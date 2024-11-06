Anzeige
18,14518,24016:06
Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.23 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.48 per Diluted Share -

- Originated or Acquired $2.1 Billion of Assets in the Quarter and $3.5 Billion Year-To-Date -

- Received Repayments of $1.6 Billion in the Quarter and $3.7 Billion Year-To-Date -

- Raised $800 Million of Capital Bringing Liquidity to a Record $1.8 Billion -

- Undepreciated Book Value Per Share of $20.22 -

- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share -

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's third quarter 2024 GAAP net income was $76.1 million, inclusive of a $66.4 million credit loss provision, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $159.0 million.

"STWD's differentiated multi-cylinder business model, created exactly to help us weather storms, has served us well. To date, we are the only company in the United States categorized as a commercial mortgage REIT that did not reduce its dividend, either in the pandemic or because of the Fed's rapid increase in rates. While we remain among the dominant large real estate loan lenders in the nation, our commercial lending book is roughly 60% of our total assets today. Our other cylinders, particularly infrastructure lending, conduit and special servicing, have contributed an increasing share to our performance. We also used this period to significantly reduce our leverage, which is a full turn or more below many of our peers. Like most of our peers, we have had, and are likely to continue to have, restructurings in our loan book as the cycle moves on, but it is gratifying that knowing this, we are still able to move to full offense again," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.

"After successfully accessing the equity and debt markets for the third time this year, which were met with record demand, we have $1.8 billion of liquidity, our highest level ever, and a leverage ratio of just 2.1x. We invested over $2.0 billion in the quarter, our highest volume since the Fed began raising rates in 2022. With record liquidity and a robust pipeline, along with additional access to capital via our $4.6 billion of unencumbered assets and over $4.00 per share of unrealized gains in our property book, we are well positioned to increase our investment pace as transaction volumes return to the real estate markets," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13742861
The playback can be accessed through November 20, 2024.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of September 30, 2024, the Company has successfully deployed over $100 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
 Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 349,589


$ 63,910


$ -


$ 5,258


$ -


$ 418,757


$ -


$ 418,757

Interest income from investment securities

29,392


123


-


24,882


-


54,397


(37,170)


17,227

Servicing fees

109


-


-


15,448


-


15,557


(3,730)


11,827

Rental income

4,267


-


16,352


5,360


-


25,979


-


25,979

Other revenues

2,149


1,410


212


1,338


641


5,750


-


5,750

Total revenues

385,506


65,443


16,564


52,286


641


520,440


(40,900)


479,540

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

185


-


-


-


27,254


27,439


-


27,439

Interest expense

209,464


38,381


10,375


10,160


69,687


338,067


(208)


337,859

General and administrative

14,430


4,440


1,236


24,249


3,699


48,054


-


48,054

Costs of rental operations

3,140


-


6,057


2,936


-


12,133


-


12,133

Depreciation and amortization

2,264


14


5,914


1,745


251


10,188


-


10,188

Credit loss provision, net

65,021


1,406


-


-


-


66,427


-


66,427

Other expense

15


175


-


285


-


475


-


475

Total costs and expenses

294,519


44,416


23,582


39,375


100,891


502,783


(208)


502,575

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


16,570


16,570

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


975


-


975


(1,316)


(341)

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

2,913


-


-


(29,277)


-


(26,364)


25,586


(778)

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

95,747


-


-


19,124


-


114,871


-


114,871

Loss from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


(5,590)


-


-


(5,590)


-


(5,590)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,277


(963)


-


183


-


497


(148)


349

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

-


-


-


8,316


-


8,316


-


8,316

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net

(108,436)


(104)


(546)


(3,592)


28,737


(83,941)


-


(83,941)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

58,930


546


(55)


-


-


59,421


-


59,421

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(142)


-


-


(100)


-


(242)


-


(242)

Other (loss) income, net

(2,146)


-


(879)


44


-


(2,981)


-


(2,981)

Total other income (loss)

48,143


(521)


(7,070)


(4,327)


28,737


64,962


40,692


105,654

Income (loss) before income taxes

139,130


20,506


(14,088)


8,584


(71,513)


82,619


-


82,619

Income tax (provision) benefit

(7,422)


156


-


(3,183)


-


(10,449)


-


(10,449)

Net income (loss)

131,708


20,662


(14,088)


5,401


(71,513)


72,170


-


72,170

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)


-


(3,148)


7,049


-


3,898


-


3,898

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 131,705


$ 20,662


$ (17,236)


$ 12,450


$ (71,513)


$ 76,068


$ -


$ 76,068

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 131,705


$ 20,662


$ (17,236)


$ 12,450


$ (71,513)


$ 76,068

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


4,659


-


-


4,659

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(5,065)


(13,975)


