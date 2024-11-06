Wi2Wi Corp.: Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Election of Its Board of Directors and the Appointment of the Chairman of the Board

Wi2Wi Corporation ("Wi2Wi" or the "Company") announces that Messrs. Gary DuBroc, Jason Grelowski, Matthew Balazsi, Ted Clark, and Ms. Carol Hess were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meetings of the shareholders held on November 5, 2024 (the AGM). Following the AGM, the Board of directors appointed Mr. Gary DuBroc as Chairman of the Board of directors.

Investor & Media Contact

Ted Clark, Chief Executive Office

+1-469-545-3423

ted_c@wi2wi.com

About Wi2Wi Corporation

Wi2Wi is a specialized electronic component supplier with expertise in all aspects of frequency control devices as well as in wireless technologies. Wi2Wi's Precision Devices brand of products has earned a premier spot in numerous key markets including avionics, aerospace, industrial equipment, government, and the US military. Wi2Wi's frequency control products are best-in-class and of the highest quality.

Founded in 2005, Wi2Wi's headquarters, design center and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility are located in the heart of America's industrial belt in Middleton, WI. Wi2Wi can deliver specific solutions using its in-house design and manufacturing expertise, as well as leveraging many tier-1 global partnerships with numerous industry leading silicon and wireless technology suppliers.

Wi2Wi has partnered with best-in-class sales leaders. The company uses a global network of manufacturer's representatives to promote its products and services, and has partnered with world class distributors for the fulfillment of orders all of which augment a US-based direct sales team.

Wi2Wi is extremely proud to serve hundreds of the world's top companies with its made-in-America products.

