Aurora Cannabis Inc.: Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Record Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $10.1 Million, a YoY increase of 210%

Quarterly Net Revenue 1 up 29% YoY to $81.1 Million, with 41% growth in Global Medical Cannabis

Re-Affirms Target of Positive Free Cash Flow 1 in the Quarter Ending December 31, 2024

Maintains Strong Balance Sheet with ~$152 Million of Cash and a Debt-Free Cannabis Business2

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a leading Canada -based global medical cannabis company, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter fiscal 2025.

"Our strong quarterly results demonstrate Aurora's leadership in global medical cannabis and ability to capitalize on opportunities within rapidly growing markets such as Australia, Germany, Poland, and the UK. International revenue increased 93% to $35 million, exceeding Canadian Medical revenue for the first time, and contributing 57% to total global medical cannabis revenue. The Bevo plant propagation segment also grew a robust 21% during its seasonally lowest quarter, proving the efficacy of our diversified operating model," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Miguel Martin.

"With two quarters remaining in the fiscal year, we are proud to have delivered record adjusted EBITDA1 and believe fiscal 2025 is anchored by our commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and the continued strength of our balance sheet," Mr. Martin concluded.

1 This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. 2 Aurora's only remaining debt is non-recourse debt of $57.5 million relating to Bevo Farms Ltd as detailed in the FY2025 Q2 Financial Statements.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, comparisons are made between fiscal Q2 2025, Q1 2025, and Q2 2024 results and are in Canadian dollars)

Consolidated Revenue and Adjusted Gross Profit:

Total net revenue1 was $81.1 million, as compared to $63.1 million in the prior year period. The 29% increase from the prior period was mainly due to 41% growth in our global medical cannabis business and 21% growth in our plant propagation business, slightly offset by lower quarterly revenue in our consumer cannabis business.

Consolidated adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments1 was 54% in Q2 2025 and 51% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross profit before FV adjustments1 was $42.6 million in Q2 2025 vs $32.0 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 33%.

Medical Cannabis:

Medical cannabis net revenue1 was $61.3 million, a 41% increase from the prior year quarter, delivering 76% of Aurora's Q2 2025 consolidated net revenue1 and 98% of adjusted gross profit before fair value adjustments1.

The increase in net revenue1 of $17.8 million was primarily due to higher sales to Australia, Germany, Poland, and the UK, and stabilized sales in Canada.

Adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments1 on medical cannabis net revenue reached 68% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 63% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted gross margins before fair value adjustments improved through sustainable cost reductions, higher selling prices in Australia, and improved efficiency in production operations, including sourcing for Europe from Canada.

Consumer Cannabis:

Aurora's consumer cannabis net revenue1 was $10.4 million, a 13% decrease compared to $12 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was due to our decision to prioritize the supply of our GMP manufactured products to our high margin international business rather than the consumer business, which offers lower margins.

Adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments1 on consumer cannabis net revenue1 was 14%, decreasing from 27% compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease from the prior year comparative quarter is largely due to higher fixed overhead costs allocated to the consumer channel as a result of lower volumes manufactured for products sold by the channel. The Company strategically decided to allocate less internally produced cannabis for the consumer channel in favor of increasing its overall cannabis allocation for both its domestic and international medical channels.

Plant Propagation:

Plant propagation net revenue1 was wholly comprised of the Bevo business, and contributed $8.6 million of net revenue1, a 21% increase compared to $7.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was a result of organic growth and increased product offerings, both arising from increased capacity.

Adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments1 on plant propagation revenue was 19% for Q2 2025 and 22% for the prior year quarter. The fluctuations in the plant propagation adjusted gross margin before fair value adjustments is due to the seasonal timing of lower margin product revenue and ramp up of the orchid business.

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A"):

Adjusted SG&A1 was $31.7 million in Q2 2025, which excludes $4.0 million of business transformation costs. The increase compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 relates to higher freight and logistics costs, notably from sales to Europe with the increase in sourcing from Canada and incremental costs following the acquisition of MedReleaf Australia.

Net Income (Loss):

Net income from continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $1.7 million compared to net income of $0.4 million for the prior year period. The increase in net income of $1.2 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 primarily relates to a decrease in other income of $8.4 million and decrease of operating expenses of $0.7 million, offset by an increase in gross profit of $7.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 210% to $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $3.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Q3 2025 Expectations:

In Q3 2025, we expect to see continued strong net revenue1 and adjusted gross margins1 across our global medical cannabis business, supported by net revenue1 growth in Europe and Australia.

