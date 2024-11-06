Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.23 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.48 per Diluted Share -
- Originated or Acquired $2.1 Billion of Assets in the Quarter and $3.5 Billion Year-To-Date -
- Received Repayments of $1.6 Billion in the Quarter and $3.7 Billion Year-To-Date -
- Raised $800 Million of Capital Bringing Liquidity to a Record $1.8 Billion -
- Undepreciated Book Value Per Share of $20.22 -
- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share -
GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's third quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $76.1 million, inclusive of a $66.4 million credit loss provision, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $159.0 million.
"STWD's differentiated multi-cylinder business model, created exactly to help us weather storms, has served us well. To date, we are the only company in the United States categorized as a commercial mortgage REIT that did not reduce its dividend, either in the pandemic or because of the Fed's rapid increase in rates. While we remain among the dominant large real estate loan lenders in the nation, our commercial lending book is roughly 60% of our total assets today. Our other cylinders, particularly infrastructure lending, conduit and special servicing, have contributed an increasing share to our performance. We also used this period to significantly reduce our leverage, which is a full turn or more below many of our peers. Like most of our peers, we have had, and are likely to continue to have, restructurings in our loan book as the cycle moves on, but it is gratifying that knowing this, we are still able to move to full offense again," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"After successfully accessing the equity and debt markets for the third time this year, which were met with record demand, we have $1.8 billion of liquidity, our highest level ever, and a leverage ratio of just 2.1x. We invested over $2.0 billion in the quarter, our highest volume since the Fed began raising rates in 2022. With record liquidity and a robust pipeline, along with additional access to capital via our $4.6 billion of unencumbered assets and over $4.00 per share of unrealized gains in our property book, we are well positioned to increase our investment pace as transaction volumes return to the real estate markets," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of September 30, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $100 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 349,589
$ 63,910
$ -
$ 5,258
$ -
$ 418,757
$ -
$ 418,757
Interest income from investment securities
29,392
123
-
24,882
-
54,397
(37,170)
17,227
Servicing fees
109
-
-
15,448
-
15,557
(3,730)
11,827
Rental income
4,267
-
16,352
5,360
-
25,979
-
25,979
Other revenues
2,149
1,410
212
1,338
641
5,750
-
5,750
Total revenues
385,506
65,443
16,564
52,286
641
520,440
(40,900)
479,540
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
185
-
-
-
27,254
27,439
-
27,439
Interest expense
209,464
38,381
10,375
10,160
69,687
338,067
(208)
337,859
General and administrative
14,430
4,440
1,236
24,249
3,699
48,054
-
48,054
Costs of rental operations
3,140
-
6,057
2,936
-
12,133
-
12,133
Depreciation and amortization
2,264
14
5,914
1,745
251
10,188
-
10,188
Credit loss provision, net
65,021
1,406
-
-
-
66,427
-
66,427
Other expense
15
175
-
285
-
475
-
475
Total costs and expenses
294,519
44,416
23,582
39,375
100,891
502,783
(208)
502,575
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,570
16,570
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
975
-
975
(1,316)
(341)
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
2,913
-
-
(29,277)
-
(26,364)
25,586
(778)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
95,747
-
-
19,124
-
114,871
-
114,871
Loss from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
(5,590)
-
-
(5,590)
-
(5,590)
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,277
(963)
-
183
-
497
(148)
349
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
-
-
-
8,316
-
8,316
-
8,316
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
(108,436)
(104)
(546)
(3,592)
28,737
(83,941)
-
(83,941)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
58,930
546
(55)
-
-
59,421
-
59,421
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(142)
-
-
(100)
-
(242)
-
(242)
Other (loss) income, net
(2,146)
-
(879)
44
-
(2,981)
-
(2,981)
Total other income (loss)
48,143
(521)
(7,070)
(4,327)
28,737
64,962
40,692
105,654
Income (loss) before income taxes
139,130
20,506
(14,088)
8,584
(71,513)
82,619
-
82,619
Income tax (provision) benefit
