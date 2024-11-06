NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights(1):

3RD QUARTER GAAP NET INCOME OF $1.39 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

3RD QUARTER EARNINGS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (2) OF $0.36 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

OF $0.36 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE GAAP BOOK VALUE OF $22.35 PER COMMON SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, AND ECONOMIC RETURN(3) OF 6.82% AND 15.56% FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, RESPECTIVELY.

"We feel good about our business. We continue to find new investment opportunities and have increased the dividend on our common stock for two consecutive quarters," said Phillip J. Kardis II, President and CEO. "Throughout the third quarter, the company sponsored a mortgage securitization, issued unsecured debt, purchased nearly $600 million of securities, and committed to purchase more than $100 million of residential transition loans. Post quarter-end, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Palisades Group, an alternative asset manager, which we believe will? broaden our residential credit reach and provide a source of fee-based income."

(1) All per share amounts, common shares outstanding and restricted shares for all periods presented reflect the Company's 1-for-3 reverse stock split, which was effective after the close of trading on May 21, 2024. (2) Earnings available for distribution per adjusted diluted common share is a non-GAAP measure. See additional discussion on page 5. (3) Our economic return is measured by the change in GAAP book value per common share plus common stock dividend.

Other Information

Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, business purpose and investor loans, and other real assets.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,326 $ 221,684 Non-Agency RMBS, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses of $24 million and $19 million, respectively) 1,121,836 1,043,806 Agency MBS, at fair value 1,018,918 102,484 Loans held for investment, at fair value 11,283,775 11,397,046 Accrued interest receivable 76,952 76,960 Other assets 103,472 87,018 Derivatives, at fair value 97 - Total assets (1) $ 13,702,376 $ 12,928,998 Liabilities: Secured financing agreements ($4.6 billion and $3.6 billion pledged as collateral, respectively, and includes $339 million and $350 million at fair value, respectively) $ 3,228,748 $ 2,432,115 Securitized debt, collateralized by Non-Agency RMBS ($241 million and $249 million pledged as collateral, respectively) 72,174 75,012 Securitized debt at fair value, collateralized by Loans held for investment ($10.7 billion and $10.7 billion pledged as collateral, respectively) 7,314,411 7,601,881 Long term debt 134,437 - Payable for investments purchased 123,902 158,892 Accrued interest payable 39,797 38,272 Dividends payable 33,961 54,552 Accounts payable and other liabilities 17,634 9,355 Total liabilities (1) $ 10,965,064 $ 10,370,079 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, par value of $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 8.00% Series A cumulative redeemable: 5,800,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($145,000 liquidation preference) $ 58 $ 58 8.00% Series B cumulative redeemable: 13,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($325,000 liquidation preference) 130 130 7.75% Series C cumulative redeemable: 10,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($260,000 liquidation preference) 104 104 8.00% Series D cumulative redeemable: 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($200,000 liquidation preference) 80 80 Common stock: par value $0.01 per share; 166,666,667 shares authorized, 80,875,061 and 80,453,552 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 809 804 Additional paid-in-capital 4,378,750 4,370,130 Accumulated other comprehensive income 183,646 185,668 Cumulative earnings 4,487,623 4,165,046 Cumulative distributions to stockholders (6,313,888 ) (6,163,101 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,737,312 $ 2,558,919 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,702,376 $ 12,928,998 (1) The Company's consolidated statements of financial condition include assets of consolidated variable interest entities, or VIEs, that can only be used to settle obligations and liabilities of the VIE for which creditors do not have recourse to the primary beneficiary (Chimera Investment Corporation). As of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, total assets of consolidated VIEs were $10,453,181 and $10,501,840, respectively, and total liabilities of consolidated VIEs were $7,737,834 and $7,349,109, respectively.