-


(19,040)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,582


521


103


1,624


5,958


10,788

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


-


-

Depreciation and amortization

2,409


5


6,004


1,839


-


10,257

Interest income adjustment for securities

4,943


-


-


8,342


-


13,285

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments

7,422


(156)


-


3,183


-


10,449

Other non-cash items

3


-


282


(471)


-


(186)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

(95,747)


-


-


(19,124)


-


(114,871)

Credit loss provision, net

65,021


1,406


-


-


-


66,427

Securities

(2,913)


-


-


29,277


-


26,364

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


5,590


-


-


5,590

Derivatives

108,436


104


546


3,592


(28,737)


83,941

Foreign currency

(58,930)


(546)


55


-


-


(59,421)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(1,277)


963


-


(183)


-


(497)

Sales of properties

-


-


-


(8,316)


-


(8,316)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(1,551)


-


-


19,841


-


18,290

Securities

(10)


-


-


817


-


807

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


19,043


-


-


19,043

Derivatives

30,099


85


(129)


(4,354)


(11,425)


14,276

Foreign currency

(3,534)


67


(55)


-


-


(3,522)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,278


(297)


-


350


-


1,331

Sales of properties

-


-


-


3,237


-


3,237

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 189,936


$ 22,814


$ 13,797


$ 38,129


$ (105,717)


$ 158,959

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.57


$ 0.07


$ 0.04


$ 0.12


$ (0.32)


$ 0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 1,102,810


$ 194,526


$ -


$ 12,345


$ -


$ 1,309,681


$ -


$ 1,309,681

Interest income from investment securities

90,170


391


-


70,663


-


161,224


(108,791)


52,433

Servicing fees

361


-


-


48,512


-


48,873


(11,324)


37,549

Rental income

11,819


-


52,863


15,603


-


80,285


-


80,285

Other revenues

4,455


2,690


574


2,836


1,951


12,506


-


12,506

Total revenues

1,209,615


197,607


53,437


149,959


1,951


1,612,569


(120,115)


1,492,454

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

569


-


-


-


103,401


103,970


-


103,970

Interest expense

662,124


115,229


35,325


26,952


199,200


1,038,830


(626)


1,038,204

General and administrative

49,003


14,625


3,701


71,407


11,063


149,799


-


149,799

Costs of rental operations

8,577


-


17,309


8,661


-


34,547


-


34,547

Depreciation and amortization

6,349


43


17,695


5,289


754


30,130


-


30,130

Credit loss provision, net

142,993


1,982


-


-


-


144,975


-


144,975

Other expense

771


175


35


453


-


1,434


-


1,434

Total costs and expenses

870,386


132,054


74,065


112,762


314,418


1,503,685


(626)


1,503,059

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


43,836


43,836

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


(1,521)


-


(1,521)


2,303


782

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(4,352)


-


-


(69,445)


-


(73,797)


74,301


504

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

102,781


-


-


47,498


-


150,279


-


150,279

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


10,304


-


-


10,304


-


10,304

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

10,293


(694)


-


1,046


-


10,645


(951)


9,694

(Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

(41)


-


92,003


8,316


-


100,278


-


100,278

Gain on derivative financial instruments, net

11,636


59


1,442


129


5,718


18,984


-


18,984

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

23,970


479


(13)


-


-


24,436


-


24,436

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

173


(620)


(2,254)


(100)


-


(2,801)


-


(2,801)

Other (loss) income, net

(7,337)


40


(1,156)


50


-


(8,403)


-


(8,403)

Total other income (loss)

137,123


(736)


100,326


(14,027)


5,718


228,404


119,489


347,893

Income (loss) before income taxes

476,352


64,817


79,698


23,170


(306,749)


337,288


-


337,288

Income tax (provision) benefit

(18,930)


414


-


(9,017)


-


(27,533)


-


(27,533)

Net income (loss)

457,422


65,231


79,698


14,153


(306,749)


309,755


-


309,755

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(10)


-


(15,010)


13,555


-


(1,465)


-


(1,465)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 457,412


$ 65,231


$ 64,688


$ 27,708


$ (306,749)


$ 308,290


$ -


$ 308,290

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

$ 457,412


$ 65,231


$ 64,688


$ 27,708


$ (306,749)


$ 308,290

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


13,978


-


-


13,978

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(9,028)


(25,498)


-


(34,526)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

7,320


1,485


288


4,797


17,612


31,502

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


22,593


22,593

Depreciation and amortization

6,793


15


17,955


5,570


-


30,333

Interest income adjustment for securities

15,891


-


-


25,603


-


41,494

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair value adjustments

18,930


(414)


-


9,017


-


27,533

Other non-cash items

10


-


834


(823)


-


21

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

(102,781)