For plant propagation, we expect to see seasonally reduced net revenues1 and adjusted gross profit1 that will be in line with historical seasonal trends as 25% - 35% of revenues are normally earned in the second half of a calendar year.

Positive adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to continue, while free cash flow1 is projected to be positive due to strong net revenue1 and continued spend discipline, resulting in strong adjusted gross margins.

Key Quarterly Financial Results

($ thousands, except Operational Results) Three months ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 $ Change % Change September 30, 2023 (3) $ Change % Change Financial Results













Net revenue (1a) $81,122 $83,435 ($2,313) (3 %) $63,119 $18,003 29 % Medical cannabis net revenue (1a) $61,316 $47,201 $14,115 30 % $43,517 $17,799 41 % Consumer cannabis net revenue (1a) $10,422 $11,533 ($1,111) (10 %) $11,959 ($1,537) (13 %) Plant propagation revenue $8,634 $23,081 ($14,447) (63 %) $7,154 $1,480 21 % Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on total net revenue (1b) 54 % 43 % N/A 11 % 51 % N/A 3 % Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on cannabis net revenue (1b) 57 % 53 % N/A 4 % 55 % N/A 2 % Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on medical cannabis net revenue (1b) 68 % 69 % N/A (1 %) 63 % N/A 5 % Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on consumer cannabis net revenue (1b) 14 % 24 % N/A (10 %) 27 % N/A (13 %) Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on plant propagation net revenue (1b) 19 % 18 % N/A 1 % 22 % N/A (3 %) Adjusted SG&A expense(1d) $31,722 $31,396 $326 1 % $27,733 $3,989 14 % Adjusted EBITDA (1c) $10,122 $4,887 $5,235 107 % $3,265 $6,857 210 % Free cash flow (1e) ($26,433) $6,490 ($32,923) (507 %) ($29,479) $3,046 10 %















Balance Sheet













Working capital (1f) $308,580 $322,563 ($13,983) (4 %) $200,837 $107,743 54 % Cannabis inventory and biological assets (2) $177,999 $173,197 $4,802 3 % $114,781 $63,218 55 % Total assets $808,774 $838,689 ($29,915) (4 %) $818,371 ($9,597) (1) %

















1) These terms are defined in the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Performance Measures" section of this MD&A. Refer to the following sections for reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the IFRS equivalent measure:

a) Refer to the "Revenue" and "Cost of Sales and Gross Margin" section for a reconciliation of cannabis net revenue to the IFRS equivalent.

b) Refer to the "Adjusted Gross Margin" section for reconciliation to the IFRS equivalent.

c) Refer to the "Adjusted EBITDA" section for reconciliation to the IFRS equivalent.

d) Refer to the "Operating Expenses" section for reconciliation to the IFRS equivalent.

e) Refer to the "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section for a reconciliation to the IFRS equivalent.

f) "Working capital" is defined as Current Assets less Current Liabilities as reported on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Position. 2) Represents total biological assets and inventory, exclusive of merchandise, accessories, supplies, consumables and plant propagation biological assets. 3) Certain previously reported amounts have been adjusted to exclude the results related to discontinued operations.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains reference to certain financial performance measures that are not recognized or defined under IFRS (termed "Non-GAAP Measures"). As a result, this data may not be comparable to data presented by other licensed producers of cannabis and cannabis companies. Non-GAAP Measures should be considered together with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS to enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and prospects in a manner similar to Aurora's management. Accordingly, these non-GAAP Measures are intended to provide additional information and to assist management and investors in assessing financial performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The information included under the heading "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Performance Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2024 (the "MD&A") is incorporated by reference into this news release. The MD&A is available on the Company's issuer profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the SEC's EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

Net Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin

Net revenue, adjusted gross profit before FV adjustments, and adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments are Non-GAAP Measures and can be reconciled with revenue, gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, respectively, as follows:

($ thousands) Three months ended Six months ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 (2) September 30,

2023 (2) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (3) Medical cannabis net revenue (1)









Canadian medical cannabis net revenue 26,269 27,117 25,382 53,386 50,822 International medical cannabis net revenue 35,047 20,084 18,135 55,131 34,009 Total medical cannabis net revenue 61,316 47,201 43,517 108,517 84,831











Consumer cannabis net revenue (1)