Net Income (Loss) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Quarters Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net interest income: Interest income (1) $ 195,295 $ 186,717 $ 568,586 $ 581,700 Interest expense (2) 128,844 119,422 369,733 382,988 Net interest income 66,451 67,295 198,853 198,712 Increase (decrease) in provision for credit losses 358 3,684 5,389 9,041 Other investment gains (losses): Net unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives (14,457 ) 11,955 2,687 9,460 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives (4,864 ) (17,317 ) (22,181 ) (40,957 ) Periodic interest cost of swaps, net 6,789 6,971 19,237 11,871 Net gains (losses) on derivatives (12,532 ) 1,609 (257 ) (19,626 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value 104,012 11,231 192,008 27,558 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of investments - - (3,750 ) (27,482 ) Gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt - - - 6,348 Other investment gains (losses) 1,366 1,001 7,053 2,077 Total other gains (losses) 92,846 13,841 195,054 (11,125 ) Other expenses: Compensation and benefits 7,203 7,011 23,427 25,292 General and administrative expenses 5,610 6,276 17,605 17,674 Servicing and asset manager fees 7,334 7,470 22,470 24,965 Transaction expenses 2,317 - 2,384 14,955 Total other expenses 22,464 20,757 65,886 82,886 Income (loss) before income taxes 136,475 56,695 322,632 95,660 Income taxes 16 31 55 100 Net income (loss) $ 136,459 $ 56,664 $ 322,577 $ 95,560 Dividends on preferred stock 22,787 22,751 63,975 55,313 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 113,672 $ 33,913 $ 258,602 $ 40,248 Net income (loss) per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.41 $ 0.42 $ 3.20 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 0.41 $ 3.16 $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 80,810,861 81,334,509 80,753,709 76,699,956 Diluted 81,855,872 82,281,890 81,716,629 77,429,439 (1) Includes interest income of consolidated VIEs of $146,007 and $144,027 for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $436,950 and $443,286 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Includes interest expense of consolidated VIEs of $71,668 and $69,692 for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, and $214,483 and $208,678 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 136,459 $ 2,170 $ 322,577 $ 95,560 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net 9,544 (29,447 ) (2,022 ) (49,431 ) Reclassification adjustment for net realized losses (gains) included in net income - - - 1,313 Other comprehensive income (loss) 9,544 (29,447 ) $ (2,022 ) $ (48,118 ) Comprehensive income (loss) before preferred stock dividends $ 146,003 $ (27,277 ) $ 320,555 $ 47,442 Dividends on preferred stock $ 22,787 $ 18,438 $ 63,975 $ 55,313 Comprehensive income (loss) available to common stock shareholders $ 123,216 $ (45,715 ) $ 256,580 $ (7,871 )

Earnings available for distribution

Earnings available for distribution is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as GAAP net income excluding unrealized gains or losses on financial instruments carried at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in earnings, realized gains or losses on the sales of investments, gains or losses on the extinguishment of debt, changes in the provision for credit losses, other gains or losses on equity investments, and transaction expenses incurred. Transaction expenses are primarily comprised of costs only incurred at the time of execution of our securitizations and certain structured secured financing agreements and include costs such as underwriting fees, legal fees, diligence fees, bank fees and other similar transaction related expenses. These costs are all incurred prior to or at the execution of the transaction and do not recur. Recurring expenses, such as servicing fees, custodial fees, trustee fees and other similar ongoing fees are not excluded from earnings available for distribution. We believe that excluding these costs is useful to investors as it is generally consistent with our peer groups treatment of these costs in their non-GAAP measures presentation, mitigates period to period comparability issues tied to the timing of securitization and structured finance transactions, and is consistent with the accounting for the deferral of debt issue costs prior to the fair value election option made by us. In addition, we believe it is important for investors to review this metric which is consistent with how management internally evaluates the performance of the Company. Stock compensation expense charges incurred on awards to retirement eligible employees is reflected as an expense over a vesting period (generally 36 months) rather than reported as an immediate expense.

Earnings available for distribution is the Economic net interest income, as defined previously, reduced by compensation and benefits expenses (adjusted for awards to retirement eligible employees), general and administrative expenses, servicing and asset manager fees, income tax benefits or expenses incurred during the period, as well as the preferred dividend charges.

We view Earnings available for distribution as one measure of our investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders. Earnings available for distribution is one of the metrics, but not the exclusive metric, that our Board of Directors uses to determine the amount, if any, of dividends on our common stock. Other metrics that our Board of Directors may consider when determining the amount, if any, of dividends on our common stock include (among others) REIT taxable income, dividend yield, book value, cash generated from the portfolio, reinvestment opportunities and other cash needs. In addition, Earnings available for distribution is different than REIT taxable income and the determination of whether we have met the requirement to distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income (subject to certain adjustments) to our stockholders in order to maintain qualification as a REIT is not based on Earnings available for distribution. Therefore, Earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of our REIT taxable income, a guaranty of our ability to pay dividends, or as a proxy for the amount of dividends we may pay. We believe Earnings available for distribution as described above helps us and investors evaluate our financial performance period over period without the impact of certain transactions. Therefore, Earnings available for distribution should not be viewed in isolation and is not a substitute for net income or net income per basic share computed in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our methodology for calculating Earnings available for distribution may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and accordingly, our Earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to the Earnings available for distribution reported by other REITs.