-


-


(47,498)


-


(150,279)

Credit loss provision, net

142,993


1,982


-


-


-


144,975

Securities

4,352


-


-


69,445


-


73,797

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(10,304)


-


-


(10,304)

Derivatives

(11,636)


(59)


(1,442)


(129)


(5,718)


(18,984)

Foreign currency

(23,970)


(479)


13


-


-


(24,436)

(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities

(10,293)


694


-


(1,046)


-


(10,645)

Sales of properties

-


-


(92,003)


(8,316)


-


(100,319)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(4,949)


-


-


47,261


-


42,312

Realized credit loss

-


(1,546)


-


-


-


(1,546)

Securities

(9,302)


-


-


(37,078)


-


(46,380)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


54,246


-


-


54,246

Derivatives

101,184


269


8,694


1,019


(31,750)


79,416

Foreign currency

(12,209)


55


(13)


-


-


(12,167)

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

4,272


(326)


-


1,033


-


4,979

Sales of properties

-


-


39,150


3,237


-


42,387

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 584,017


$ 66,907


$ 87,056


$ 74,302


$ (304,012)


$ 508,270

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 1.78


$ 0.20


$ 0.26


$ 0.23


$ (0.92)


$ 1.55

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of September 30, 2024
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,235


$ 174,581


$ 35,527


$ 13,692


$ 122,818


$ 357,853


$ -


$ 357,853

Restricted cash

93,839


19,825


1,057


4,627


32,935


152,283


-


152,283

Loans held-for-investment, net

13,713,603


2,415,162


-


-


-


16,128,765


-


16,128,765

Loans held-for-sale

2,540,411


-


-


232,968


-


2,773,379


-


2,773,379

Investment securities

1,094,588


17,275


-


1,189,930


-


2,301,793


(1,585,991)


715,802

Properties, net

476,951


-


659,351


58,288


-


1,194,590


-


1,194,590

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund

-


-


1,984,822


-


-


1,984,822


-


1,984,822

Investments in unconsolidated entities

26,407


51,997


-


27,270


-


105,674


(14,665)


91,009

Goodwill

-


119,409


-


140,437


-


259,846


-


259,846

Intangible assets

11,373


-


22,770


61,577


-


95,720


(35,561)


60,159

Derivative assets

67,220


-


544


1,799


5,076


74,639


-


74,639

Accrued interest receivable

179,174


16,572


224


964


212


197,146


-


197,146

Other assets

150,882


7,247


52,816


8,646


73,571


293,162


-


293,162

VIE assets, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


39,950,395


39,950,395

Total Assets

$ 18,365,683


$ 2,822,068


$ 2,757,111


$ 1,740,198


$ 234,612


$ 25,919,672


$ 38,314,178


$ 64,233,850

Liabilities and Equity
















Liabilities:
















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 184,956


$ 63,422


$ 12,584


$ 44,583


$ 89,689


$ 395,234


$ -


$ 395,234

Related-party payable

-


-


-


-


25,542


25,542


-


25,542

Dividends payable

-


-


-


-


163,669


163,669


-


163,669

Derivative liabilities

90,530


-


-


69


27,562


118,161


-


118,161

Secured financing agreements, net

8,628,342


796,183


479,138


639,323


1,332,072


11,875,058


(20,440)


11,854,618

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

2,163,968


1,138,281


-


-


-


3,302,249


-


3,302,249

Unsecured senior notes, net

-


-


-


-


2,757,146


2,757,146


-


2,757,146

VIE liabilities, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


38,334,618


38,334,618

Total Liabilities

11,067,796


1,997,886


491,722


683,975


4,395,680


18,637,059


38,314,178


56,951,237

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests

-


-


410,799


-


-


410,799


-


410,799

Permanent Equity:
















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
















Common stock

-


-


-


-


3,447


3,447


-


3,447

Additional paid-in capital

1,309,195


586,273


(391,883)


(652,611)


5,460,889


6,311,863


-


6,311,863

Treasury stock

-


-


-


-


(138,022)


(138,022)


-


(138,022)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

5,972,318


237,909


2,039,228


1,584,106


(9,487,382)


346,179


-


346,179

Accumulated other comprehensive income

16,256


-


-


-


-


16,256


-


16,256

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

7,297,769


824,182


1,647,345


931,495


(4,161,068)


6,539,723


-


6,539,723

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

118


-


207,245


124,728


-


332,091


-


332,091

Total Permanent Equity

7,297,887


824,182


1,854,590


1,056,223


(4,161,068)


6,871,814


-


6,871,814

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 18,365,683


$ 2,822,068


$ 2,757,111


$ 1,740,198


$ 234,612


$ 25,919,672


$ 38,314,178


$ 64,233,850

