208)

(173)

(532)

(539)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,318

$ 1,217

$ 1,566

$ 1,682



















Net income attributable to JCI $ 633

$ 549

$ 1,705

$ 1,849

Free cash flow conversion from net

income (non-GAAP) 208 %

222 %

92 %

91 %



The following table includes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion attributable to both continuing and discontinued operations (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,318

$ 1,217

$ 1,566

$ 1,682 Adjustments:













JC Capital cash used by operating activities 9

56

179

137 Water systems AFFF settlement cash payments and

insurance recoveries (257)

-

(14)

- Impact from discontinuation of factoring programs 17

-

665

- Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) 1,087

1,273

2,396

1,819 Prior year impact from factoring programs -

(284)

-

(205) Re-baselined adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,087

$ 989

$ 2,396

$ 1,614















Adjusted net income attributable to JCI (non-GAAP) $ 858

$ 719

$ 2,510

$ 2,405 JC Capital net income (8)

1

(16)

(11) Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital (non-GAAP) $ 850

$ 720

$ 2,494

$ 2,394 Adjusted free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP) 128 %

137 %

96 %

67 %

5. EBITA, EBIT and Corporate Expense

The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment EBITA. The following table includes both continuing and discontinued operations (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

Actual

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (in millions; unaudited) 2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023































Segment EBITA





























Building Solutions North America $ 484

$ 427

$ 484

$ 427

1,663

$ 1,394

$ 1,602

$ 1,394 Building Solutions EMEA/LA 111

82

128

82

391

316

408

316 Building Solutions Asia Pacific 94

94

94

94

261

343

261

343 Global Products 670

502

670

502

2,123

1,965

2,149

1,975































EBIT (non-GAAP)





























Net income attributable to JCI $ 633

$ 549

$ 858

$ 719

$ 1,705

$ 1,849

$ 2,510

$ 2,405 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) 45

32

46

36

195

184

202

188 Net income 678

581

904

755

1,900

2,033

2,712

2,593 Income tax provision (benefit)(2) 153

(57)

143

118

252

(323)

432

405 Income before income taxes 831

524

1,047

873

2,152

1,710

3,144

2,998 Net financing charges 96

63

96

63

359

281

359

281 EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 927

$ 587

$ 1,143

$ 936

$ 2,511

$ 1,991

$ 3,503

$ 3,279





(1) Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment costs.



(2) Adjusted income tax provision (benefit) excludes the net tax impacts of pre-tax adjusting items and discrete tax items.

The following tables reconcile segment EBITA to adjusted segment EBITA (unaudited) attributable to both continuing and discontinued operations:



Three Months Ended September 30, (in millions) Building Solutions North America

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

Global Products

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023































Segment EBITA $ 484

$ 427

$ 111

$ 82

$ 94

$ 94

$ 670

$ 502































Adjusting items:





























EMEA/LA joint venture loss -

-

17

-

-

-

-

-































Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 484

$ 427

$ 128

$ 82

$ 94

$ 94

$ 670

$ 502



Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in millions) Building Solutions North America

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

Global Products

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023































Segment EBITA $ 1,663

$ 1,394

$ 391

$ 316

$ 261

$ 343

$ 2,123

$ 1,965































Adjusting items:





























Earn-out adjustments (61)

-

-

-

-

-

(7)

(30) Uninsured warehouse fire loss -

-

-

-

-

-

-

40 Global Products product quality

costs -

-

-

-

-

-

33

- EMEA/LA joint venture loss -

-

17

-

-

-

-

-































Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,602

$ 1,394

$ 408

$ 316

$ 261

$ 343

$ 2,149

$ 1,975

The following table reconciles Corporate expense from both continuing and discontinued operations as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023















Corporate expense (GAAP) $ 158

$ 70

$ 531

$ 432















Adjusting items:













Transaction/separation costs (44)

(21)

(72)

(122) Cyber incident costs -

-

(27)

