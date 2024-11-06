Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.23 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.48 per Diluted Share -

- Originated or Acquired $2.1 Billion of Assets in the Quarter and $3.5 Billion Year-To-Date -

- Received Repayments of $1.6 Billion in the Quarter and $3.7 Billion Year-To-Date -

- Raised $800 Million of Capital Bringing Liquidity to a Record $1.8 Billion -

- Undepreciated Book Value Per Share of $20.22 -

- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share -

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's third quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $76.1 million, inclusive of a $66.4 million credit loss provision, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $159.0 million.

"STWD's differentiated multi-cylinder business model, created exactly to help us weather storms, has served us well. To date, we are the only company in the United States categorized as a commercial mortgage REIT that did not reduce its dividend, either in the pandemic or because of the Fed's rapid increase in rates. While we remain among the dominant large real estate loan lenders in the nation, our commercial lending book is roughly 60% of our total assets today. Our other cylinders, particularly infrastructure lending, conduit and special servicing, have contributed an increasing share to our performance. We also used this period to significantly reduce our leverage, which is a full turn or more below many of our peers. Like most of our peers, we have had, and are likely to continue to have, restructurings in our loan book as the cycle moves on, but it is gratifying that knowing this, we are still able to move to full offense again," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"After successfully accessing the equity and debt markets for the third time this year, which were met with record demand, we have $1.8 billion of liquidity, our highest level ever, and a leverage ratio of just 2.1x. We invested over $2.0 billion in the quarter, our highest volume since the Fed began raising rates in 2022. With record liquidity and a robust pipeline, along with additional access to capital via our $4.6 billion of unencumbered assets and over $4.00 per share of unrealized gains in our property book, we are well positioned to increase our investment pace as transaction volumes return to the real estate markets," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended September 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 349,589

$ 63,910

$ -

$ 5,258

$ -

$ 418,757

$ -

$ 418,757 Interest income from investment securities 29,392

123

-

24,882

-

54,397

(37,170)

17,227 Servicing fees 109

-

-

15,448

-

15,557

(3,730)

11,827 Rental income 4,267

-

16,352

5,360

-

25,979

-

25,979 Other revenues 2,149

1,410

212

1,338

641

5,750

-

5,750 Total revenues 385,506

65,443

16,564

52,286

641

520,440

(40,900)

479,540 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 185

-

-

-

27,254

27,439

-

27,439 Interest expense 209,464

38,381

10,375

10,160

69,687

338,067

(208)

337,859 General and administrative 14,430

4,440

1,236

24,249

3,699

48,054

-

48,054 Costs of rental operations 3,140

-

6,057

2,936

-

12,133

-

12,133 Depreciation and amortization 2,264

14

5,914

1,745

251

10,188

-

10,188 Credit loss provision, net 65,021

1,406

-

-

-

66,427

-

66,427 Other expense 15

175

-

285

-

475

-

475 Total costs and expenses 294,519

44,416

23,582

39,375

100,891

502,783

(208)

502,575 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

16,570

16,570 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

975

-

975

(1,316)

(341) Change in fair value of investment securities, net 2,913

-

-

(29,277)

-

(26,364)

25,586

(778) Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 95,747

-

-

19,124

-

114,871

-

114,871 Loss from affordable housing fund investments -

-

(5,590)

-

-

(5,590)

-

(5,590) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,277

(963)

-

183

-

497

(148)

349 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net -

-

-

8,316

-

8,316

-

8,316 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net (108,436)

(104)

(546)

(3,592)

28,737

(83,941)

-

(83,941) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 58,930

546

(55)

-

-

59,421

-

59,421 Loss on extinguishment of debt (142)

-

-

(100)

-

(242)

-

(242) Other (loss) income, net (2,146)

-

(879)

44

-

(2,981)

-

(2,981) Total other income (loss) 48,143

(521)

(7,070)

(4,327)

28,737

64,962

40,692

105,654 Income (loss) before income taxes 139,130

20,506

(14,088)

8,584

(71,513)

82,619

-

82,619 Income tax (provision) benefit (7,422)

156

-

(3,183)

-

(10,449)

-

(10,449) Net income (loss) 131,708

20,662

(14,088)

5,401

(71,513)

72,170

-

72,170 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (3)

-

(3,148)

7,049

-

3,898

-

3,898 Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 131,705

$ 20,662

$ (17,236)

$ 12,450

$ (71,513)

$ 76,068

$ -

$ 76,068

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended September 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 131,705

$ 20,662

$ (17,236)

$ 12,450

$ (71,513)

$ 76,068 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

4,659

-

-

4,659 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

(5,065)

(13,975)

