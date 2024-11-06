West Mining Corp: West Mining Completes Historic Core Resampling Program on Its Kena Property for Incorporation in Updated Resource Estimation

West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE:WEST)(OTC PINK:WESMF) is pleased to announce it has now received final assay results from an extensive historic core resampling program completed on its 100% owned Kena Property.

A total of 66 historic diamond drill holes, from 2001 to 2017, were resampled. 481 core samples were assayed, along with 73 assay standards and 49 blanks. The drill core resampling program was initiated upon the recommendation from the author of West's 2021 Technical Report on the Kena and Daylight Properties, Sue Bird, P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"). This Report highlights over 2.77 million ounces of gold in the inferred category as well as over 561,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category (for full details see News Release dated May 11, 2021 and the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com).

For the 2021 Technical Report, the resource database was verified and deemed acceptable. However, MMTS recommended a robust check assay sampling program to upgrade the QAQC standards of the historic drilling to today's more stringent ones. The goal of this resampling program, including the insertion of additional certified standards and blanks is to allow the author to upgrade a portion of the 2021 resource estimate from the inferred into the indicated category.

As well, the new resource estimate will incorporate 32 diamond drill holes completed since the 2021 Technical Report. New drilling from 2021 and 2022 includes: from the Kena Property - 10 holes in the Gold Mountain Zone, 1 hole on the Kena Gold Zone and 7 holes in the Kena Copper Zone, and from the Daylight Property - 8 holes on the Great Western Zone and 6 holes along the Starlight trend (see News Releases dated: October 13, 2021; January 12, 2022; May 3, 2022; May 24, 2022; January 11, 2023).

For the historic drill core resampling program, samples were shipped to MSALABS facility in Langley, BC. In the laboratory, using PRP-941, samples were dried, crushed to 80% passing 2mm, then pulverized to 85% passing 75um. A 50g pulp split was fire assayed for gold with an atomic absorption finish (FAS-121) and 48 additional elements were analyzed from a 0.25g split utilizing a 4-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish (IMS-230). Field inserted standards (certified reference materials) and blanks were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, BC.

MSALABS maintains the highest quality standards and follow the guidelines of ISO17025 accreditation and ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO45001 certification. In the laboratory, blanks (analytical and method), duplicates and standard reference materials are internally inserted in the sequences of client samples. Using these inserted quality control samples each analytical batch and complete job is rigorously reviewed and validated by MSALABS prior to release. The QA/QC results confirm analytical accuracy and precision.

Sue Bird, P.Eng., of Moose Mountain Technical Services will be contracted to complete the new NI43-101 compliant resource estimation and Technical Report.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000-hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. An independent NI43-101 mineral resource estimate for Kena in 2021 reported 561,900 oz Au indicated at a grade of 0.544 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred at a grade of 0.486 g/t Au in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold, and Daylight Zones (Bird, 2021; www.sedarplus.ca). The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene, and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Contact Information

Nader Vatanchi

CEO

nadervatanchi@hotmail.com

778-881-4631

SOURCE: West Mining Corp

View the original press release on accesswire.com