- Adjusted corporate expense (non-GAAP) $ 114

$ 49

$ 432

$ 310

6. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to JCI and diluted earnings per share as reported to the comparable adjusted amounts (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Net income attributable to

JCI

Diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share) 2024

2023

2024

2023















As reported (GAAP) $ 633

$ 549

$ 0.95

$ 0.80















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (16)

108

(0.02)

0.16 Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 144

216

0.22

0.31 AFFF insurance recoveries (16)

-

(0.02)

- Transaction/separation costs 44

21

0.07

0.03 Loss on divestiture 42

-

0.06

- EMEA/LA joint venture loss 17

-

0.03

- Tax impact of adjusting items, net 10

(54)

0.01

(0.08) Discrete tax items, net -

(121)

-

(0.18) Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 858

$ 719

$ 1.28

$ 1.05





* May not sum due to rounding







Twelve Months Ended September 30,

Net income attributable to

JCI

Diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share) 2024

2023

2024

2023















As reported (GAAP) $ 1,705

$ 1,849

$ 2.52

$ 2.69















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (58)

92

(0.09)

0.13 Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 537

1,060

0.79

1.54 Water systems AFFF settlement 750

-

1.11

- AFFF insurance recoveries (367)

-

(0.54)

- Transaction/separation costs 72

122

0.11

0.18 Earn-out adjustments (68)

(30)

(0.10)

(0.04) Warehouse fire loss -

40

-

0.06 Cyber incident costs 27

-

0.04

- Global Products product quality issue 33

-

0.05

- Loss on divestiture 42

-

0.06

- EMEA/LA joint venture loss 17

-

0.03

- Tax impact of adjusting items, net (123)

(169)

(0.18)

(0.25) Discrete tax items,net (57)

(559)

(0.08)

(0.81) Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 2,510

$ 2,405

$ 3.71

$ 3.50





* May not sum due to rounding

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions; unaudited):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023







Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic weighted average shares outstanding 665.3

680.3

673.8

684.3 Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options, unvested restricted stock and

unvested performance share awards 2.8

3.0

2.2

3.1 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 668.1

683.3

676.0

687.4

7. Debt Ratios

The following table includes both continuing and discontinued operations and details net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions) September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Short-term debt $ 953

$ 1,523

$ 385 Current portion of long-term debt 536

998

645 Long-term debt 8,004

7,867

7,818 Total debt 9,493

10,388

8,848 Less: cash and cash equivalents 611

862

835 Net debt $ 8,882

$ 9,526

$ 8,013











Last twelve months income before income

taxes $ 2,152

$ 1,845

$ 1,710











Net debt to income before income taxes 4.1x

5.2x

4.7x











Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA (non-

GAAP) $ 4,382

$ 4,210

$ 4,127











Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.0x

2.3x

1.9x

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



Twelve Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Net income $ 1,900

$ 1,803

$ 2,033 Income tax provision (benefit) 252

42

(323) Net financing charges 359

326

281 EBIT 2,511

2,171

1,991 Adjusting items:









Net mark-to-market adjustments (58)

66

92 Restructuring and impairment costs 544

619

1,064 Water systems AFFF settlement 750

750

- AFFF insurance recoveries (367)

(351)

- Transaction/separation costs 72

49

122 Earn-out adjustments (68)

(68)

(30) Warehouse fire loss -

-

40 Cyber incident costs 27

27

- Global Products product quality issue 33

33

- Loss on divestiture 42

-

- EMEA/LA joint venture loss 17

-

- Adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP) 3,503

3,296

3,279 Depreciation and amortization 879

914

848 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 4,382

$ 4,210

$ 4,127

8. Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of certain excluded items was approximately 13.75% for the three and twelve months ending September 30, 2024 and approximately 13.5% for the three and twelve months ending September 30, 2023.

