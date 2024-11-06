NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) ("SGHC" or "Super Group"), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced third quarter 2024 unaudited consolidated financial results.

Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer of Super Group, commented: " We achieved our strongest third quarter ever, highlighting the phenomenal progress we are making as a business. There is still tremendous potential as we experience super growth across our global casino brands, and particularly in Africa which we have scaled to be our largest region for the second quarter running. Given our continued strong performance and robust balance sheet, we are exploring ways to return excess cash to shareholders, and intend to discuss with the board a possible further special dividend before the end of the year."

Alinda van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer of Super Group, stated: " This quarter was our best ex-US third quarter ever, achieving total revenue of €395 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €95 million. We are focusing on consistent growth in our key markets, while striving to maximize operational and marketing cost efficiencies across the group, which resulted in a margin of 24% for the second quarter in a row - well ahead of our long-term target of 20%. Following the strong performance of the business over the first three quarters and an early look at a strong October, we are increasing our ex-US Adjusted EBITDA full-year 2024 guidance to be greater than €345 million."

Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased by 13% to €402.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 (constant currency: 15% to €410.9 million) from €356.9 million in the same period of the prior year, driven by growth from the Africa, Europe and North America (predominantly Canada) markets partially offset by declines from the Middle East and Asia-Pacific markets.

increased by 13% to €402.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 (constant currency: 15% to €410.9 million) from €356.9 million in the same period of the prior year, driven by growth from the Africa, Europe and North America (predominantly Canada) markets partially offset by declines from the Middle East and Asia-Pacific markets. Profit for the period was €8.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Profit for the period of €10.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 included a non-cash charge of €14.2 million related to the change in fair value of option liability.

was €8.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Profit for the period of €10.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 included a non-cash charge of €14.2 million related to the change in fair value of option liability. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by 60% to €83.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to €52.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

a non-GAAP measure, increased by 60% to €83.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to €52.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Monthly Active Customers increased by 17% to 4.7 million during the third quarter of 2024 from 4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

increased by 17% to 4.7 million during the third quarter of 2024 from 4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents was €296.6 million at September 30, 2024, up from €241.9 million at December 31, 2023. This net increase during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was the result of: Inflows from operating activities amounting to €159.1 million; Outflows from investing activities of €59.2 million. This was mainly as a result of further investment in tangible and intangible assets of €63.6 million, predominantly due to the capitalization of expenditure on software, issuance of a loan to Apricot Investments Limited of €10.0 million, deferred consideration paid of €2.5 million relating to the 15 Marketing Limited acquisition and cash paid of €2.0 million for an investment in associate. These outflows were offset in part by €9.2 million of consideration received from the sale of the B2B division of DGC, as well as €9.2 million resulting from receipts of interest and repayment of loans receivable; Outflows from financing activities of €51.9 million, mainly due to dividends paid of €46.1 million and lease payments of €5.7 million; and A gain of €6.7 million as a result of foreign currency fluctuations on foreign cash balances held over this period.

was €296.6 million at September 30, 2024, up from €241.9 million at December 31, 2023. This net increase during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was the result of:

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Africa and Middle East 150,171 1,000 151,171 Asia-Pacific 5,139 28,577 33,716 Europe 47,018 20,374 67,392 North America 33,796 110,997 144,793 South/Latin America 3,245 2,536 5,781 Total revenue 239,369 163,484 402,853 % % % Africa and Middle East 63 % 1 % 38 % Asia-Pacific 2 % 17 % 8 % Europe 20 % 12 % 17 % North America 14 % 68 % 36 % South/Latin America 1 % 2 % 1 %

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Africa and Middle East 99,381 673 100,054 Asia-Pacific 35,014 26,968 61,982 Europe 34,823 19,197 54,020 North America 33,645 100,443 134,088 South/Latin America 3,538 3,206 6,744 Total revenue 206,401 150,487 356,888 % % % Africa and Middle East 48 % 0 % 28 % Asia-Pacific 17 % 18 % 17 % Europe 17 % 13 % 15 % North America 16 % 67 % 38 % South/Latin America 2 % 2 % 2 %

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Africa and Middle East 442,201 2,283 444,484 Asia-Pacific 19,805 85,971 105,776 Europe 130,937 59,623 190,560 North America 104,408 331,369 435,777 South/Latin America 10,233 10,021 20,254 Total revenue 707,584 489,267 1,196,851 % % % Africa and Middle East 62 % 0 % 37 % Asia-Pacific 3 % 18 % 9 % Europe 19 % 12 % 16 % North America 15 % 68 % 36 % South/Latin America 1 % 2 % 2 %