(7,422)
156
-
(3,183)
-
(10,449)
-
(10,449)
Net income (loss)
131,708
20,662
(14,088)
5,401
(71,513)
72,170
-
72,170
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
-
(3,148)
7,049
-
3,898
-
3,898
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 131,705
$ 20,662
$ (17,236)
$ 12,450
$ (71,513)
$ 76,068
$ -
$ 76,068
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 131,705
$ 20,662
$ (17,236)
$ 12,450
$ (71,513)
$ 76,068
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
4,659
-
-
4,659
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(5,065)
(13,975)
-
(19,040)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
2,582
521
103
1,624
5,958
10,788
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
2,409
5
6,004
1,839
-
10,257
Interest income adjustment for securities
4,943
-
-
8,342
-
13,285
Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments
7,422
(156)
-
3,183
-
10,449
Other non-cash items
3
-
282
(471)
-
(186)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(95,747)
-
-
(19,124)
-
(114,871)
Credit loss provision, net
65,021
1,406
-
-
-
66,427
Securities
(2,913)
-
-
29,277
-
26,364
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
5,590
-
-
5,590
Derivatives
108,436
104
546
3,592
(28,737)
83,941
Foreign currency
(58,930)
(546)
55
-
-
(59,421)
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(1,277)
963
-
(183)
-
(497)
Sales of properties
-
-
-
(8,316)
-
(8,316)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(1,551)
-
-
19,841
-
18,290
Securities
(10)
-
-
817
-
807
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
19,043
-
-
19,043
Derivatives
30,099
85
(129)
(4,354)
(11,425)
14,276
Foreign currency
(3,534)
67
(55)
-
-
(3,522)
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,278
(297)
-
350
-
1,331
Sales of properties
-
-
-
3,237
-
3,237
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 189,936
$ 22,814
$ 13,797
$ 38,129
$ (105,717)
$ 158,959
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 0.57
$ 0.07
$ 0.04
$ 0.12
$ (0.32)
$ 0.48
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 1,102,810
$ 194,526
$ -
$ 12,345
$ -
$ 1,309,681
$ -
$ 1,309,681
Interest income from investment securities
90,170
391
-
70,663
-
161,224
(108,791)
52,433
Servicing fees
361
-
-
48,512
-
48,873
(11,324)
37,549
Rental income
11,819
-
52,863
15,603
-
80,285
-
80,285
Other revenues
4,455
2,690
574
2,836
1,951
12,506
-
12,506
Total revenues
1,209,615
197,607
53,437
149,959
1,951
1,612,569
(120,115)
1,492,454
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
569
-
-
-
103,401
103,970
-
103,970
Interest expense
662,124
115,229
35,325
26,952
199,200
1,038,830
(626)
1,038,204
General and administrative
49,003
14,625
3,701
71,407
11,063
149,799
-
149,799
Costs of rental operations
8,577
-
17,309
8,661
-
34,547
-
34,547
Depreciation and amortization
6,349
43
17,695
5,289
754
30,130
-
30,130
Credit loss provision, net
142,993
1,982
-
-
-
144,975
-
144,975
Other expense
771
175
35
453
-
1,434
-
1,434
Total costs and expenses
870,386
132,054
74,065
112,762
314,418
1,503,685
(626)
1,503,059
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
43,836
43,836
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
(1,521)
-
(1,521)
2,303
782
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(4,352)
-
-
(69,445)
-
(73,797)
74,301
504
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
102,781
-
-
47,498
-
150,279
-
150,279
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
10,304
-
-
10,304
-
10,304
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
10,293
(694)
-
1,046
-
10,645
(951)
9,694
(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
(41)
-
92,003
8,316
-
100,278
-
100,278
Gain on derivative financial instruments, net
11,636
59
1,442
129
5,718
18,984
-
18,984
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
23,970
479
(13)
-
-
24,436
-
24,436
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
173
(620)
(2,254)
(100)
-
(2,801)
-
(2,801)
Other (loss) income, net
(7,337)
40
(1,156)
50
-
(8,403)
-
(8,403)
Total other income (loss)
137,123
(736)
100,326
(14,027)
5,718
228,404
119,489
347,893
Income (loss) before income taxes
476,352
64,817
79,698
23,170
(306,749)
337,288
-
337,288
Income tax (provision) benefit
(18,930)
414
-
(9,017)
-
(27,533)
-
(27,533)
Net income (loss)
457,422
65,231
79,698
14,153
(306,749)
309,755
-
309,755
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(10)
-
(15,010)
13,555
-
(1,465)
-
(1,465)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 457,412
$ 65,231
$ 64,688
$ 27,708
$ (306,749)
$ 308,290
$ -
$ 308,290
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$ 457,412
$ 65,231
$ 64,688
$ 27,708
$ (306,749)
$ 308,290
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