9. Statements of Income

The following tables include statements of income for both continuing and discontinued operations.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Combined

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Combined Net sales





















Products and systems $ 4,391

$ 1,146

$ 5,537

$ 4,128

$ 1,053

$ 5,181 Services 1,857

-

1,857

1,725

-

1,725

6,248

1,146

7,394

5,853

1,053

6,906 Cost of sales





















Products and systems 2,872

832

3,704

2,877

817

3,694 Services 1,108

-

1,108

1,004

-

1,004

3,980

832

4,812

3,881

817

4,698























Gross profit 2,268

314

2,582

1,972

236

2,208























Selling, general and

administrative expenses 1,368

200

1,568

1,309

167

1,476 Restructuring and impairment

costs 133

12

145

212

8

220 Net financing charges 96

-

96

56

7

63 Equity income (loss) (23)

81

58

1

74

75























Income before income taxes 648

183

831

396

128

524























Income tax provision (benefit) 110

43

153

(92)

35

(57)























Net income 538

140

678

488

93

581























Income attributable to

noncontrolling interests 2

43

45

7

25

32























Net income attributable to

Johnson Controls $ 536

$ 97

$ 633

$ 481

$ 68

$ 549















































Earnings per share attributable to

Johnson Controls





















Basic $ 0.80

$ 0.15

$ 0.95

$ 0.71

$ 0.10

0.81 Diluted 0.80

0.15

0.95

0.70

0.10

0.80

























Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024

Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Combined

Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Combined Net sales





















Products and systems $ 15,967

$ 4,466

$ 20,433

$ 15,789

$ 4,462

$ 20,251 Services 6,985

-

6,985

6,542

-

6,542

22,952

4,466

27,418

22,331

4,462

26,793 Cost of sales





















Products and systems 10,677

3,300

13,977

10,736

3,295

14,031 Services 4,198

-

4,198

3,791

-

3,791

14,875

3,300

18,175

14,527

3,295

17,822























Gross profit 8,077

1,166

9,243

7,804

1,167

8,971























Selling, general and

administrative expenses 5,661

761

6,422

5,387

794

6,181 Restructuring and impairment

costs 510

34

544

1,049

15

1,064 Net financing charges 342

17

359

258

23

281 Equity income (loss) (42)

276

234

3

262

265























Income before income taxes 1,522

630

2,152

1,113

597

1,710























Income tax provision (benefit) 111

141

252

(468)

145

(323)























Net income 1,411

489

1,900

1,581

452

2,033























Income attributable to

noncontrolling interests 4

191

195

19

165

184























Net income attributable to

Johnson Controls $ 1,407

$ 298

$ 1,705

$ 1,562

$ 287

$ 1,849















































Earnings per share attributable to

Johnson Controls





















Basic $ 2.09

$ 0.44

$ 2.53

$ 2.28

$ 0.42

$ 2.70 Diluted 2.08

0.44

2.52

2.27

0.42

2.69

10. Quarterly Results - Continuing Operations

The following tables include reconciliations of EBIT to adjusted EBIT, diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS, and Global Products segment EBITA to Global Products adjusted segment EBITA for continuing operations only.



Fiscal 2024 (in millions, except per share) Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year



















Net sales $ 5,209

$ 5,597

$ 5,898

$ 6,248

$ 22,952



















Net income attributable to JCI $ 340

$ (321)

$ 852

$ 536

$ 1,407 Income attributable to NCI -

3

(1)

2

4 Net income (loss) 340

(318)

851

538

1,411 Income tax provision (benefit) (20)

(153)

174

110

111 Income (loss) before income taxes 320

(471)

1,025

648

1,522 Net financing charges 87

89

70

96

342 EBIT (Non-GAAP) 407

(382)

1,095

744

1,864 Adjusting items:

















Net mark-to-market adjustments (22)

(15)

(5)

(6)

(48) Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 35

239

102

133

509 Water systems AFFF settlement -

750

-

-

750 AFFF insurance recoveries -

-

(351)

(16)

(367) Transaction/separation costs -

5

10

17

32 Earn-out adjustments -

(7)