The following table provides GAAP measures of net income and net income per diluted share available to common stockholders for the periods presented and details with respect to reconciling the line items to Earnings available for distribution and related per average diluted common share amounts. Earnings available for distribution is presented on an adjusted dilutive shares basis.

For the Quarters Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 113,672 $ 33,913 $ 111,016 $ 12,104 $ (16,268 ) Adjustments: Net unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments at fair value (104,012 ) (11,231 ) (76,765 ) (6,815 ) 43,988 Net realized (gains) losses on sales of investments - - 3,750 3,752 460 (Gains) losses on extinguishment of debt - - - 2,473 - Increase (decrease) in provision for credit losses 358 3,684 1,347 2,330 3,217 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives 14,457 (11,955 ) (5,189 ) 15,871 (17 ) Realized (gains) losses on derivatives 4,864 17,317 - - - Transaction expenses 2,317 - 67 425 90 Stock Compensation expense for retirement eligible awards (424 ) (419 ) 1,024 (391 ) (392 ) Other investment (gains) losses (1,366 ) (1,001 ) (4,686 ) 986 (2,381 ) Earnings available for distribution $ 29,866 $ 30,308 $ 30,564 $ 30,735 $ 28,697 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted common share $ 1.39 $ 0.41 $ 1.36 $ 0.16 $ (0.21 ) Earnings available for distribution per adjusted diluted common share $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.38

The following tables provide a summary of the Company's MBS portfolio at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

September 30, 2024 Principal or Notional Value at Period-End (dollars in thousands) Weighted Average Amortized Cost Basis Weighted Average Fair Value Weighted Average Coupon Weighted Average Yield at Period-End (1) Non-Agency RMBS Senior $ 1,023,580 $ 45.41 62.97 5.7 % 17.6 % Subordinated 658,194 58.71 58.52 4.5 % 8.1 % Interest-only 2,699,126 5.73 3.41 0.6 % 4.4 % Agency RMBS CMO 956,977 100.01 100.23 6.5 % 6.5 % Interest-only 384,826 5.12 4.37 0.3 % 5.1 % Agency CMBS Project loans 40,890 101.52 88.78 3.5 % 3.4 % Interest-only 468,136 1.38 1.42 0.6 % 9.2 % (1) Bond Equivalent Yield at period end.

December 31, 2023 Principal or Notional Value at Period-End (dollars in thousands) Weighted Average Amortized Cost Basis Weighted Average Fair Value Weighted Average Coupon Weighted Average Yield at Period-End (1) Non-Agency RMBS Senior $ 1,073,632 $ 45.69 $ 62.98 5.7 % 17.3 % Subordinated 583,049 50.92 47.49 3.3 % 6.7 % Interest-only 2,874,680 5.49 3.16 0.5 % 4.2 % Agency RMBS Interest-only 392,284 4.90 3.83 0.1 % 5.7 % Agency CMBS Project loans 86,572 101.44 91.46 4.0 % 3.8 % Interest-only 478,239 1.62 1.73 0.5 % 8.2 % (1) Bond Equivalent Yield at period end.

At September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the secured financing agreements collateralized by MBS and Loans held for investment had the following remaining maturities and borrowing rates.

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Principal Weighted Average Borrowing Rates Range of Borrowing Rates Principal Weighted Average Borrowing Rates Range of Borrowing Rates Overnight $ 282,250 5.47% 5.45% - 5.55% $ - N/A NA 1 to 29 days $ 774,901 5.99% 5.20% - 7.78% $ 272,490 7.35% 6.30% - 8.22% 30 to 59 days 216,357 6.80% 6.00% - 7.76% 495,636 6.68% 5.58% - 7.87% 60 to 89 days 322,328 6.34% 5.46% - 7.10% 305,426 7.17% 5.93% - 7.85% 90 to 119 days 69,445 6.27% 6.27% - 6.27% 54,376 7.46% 6.59% - 7.80% 120 to 180 days 777,682 8.47% 5.72% - 12.50% 105,727 7.09% 6.72% - 7.80% 180 days to 1 year 205,604 6.26% 6.18% - 6.83% 39,620 7.06% 6.66% - 7.39% 1 to 2 years 241,397 7.93% 7.93% - 7.93% 808,601 9.36% 8.36% - 12.50% 2 to 3 years - -% N/A - -% N/A Greater than 3 years 345,108 5.07% 5.07% - 5.07% 362,215 5.11% 5.10% - 7.15% Total $ 3,235,072 6.70% $ 2,444,091 7.51%

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 GAAP Leverage at period-end 3.9:1 4.0:1 GAAP Leverage at period-end (recourse) 1.2:1 1.0:1

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Portfolio Composition Amortized Cost Fair Value Non-Agency RMBS 7.7 % 7.5 % 8.3 % 8.3 % Senior 3.6 % 4.0 % 4.7 % 5.4 % Subordinated 2.9 % 2.3 % 2.9 % 2.2 % Interest-only 1.2 % 1.2 % 0.7 % 0.7 % Agency RMBS 7.3 % 0.2 % 7.6 % 0.1 % CMO 7.2 % - % 7.2 % - % Interest-only 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Agency CMBS 0.4 % 0.7 % 0.3 % 0.7 % Project loans 0.3 % 0.6 % 0.2 % 0.6 % Interest-only 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Loans held for investment 84.6 % 91.6 % 84.1 % 90.9 % Fixed-rate percentage of portfolio 8.8 % 96.5 % 9.3 % 95.9 % Adjustable-rate percentage of portfolio 91.2 % 3.5 % 90.7 % 4.1 %

Economic Net Interest Income

Our Economic net interest income is a non-GAAP financial measure that equals GAAP net interest income adjusted for net periodic interest cost of interest rate swaps and excludes interest earned on cash. For the purpose of computing economic net interest income and ratios relating to cost of funds measures throughout this section, interest expense includes net payments on our interest rate swaps, which is presented as a part of Net gains (losses) on derivatives in our Consolidated Statements of Operations. Interest rate swaps are used to manage the increase in interest paid on secured financing agreements in a rising rate environment. Presenting the net contractual interest payments on interest rate swaps with the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities reflects our total contractual interest payments. We believe this presentation is useful to investors because it depicts the economic value of our investment strategy by showing all components of interest expense and net interest income of our investment portfolio. However, Economic net interest income should not be viewed in isolation and is not a substitute for net interest income computed in accordance with GAAP. Where indicated, interest expense, adjusting for any interest earned on cash, is referred to as Economic interest expense. Where indicated, net interest income reflecting net periodic interest cost of interest rate swaps and any interest earned on cash, is referred to as Economic net interest income.

The following table reconciles the Economic net interest income to GAAP net interest income and Economic interest expense to GAAP interest expense for the periods presented.

GAAP Interest Income GAAP Interest Expense Periodic Interest Cost of Interest Rate Swaps Economic Interest Expense GAAP Net Interest Income Periodic Interest Cost of Interest Rate Swaps Other (1) Economic Net Interest Income For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 $ 195,295 $ 128,844 $ (6,789 ) $ 122,054 $ 66,451 $ 6,789 $ (1,729 ) $ 71,511 For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 $ 186,717 $ 119,422 $ (6,971 ) $ 112,451 $ 67,295 $ 6,971 $ (1,872 ) $ 72,394 For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 $ 186,574 $ 121,468 $ (5,476 ) $ 115,992 $ 65,106 $ 5,476 $ (2,581 ) $ 68,001 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 $ 191,204 $ 126,553 $ (5,296 ) $ 121,257 $ 64,651 $ 5,296 $ (1,651 ) $ 68,296 For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 $ 195,591 $ 132,193 $ (4,894 ) $ 127,299 $ 63,398 $ 4,894 $ (2,301 ) $ 65,991 (1) Primarily interest income on cash and cash equivalents

The table below shows our average earning assets held, interest earned on assets, yield on average interest earning assets, average debt balance, economic interest expense, economic average cost of funds, economic net interest income, and net interest rate spread for the periods presented.