13,978
-
-
13,978
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(9,028)
(25,498)
-
(34,526)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
7,320
1,485
288
4,797
17,612
31,502
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
22,593
22,593
Depreciation and amortization
6,793
15
17,955
5,570
-
30,333
Interest income adjustment for securities
15,891
-
-
25,603
-
41,494
Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair value adjustments
18,930
(414)
-
9,017
-
27,533
Other non-cash items
10
-
834
(823)
-
21
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(102,781)
-
-
(47,498)
-
(150,279)
Credit loss provision, net
142,993
1,982
-
-
-
144,975
Securities
4,352
-
-
69,445
-
73,797
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(10,304)
-
-
(10,304)
Derivatives
(11,636)
(59)
(1,442)
(129)
(5,718)
(18,984)
Foreign currency
(23,970)
(479)
13
-
-
(24,436)
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(10,293)
694
-
(1,046)
-
(10,645)
Sales of properties
-
-
(92,003)
(8,316)
-
(100,319)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(4,949)
-
-
47,261
-
42,312
Realized credit loss
-
(1,546)
-
-
-
(1,546)
Securities
(9,302)
-
-
(37,078)
-
(46,380)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
54,246
-
-
54,246
Derivatives
101,184
269
8,694
1,019
(31,750)
79,416
Foreign currency
(12,209)
55
(13)
-
-
(12,167)
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
4,272
(326)
-
1,033
-
4,979
Sales of properties
-
-
39,150
3,237
-
42,387
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 584,017
$ 66,907
$ 87,056
$ 74,302
$ (304,012)
$ 508,270
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 1.78
$ 0.20
$ 0.26
$ 0.23
$ (0.92)
$ 1.55
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 11,235
$ 174,581
$ 35,527
$ 13,692
$ 122,818
$ 357,853
$ -
$ 357,853
Restricted cash
93,839
19,825
1,057
4,627
32,935
152,283
-
152,283
Loans held-for-investment, net
13,713,603
2,415,162
-
-
-
16,128,765
-
16,128,765
Loans held-for-sale
2,540,411
-
-
232,968
-
2,773,379
-
2,773,379
Investment securities
1,094,588
17,275
-
1,189,930
-
2,301,793
(1,585,991)
715,802
Properties, net
476,951
-
659,351
58,288
-
1,194,590
-
1,194,590
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
-
-
1,984,822
-
-
1,984,822
-
1,984,822
Investments in unconsolidated entities
26,407
51,997
-
27,270
-
105,674
(14,665)
91,009
Goodwill
-
119,409
-
140,437
-
259,846
-
259,846
Intangible assets
11,373
-
22,770
61,577
-
95,720
(35,561)
60,159
Derivative assets
67,220
-
544
1,799
5,076
74,639
-
74,639
Accrued interest receivable
179,174
16,572
224
964
212
197,146
-
197,146
Other assets
150,882
7,247
52,816
8,646
73,571
293,162
-
293,162
VIE assets, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
39,950,395
39,950,395
Total Assets
$ 18,365,683
$ 2,822,068
$ 2,757,111
$ 1,740,198
$ 234,612
$ 25,919,672
$ 38,314,178
$ 64,233,850
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 184,956
$ 63,422
$ 12,584
$ 44,583
$ 89,689
$ 395,234
$ -
$ 395,234
Related-party payable
-
-
-
-
25,542
25,542
-
25,542
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
163,669
163,669
-
163,669
Derivative liabilities
90,530
-
-
69
27,562
118,161
-
118,161
Secured financing agreements, net
8,628,342
796,183
479,138
639,323
1,332,072
11,875,058
(20,440)
11,854,618
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
2,163,968
1,138,281
-
-
-
3,302,249
-
3,302,249
Unsecured senior notes, net
-
-
-
-
2,757,146
2,757,146
-
2,757,146
VIE liabilities, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
38,334,618
38,334,618
Total Liabilities
11,067,796
1,997,886
491,722
683,975
4,395,680
18,637,059
38,314,178
56,951,237
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
-
410,799
-
-
410,799
-
410,799
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
-
-
-
-
3,447
3,447
-
3,447
Additional paid-in capital
1,309,195
586,273
(391,883)
(652,611)
5,460,889
6,311,863
-
6,311,863
Treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(138,022)
(138,022)
-
(138,022)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
5,972,318
237,909
2,039,228
1,584,106
(9,487,382)
346,179
-
346,179
Accumulated other comprehensive income
16,256
-
-
-
-
16,256
-
16,256
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
7,297,769
824,182
1,647,345
931,495
(4,161,068)
6,539,723
-
6,539,723
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
118
-
207,245
124,728
-
332,091
-
332,091
Total Permanent Equity
7,297,887
824,182
1,854,590
1,056,223
(4,161,068)
6,871,814
-
6,871,814
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 18,365,683
$ 2,822,068
$ 2,757,111
$ 1,740,198
$ 234,612
$ 25,919,672
$ 38,314,178
$ 64,233,850
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.