(61)

-

(68) Uninsured warehouse fire loss -

-

-

-

- Cyber incident costs 23

4

-

-

27 Global Products product quality issue -

33

-

-

33 Loss on divestiture -

-

-

42

42 EMEA/LA joint venture loss -

-

-

17

17



















Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) $ 443

$ 627

$ 790

$ 931

$ 2,791



















Diluted EPS $ 0.50

$ (0.47)

$ 1.25

$ 0.80

$ 2.08 Adjusting items:

















Net mark-to-market adjustments (0.03)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.07) Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 0.05

0.35

0.15

0.20

0.75 Water systems AFFF settlement -

1.10

-

-

1.11 AFFF insurance recoveries -

-

(0.52)

(0.02)

(0.54) Transaction/separation costs -

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.05 Earn-out adjustments -

(0.01)

(0.09)

-

(0.10) Cyber incident costs 0.03

0.01

-

-

0.04 Global Products product quality issue -

0.05

-

-

0.05 Loss on divestiture -

-

-

0.06

0.06 EMEA/LA joint venture loss -

-

-

0.03

0.03 Tax impact of adjusting items (0.01)

(0.32)

0.14

0.03

(0.16) Discrete tax items (0.08)

-

-

-

(0.08)



















Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)* $ 0.46

$ 0.69

$ 0.95

$ 1.11

$ 3.21



















Weighted shares outstanding 682.4

679.0

672.8

668.1

676.0





* May not sum due to rounding







Fiscal 2023 (in millions, except per share) Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year



















Net sales $ 5,155

$ 5,546

$ 5,777

$ 5,853

$ 22,331



















Net income attributable to JCI $ 97

$ 44

$ 940

$ 481

$ 1,562 Income attributable to NCI 4

1

7

7

19 Net income 101

45

947

488

1,581 Income tax provision (benefit) (3)

8

(381)

(92)

(468) Income before income taxes 98

53

566

396

1,113 Net financing charges 62

66

74

56

258 EBIT (Non-GAAP) 160

119

640

452

1,371 Adjusting items:

















Net mark-to-market adjustments (3)

4

(17)

111

95 Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 343

415

79

212

1,049 Transaction/separation costs 26

29

43

20

118 Earn-out adjustments



(30)

-

-

(30) Uninsured warehouse fire loss 40

-

-

-

40



















Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) $ 566

$ 537

$ 745

$ 795

$ 2,643



















Diluted EPS $ 0.14

$ 0.07

$ 1.36

$ 0.70

$ 2.27 Adjusting items:

















Net mark-to-market adjustments -

0.01

(0.02)

0.16

0.14 Restructuring and impairment costs, net of NCI 0.50

0.60

0.12

0.31

1.53 Transaction/separation costs 0.04

0.04

0.06

0.03

0.17 Earn-out adjustments -

(0.04)

-

-

(0.04) Uninsured warehouse fire loss 0.06

-

-

-

0.06 Tax impact of adjusting items (0.09)

(0.06)

(0.02)

(0.08)

(0.24) Discrete tax items -

-

(0.64)

(0.18)

(0.81)



















Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)* $ 0.63

$ 0.62

$ 0.87

$ 0.95

$ 3.07



















Weighted shares outstanding 690.3

689.7

686.2

683.3

687.4





* May not sum due to rounding







Global Products (in millions) Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2023

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year







































Segment EBITA $ 267

$ 290

$ 387

$ 459

$ 1,403

$ 299

$ 305

$ 355

$ 358

$ 1,317







































Adjusting items:





































Earn-out adjustments -

(7)

-

-

(7)

-

(30)

-

-

(30) Uninsured warehouse fire

loss -

-

-

-

-

40

-

-

-

40 Global Products product

quality costs -

33

-

-

33

-

-

-

-

-







































Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 267

$ 316

$ 387

$ 459

$ 1,429

$ 339

$ 275

$ 355

$ 358

$ 1,327

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc