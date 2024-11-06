EnduraFlood Revolutionizes Post-Hurricane Recovery With Removable Waterproof Drywall Solutions

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / EnduraFlood, the leading manufacturer of waterproof removable drywall, is seeing a surge of interest and demand in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

EnduraFlood is a waterproof and easy-to-open drywall system designed for homes in flood-prone areas, such as coastal regions and basements. It is engineered to withstand water exposure without deteriorating, eliminating the need for messy sheetrock repairs. This innovative product provides peace of mind in flood-prone areas with simple, durable, and stylish solutions.

Most importantly, EnduraFlood gets homeowners back to normal much more quickly after a hurricane, with some reporting spending only one day per room to restore their homes after a flooding event. Albert V. from Fort Myers, Florida, reports that thanks to EnduraFlood, he fully restored his home in just three weeks after it was inundated with 18 inches of water by Helene and Milton.

EnduraFlood offers homeowners in flood-prone areas a better alternative to traditional drywall, which can take months to remove and replace after a hurricane.

How EnduraFlood Gets Homeowners Back to Normal After a Hurricane Hits

EnduraFlood panels, trim, and fasteners are designed to be quickly and easily removed by any homeowner with basic tools. Thanks to this innovative system, as soon as it is safe to return, homeowners can simply pump out the remaining water, remove the waterproof EnduraFlood paneling, remove the affected insulation, and begin drying the timber frame. Once the timber frame is dried - a process that can take about 24 hours with a fan and dehumidifier - and the insulation is replaced, the EnduraFlood panels can then be reinstalled, and homeowners can go on living.

Compare this to the labor-intensive process of removing and replacing soaked drywall or sheetrock, which often needs to be performed by a professional who may not be available for weeks or months.

The EnduraFlood Guarantee: No More Drywall Replacement

Replacing flooded drywall is one of the most expensive and time-consuming parts of hurricane recovery. Traditional drywall and sheetrock are made from gypsum, which soaks up moisture and needs to be removed and replaced before homeowners can return.

Soaked sheetrock can also transfer moisture to the timber frame, potentially leading to rot, warping, and mold. This is why any flooded portions of drywall need to be removed as quickly as possible.

However, getting professional help to remove and replace flooded drywall can take too long after a devastating hurricane. Trapped moisture can lead to mold growth and structural damage to the wood frame, such as warping or rot.

EnduraFlood's waterproof wall paneling system addresses the challenges of post-hurricane recovery by offering a durable, water-proof solution that eliminates the need for traditional drywall replacement, ensuring peace of mind and rapid recovery for homeowners in flood-prone areas.

EnduraFlood CEO Alexander Lorenz says, "Our first set of customers who installed the system in their homes after Hurricane Ian have now lived through Helene and Milton, and they are raving about the product."

EnduraFlood Customers are Raving About the Product

EnduraFlood customers tell the story best.

Hurricane Ian flooded Albert V.'s Florida home in 2022. The recovery process took nearly two years and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and he learned the worst way possible that "the number one problem … is the drywall."

"The drywall is the cause of all these problems … having to clear the whole house, and destroy the kitchen cabinets, take out your bathtub, … because everything behind those items was drywall. You gotta get the drywall out."

The experience made him think: "If you didn't have a porous material like drywall, then you wouldn't have the extent of damage and you don't have to take everything out." That's when he started researching alternatives to traditional drywall and discovered EnduraFlood.

Then came Helene and Milton, and his home flooded twice again. Although his house was flooded up to 18 inches, Albert reported that he "was able to get things back to normal" by himself in a matter of weeks after spending one day per room in the recovery process. "It's a much easier process than rebuilding with drywall."

He is convinced "installing Endura[Flood] was the best rebuilding decision."

EnduraFlood's system has now been tested both in the laboratory and in the homes of hundreds of satisfied customers.

EnduraFlood Style Options

EnduraFlood's impressive range of style options gives homeowners peace of mind without compromising aesthetics. Available in 12 different styles spanning modern, traditional and contemporary designs, there is an option for every homeowner. All boards are shipped white, allowing homeowners to paint them whatever color they choose. "I was blown away at the aesthetics behind it," says Kevin, a homeowner who installed EnduraFlood after Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

Expanding Contractor Network

Although EnduraFlood products are designed to be DIY-friendly, the company continues to expand its nationwide network of contractors trained in its installation. Contractors interested in offering EnduraFlood products in their area can apply to join EnduraFlood's Approved Contractor Program.

About EnduraFlood

EnduraFlood is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming how homeowners in flood-prone areas manage water intrusion. Offering a unique waterproof and easily removable drywall system, EnduraFlood eliminates the need for messy and costly sheetrock repairs. Driven by a mission to reduce stress and provide peace of mind, our innovative solutions are designed for simplicity and durability, empowering homeowners to regain control over their living environments.