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets (1): Agency RMBS (3) $ 627,966 $ 10,343 6.6 % $ 459,668 $ 2,719 6.2 % Agency CMBS 44,236 502 4.5 % 50,383 598 4.7 % Non-Agency RMBS 978,811 30,365 12.4 % 973,309 30,527 12.5 % Loans held for investment 11,260,536 152,355 5.4 % 11,265,266 151,001 5.4 % Total $ 12,911,549 $ 193,565 6.1 % $ 12,748,626 $ 184,845 5.9 % Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities (2): Secured financing agreements collateralized by: Agency RMBS (3) $ 537,265 $ 7,563 5.7 % $ 376,644 $ 1,858 5.6 % Agency CMBS 31,001 423 5.5 % 36,275 501 5.5 % Non-Agency RMBS 649,412 11,088 6.8 % 657,235 11,288 6.9 % Loans held for investment 1,699,744 26,643 6.3 % 1,679,210 26,170 6.2 % Securitized debt 7,887,609 73,867 3.7 % 7,926,792 71,943 3.6 % Long term debt (3) 99,938 2,470 9.9 % 65,000 691 9.8 % Total $ 10,904,969 $ 122,054 4.5 % $ 10,741,156 $ 112,451 4.2 % Economic net interest income/net interest rate spread $ 71,511 1.6 % $ 72,394 1.7 % Net interest-earning assets/net interest margin $ 2,006,580 2.2 % $ 2,007,470 2.3 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 1.18 1.19 (1) Interest-earning assets at amortized cost (2) Interest includes periodic net interest cost on swaps (3) These amounts have been adjusted to reflect the daily outstanding averages for which the financial instruments were held during the period

The table below shows our Net Income and Economic net interest income as a percentage of average stockholders' equity and Earnings available for distribution as a percentage of average common stockholders' equity. Return on average equity is defined as our GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of average equity. Average equity is defined as the average of our beginning and ending stockholders' equity balance for the period reported. Economic Net Interest Income and Earnings available for distribution are non-GAAP measures as defined in previous sections.

Return on Average Equity Economic Net Interest Income/Average Equity Earnings available for distribution/Average Common Equity (Ratios have been annualized) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 20.30 % 10.64 % 6.79 % For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 8.57 % 11.06 % 7.08 % For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 19.90 % 10.45 % 7.31 % For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 4.84 % 10.81 % 7.70 % For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 0.34 % 10.40 % 7.14 %

The following table presents changes to Accretable Discount (net of premiums) as it pertains to our Non-Agency RMBS portfolio, excluding premiums on interest-only investments, during the previous five quarters.

For the Quarters Ended (dollars in thousands) Accretable Discount (Net of Premiums) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Balance, beginning of period $ 125,881 $ 130,624 $ 139,737 $ 147,252 $ 145,322 Accretion of discount (10,949 ) (11,142 ) (8,179 ) (12,840 ) (9,022 ) Purchases 2,834 919 1,848 - (9 ) Sales - - - - - Elimination in consolidation - - - - - Transfers from/(to) credit reserve, net 6,187 5,480 (2,782 ) 5,325 10,961 Balance, end of period $ 123,953 $ 125,881 $ 130,624 $ 139,737 $ 147,252

Disclaimer

In this press release references to "we," "us," "our" or "the Company" refer to Chimera Investment Corporation and its subsidiaries unless specifically stated otherwise or the context otherwise indicates. This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "goal," "expect," "target," "assume," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among other things, those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, under the caption "Risk Factors." Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: delays and/or unforeseen events that could cause the proposed acquisition of the Palisades Group to be delayed or not consummated; the potential that Chimera may not fully realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of the Palisades Group, including the potential financial impact; our business and investment strategy; our ability to accurately forecast the payment of future dividends on our common and preferred stock, and the amount of such dividends; our ability to determine accurately the fair market value of our assets; availability of investment opportunities in real estate-related and other securities, including our valuation of potential opportunities that may arise as a result of current and future market dislocations; our expected investments; changes in the value of our investments, including negative changes resulting in margin calls related to the financing of our assets; changes in inflation, interest rates and mortgage prepayment rates; prepayments of the mortgage and other loans underlying our mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, or other asset-backed securities, or ABS; rates of default, forbearance, deferred payments delinquencies or decreased recovery rates on our investments; general volatility of the securities markets in which we invest; our ability to maintain existing financing arrangements and our ability to obtain future financing arrangements; our ability to effect our strategy to securitize residential mortgage loans; interest rate mismatches between our investments and our borrowings used to finance such purchases; effects of interest rate caps on our adjustable-rate investments; the degree to which our hedging strategies may or may not protect us from interest rate volatility; the impact of and changes to various government programs; the impact of and changes in governmental regulations, tax law and rates, accounting guidance, and similar matters; market trends in our industry, interest rates, the debt securities markets or the general economy; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future; our understanding of our competition; our ability to find and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain our classification as a, REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; our expectations regarding materiality or significance; and the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Chimera does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Additional information concerning these, and other risk factors, is contained in Chimera's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Chimera or matters attributable to Chimera or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

Readers are advised that any financial information in this press release is based on Company data available at the time of this presentation and, in certain circumstances, may not have been audited by the Company's independent auditors.