-

(19,040) Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,582

521

103

1,624

5,958

10,788 Management incentive fee -

-

-

-

-

- Depreciation and amortization 2,409

5

6,004

1,839

-

10,257 Interest income adjustment for securities 4,943

-

-

8,342

-

13,285 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments 7,422

(156)

-

3,183

-

10,449 Other non-cash items 3

-

282

(471)

-

(186) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (95,747)

-

-

(19,124)

-

(114,871) Credit loss provision, net 65,021

1,406

-

-

-

66,427 Securities (2,913)

-

-

29,277

-

26,364 Woodstar Fund investments -

-

5,590

-

-

5,590 Derivatives 108,436

104

546

3,592

(28,737)

83,941 Foreign currency (58,930)

(546)

55

-

-

(59,421) (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (1,277)

963

-

(183)

-

(497) Sales of properties -

-

-

(8,316)

-

(8,316) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (1,551)

-

-

19,841

-

18,290 Securities (10)

-

-

817

-

807 Woodstar Fund investments -

-

19,043

-

-

19,043 Derivatives 30,099

85

(129)

(4,354)

(11,425)

14,276 Foreign currency (3,534)

67

(55)

-

-

(3,522) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,278

(297)

-

350

-

1,331 Sales of properties -

-

-

3,237

-

3,237 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 189,936

$ 22,814

$ 13,797

$ 38,129

$ (105,717)

$ 158,959 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.57

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.12

$ (0.32)

$ 0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 1,102,810

$ 194,526

$ -

$ 12,345

$ -

$ 1,309,681

$ -

$ 1,309,681 Interest income from investment securities 90,170

391

-

70,663

-

161,224

(108,791)

52,433 Servicing fees 361

-

-

48,512

-

48,873

(11,324)

37,549 Rental income 11,819

-

52,863

15,603

-

80,285

-

80,285 Other revenues 4,455

2,690

574

2,836

1,951

12,506

-

12,506 Total revenues 1,209,615

197,607

53,437

149,959

1,951

1,612,569

(120,115)

1,492,454 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 569

-

-

-

103,401

103,970

-

103,970 Interest expense 662,124

115,229

35,325

26,952

199,200

1,038,830

(626)

1,038,204 General and administrative 49,003

14,625

3,701

71,407

11,063

149,799

-

149,799 Costs of rental operations 8,577

-

17,309

8,661

-

34,547

-

34,547 Depreciation and amortization 6,349

43

17,695

5,289

754

30,130

-

30,130 Credit loss provision, net 142,993

1,982

-

-

-

144,975

-

144,975 Other expense 771

175

35

453

-

1,434

-

1,434 Total costs and expenses 870,386

132,054

74,065

112,762

314,418

1,503,685

(626)

1,503,059 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

43,836

43,836 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

(1,521)

-

(1,521)

2,303

782 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (4,352)

-

-

(69,445)

-

(73,797)

74,301

504 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 102,781

-

-

47,498

-

150,279

-

150,279 Income from affordable housing fund investments -

-

10,304

-

-

10,304

-

10,304 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 10,293

(694)

-

1,046

-

10,645

(951)

9,694 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (41)

-

92,003

8,316

-

100,278

-

100,278 Gain on derivative financial instruments, net 11,636

59

1,442

129

5,718

18,984

-

18,984 Foreign currency gain (loss), net 23,970

479

(13)

-

-

24,436

-

24,436 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 173

(620)

(2,254)

(100)

-

(2,801)

-

(2,801) Other (loss) income, net (7,337)

40

(1,156)

50

-

(8,403)

-

(8,403) Total other income (loss) 137,123

(736)

100,326

(14,027)

5,718

228,404

119,489

347,893 Income (loss) before income taxes 476,352

64,817

79,698

23,170

(306,749)

337,288

-

337,288 Income tax (provision) benefit (18,930)

414

-

(9,017)

-

(27,533)

-

(27,533) Net income (loss) 457,422

65,231

79,698

14,153

(306,749)

309,755

-

309,755 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (10)

-

(15,010)

13,555

-

(1,465)

-

(1,465) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 457,412

$ 65,231

$ 64,688

$ 27,708

$ (306,749)

$ 308,290

$ -

$ 308,290

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 457,412

$ 65,231

$ 64,688

$ 27,708

$ (306,749)

$ 308,290 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

13,978

-

-

13,978 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

(9,028)

(25,498)

-

(34,526) Non-cash equity compensation expense 7,320

1,485

288

4,797

17,612

31,502 Management incentive fee -

-

-

-

22,593

22,593 Depreciation and amortization 6,793

15

17,955

5,570

-

30,333 Interest income adjustment for securities 15,891

-

-

25,603

-

41,494 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair value adjustments 18,930