Consumer cannabis net revenue(1) 10,422 11,533 11,959 22,078 25,102











Wholesale bulk cannabis net revenue(1) 750 1,620 489 2,370 860











Total cannabis net revenue (1) 72,488 60,354 55,965 132,842 110,793









- Plant propagation revenue 8,634 23,081 7,154 31,715 27,058











Total net revenue (1) 81,122 83,435 63,119 164,557 137,851

(1) Net revenue is a Non-GAAP Measure and is defined in the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Performance Measures" section of this MD&A. Refer to the "Cost of Sales and Gross Margin" section of this MD&A for a reconciliation to IFRS equivalent. (2) Certain previously reported amounts have been adjusted to exclude the results related to discontinued operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP Measure and can be reconciled with net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as follows:

($ thousands) Three months ended Six months ended September 30,

2024 June 30, 2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (6) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,675 4,844 439 6,519 (19,758) Income tax expense (recovery) (1,072) 2,857 128 1,785 224 Other income (expense) (2,995) (6,824) (11,392) (9,819) (5,712) Share-based compensation 4,468 3,019 4,568 7,487 6,849 Depreciation and amortization 6,380 6,494 9,151 12,874 17,392 Acquisition costs 991 1,001 563 1,992 789 Inventory and biological assets fair value and impairment adjustments 529 (12,348) (4,705) (11,819) (8,109) Business transformation related charges (1) 3,394 4,381 6,801 7,775 12,518 Out-of-period adjustments (2) - - 478 - 808 Non-recurring items (3) (3,248) 1,463 (2,766) (1,785) 883 Adjusted EBITDA (4) 10,122 4,887 3,265 15,009 5,884

(1) Business transformation related charges includes costs related to closed facilities, certain IT project costs, costs associated with the repurposing of Sky and Sun, severance and retention costs in connection with the business transformation plan, and costs associated with the retention of certain medical aggregators. Some prior period amounts have been adjusted for changes in presentation. (2) Out-of-period adjustments reflect adjustments to net loss for the financial impact of transactions recorded in the current period that relate to prior periods. Some prior period amounts have been adjusted for changes in presentation. (3) Non-recurring items includes one-time excise tax refunds, non-core adjusted wholesale bulk margins, inventory count adjustments resulting from facility shutdowns and inter-site transfers, litigation and non-recurring project costs. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP Measure and is not a recognized, defined, or standardized measure under IFRS. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Performance Measures" section of the MD&A. Prior period comparatives were adjusted to include the adjustments for markets under development, business transformation costs, and non-recurring charges related to non-core bulk cannabis wholesale to be comparable to the current period presentation.

Adjusted SG&A

Adjusted SG&A is a Non-GAAP Measure and can be reconciled with sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as follows:



Three months ended Six months ended ($ thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30, 2024 September 30,

2023 (2) September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 General and administration 22,036 22,524 22,527 44,560 43,876 Sales and marketing 13,721 14,024 12,611 27,745 25,281 Business transformation costs (4,035) (4,868) (6,515) (8,903) (10,578) Out-of-period adjustments - - (478) - (808) Non-recurring costs - (284) (412) (284) (1,005) Adjusted SG&A (1) 31,722 31,396 27,733 63,118 56,766

(1) Adjusted SG&A is a Non-GAAP Measure and is not a recognized, defined, or standardized measure under IFRS. Refer to the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Performance Measures" section of this MD&A. (2) Certain previously reported amounts have been adjusted to exclude the results related to discontinued operations.

Free Cash Flow

The table below outlines free cash flow for the periods ended:



Three months ended Six months ended ($ thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30, 2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Cash provided by (used in) operating

activities from continuing operations before

changes in non-cash working capital 5,295 (1,822) (12,883) 3,473 (25,888) Changes in non-cash working capital (29,588) 10,682 (14,781) (18,906) (10,967) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations (24,293) 8,860 (27,664) (15,433) (36,855) Less: maintenance capital expenditures(1) (2,140) (2,370) (1,815) (4,510) (4,310) Free cash flow (2) (26,433) 6,490 (29,479) (19,943) (41,165)

(1) Maintenance capital expenditures are comprised of costs to sustain facilities, machinery and equipment in working order to support operations and excludes discretionary investments for revenue growth. (2) Free cash flow is a Non-GAAP Measure and is not a recognized, defined, or a standardized measure under IFRS. Refer to the "Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Non-GAAP Performance Measures" section of this MD&A.

Working Capital

Working capital is a Non-GAAP Measure and can be reconciled with total current assets and total current liabilities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as follows:

($ thousands) September 30,

2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 September 30,

2023 Total current assets 417,675 439,366 387,981 Total current liabilities (109,095) (116,803) (152,558) Working capital(1) 308,580 322,563 235,423









(1) Working capital for the three months ended September 30, 2023 has been adjusted. Refer to discussion under "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section of the MD&A.