(414)

-

9,017

-

27,533 Other non-cash items 10

-

834

(823)

-

21 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (102,781)

-

-

(47,498)

-

(150,279) Credit loss provision, net 142,993

1,982

-

-

-

144,975 Securities 4,352

-

-

69,445

-

73,797 Woodstar Fund investments -

-

(10,304)

-

-

(10,304) Derivatives (11,636)

(59)

(1,442)

(129)

(5,718)

(18,984) Foreign currency (23,970)

(479)

13

-

-

(24,436) (Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (10,293)

694

-

(1,046)

-

(10,645) Sales of properties -

-

(92,003)

(8,316)

-

(100,319) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (4,949)

-

-

47,261

-

42,312 Realized credit loss -

(1,546)

-

-

-

(1,546) Securities (9,302)

-

-

(37,078)

-

(46,380) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

54,246

-

-

54,246 Derivatives 101,184

269

8,694

1,019

(31,750)

79,416 Foreign currency (12,209)

55

(13)

-

-

(12,167) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 4,272

(326)

-

1,033

-

4,979 Sales of properties -

-

39,150

3,237

-

42,387 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 584,017

$ 66,907

$ 87,056

$ 74,302

$ (304,012)

$ 508,270 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.78

$ 0.20

$ 0.26

$ 0.23

$ (0.92)

$ 1.55

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of September 30, 2024

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,235

$ 174,581

$ 35,527

$ 13,692

$ 122,818

$ 357,853

$ -

$ 357,853 Restricted cash 93,839

19,825

1,057

4,627

32,935

152,283

-

152,283 Loans held-for-investment, net 13,713,603

2,415,162

-

-

-

16,128,765

-

16,128,765 Loans held-for-sale 2,540,411

-

-

232,968

-

2,773,379

-

2,773,379 Investment securities 1,094,588

17,275

-

1,189,930

-

2,301,793

(1,585,991)

715,802 Properties, net 476,951

-

659,351

58,288

-

1,194,590

-

1,194,590 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund -

-

1,984,822

-

-

1,984,822

-

1,984,822 Investments in unconsolidated entities 26,407

51,997

-

27,270

-

105,674

(14,665)

91,009 Goodwill -

119,409

-

140,437

-

259,846

-

259,846 Intangible assets 11,373

-

22,770

61,577

-

95,720

(35,561)

60,159 Derivative assets 67,220

-

544

1,799

5,076

74,639

-

74,639 Accrued interest receivable 179,174

16,572

224

964

212

197,146

-

197,146 Other assets 150,882

7,247

52,816

8,646

73,571

293,162

-

293,162 VIE assets, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

39,950,395

39,950,395 Total Assets $ 18,365,683

$ 2,822,068

$ 2,757,111

$ 1,740,198

$ 234,612

$ 25,919,672

$ 38,314,178

$ 64,233,850 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 184,956

$ 63,422

$ 12,584

$ 44,583

$ 89,689

$ 395,234

$ -

$ 395,234 Related-party payable -

-

-

-

25,542

25,542

-

25,542 Dividends payable -

-

-

-

163,669

163,669

-

163,669 Derivative liabilities 90,530

-

-

69

27,562

118,161

-

118,161 Secured financing agreements, net 8,628,342

796,183

479,138

639,323

1,332,072

11,875,058

(20,440)

11,854,618 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,163,968

1,138,281

-

-

-

3,302,249

-

3,302,249 Unsecured senior notes, net -

-

-

-

2,757,146

2,757,146

-

2,757,146 VIE liabilities, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

38,334,618

38,334,618 Total Liabilities 11,067,796

1,997,886

491,722

683,975

4,395,680

18,637,059

38,314,178

56,951,237 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests -

-

410,799

-

-

410,799

-

410,799 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock -

-

-

-

3,447

3,447

-

3,447 Additional paid-in capital 1,309,195

586,273

(391,883)

(652,611)

5,460,889

6,311,863

-

6,311,863 Treasury stock -

-

-

-

(138,022)

(138,022)

-

(138,022) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,972,318

237,909

2,039,228

1,584,106

(9,487,382)

346,179

-

346,179 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,256

-

-

-

-

16,256

-

16,256 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 7,297,769

824,182

1,647,345

931,495

(4,161,068)

6,539,723

-

6,539,723 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 118

-

207,245

124,728

-

332,091

-

332,091 Total Permanent Equity 7,297,887

824,182

1,854,590

1,056,223

(4,161,068)

6,871,814

-

6,871,814 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,365,683

$ 2,822,068

$ 2,757,111

$ 1,740,198

$ 234,612

$ 25,919,672

$ 38,314,178

$ 64,233,850