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Africa and Middle East 296,834 1,425 298,259 Asia-Pacific 111,205 77,888 189,093 Europe 105,831 61,143 166,974 North America 108,889 292,510 401,399 South/Latin America 10,871 9,602 20,473 Total revenue 633,630 442,568 1,076,198 % % % Africa and Middle East 46 % 0 % 27 % Asia-Pacific 18 % 18 % 18 % Europe 17 % 14 % 16 % North America 17 % 66 % 37 % South/Latin America 2 % 2 % 2 %

Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Online casino1 166,878 163,281 330,159 Sports betting1 67,136 - 67,136 Brand licensing2 3,653 - 3,653 Other3 1,702 203 1,905 Total revenue 239,369 163,484 402,853

Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Online casino1 126,891 150,215 277,106 Sports betting1 64,566 - 64,566 Brand licensing2 8,294 - 8,294 Other3 6,650 272 6,922 Total revenue 206,401 150,487 356,888

Revenue by product line for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Online casino1 460,909 488,385 949,294 Sports betting1 224,485 60 224,545 Brand licensing2 14,781 - 14,781 Other3 7,409 822 8,231 Total revenue 707,584 489,267 1,196,851

Revenue by product line for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Online casino1 350,711 441,812 792,523 Sports betting1 240,213 44 240,257 Brand licensing2 25,441 - 25,441 Other3 17,265 712 17,977 Total revenue 633,630 442,568 1,076,198 1 Sports betting and online casino revenues are not within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' and are treated as derivatives under IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. 2 Brand licensing revenues are within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'. 3 Other relates to profit share, royalties and outsource fees from external customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial information not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, ex-US, Adjusted EBITDA, US and revenue on a constant currency basis are non-GAAP company-specific performance measures that Super Group uses to supplement the Company's results presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is defined as profit before depreciation, amortization, finance income, finance expense and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for RSU expense, change in fair value of options, unrealized foreign exchange, gain on disposal of business, impairment of assets, US sportsbook closure, market closure and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA, ex-US is Adjusted EBITDA relating to the rest the group, excluding Digital Gaming Corporation ('DGC'). Adjusted EBITDA, US is Adjusted EBITDA relating to the DGC. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating non-Euro performance for 2023 and 2024 using 2023 exchange rates.

Super Group believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance as they provide additional perspective on the financial performance of our core business, are similar to measures reported by the Company's public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Super Group's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with IFRS results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with IFRS, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS results.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable IFRS financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, other than revenue on a constant currency basis, and supplemental materials are included below. Super Group urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.

Reconciliation of Profit after taxation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, in € '000s:

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Profit for the period 8,464 10,626 48,528 36,262 Income tax expense 14,390 4,748 43,489 25,387 Finance income (2,345 ) (2,535 ) (8,017 ) (5,800 ) Finance expense 2,051 695 4,722 1,779 Depreciation and amortization expense 18,822 19,848 60,548 61,603 EBITDA 41,382 33,382 149,270 119,231 Change in fair value of options - 14,217 12,838 22,495 RSU expense 973 5,803 8,123 14,429 Unrealized foreign exchange 3,047 (907 ) 7,792 3,168 US Sportsbook closure 32,749 - 32,749 - Market closure 5,414 - 5,834 - Gain on disposal of business - - (40,135 ) - Impairment of assets - - 36,775 - Other adjustments1 355 9 (1,049 ) 5,370 Adjusted EBITDA 83,920 52,504 212,197 164,693 Adjusted EBITDA, ex-US 95,376 62,826 262,314 203,988 Adjusted EBITDA, US (11,456 ) (10,322 ) (50,117 ) (39,295 ) 1 Adjusted EBITDA has been restated for the prior period presented to include other adjustments. Other adjustments in 2023 includes bad debt and SOX implementation fees relating to new acquisitions.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the Group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The Group's successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Super Group has been ranked no. 6 in the EGR Power 50 for the last two years. For more information, visit www.supergroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Super Group's intention to pay a possible special dividend, including the expected timing of such dividend, expectations and projections of market opportunity, growth and profitability, and expectations for the remainder of 2024, including ex-US Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2024.

These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "possible," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (ii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Super Group operates; (iii) variations in operating performance across competitors; (iv) changes in laws and regulations affecting Super Group's business; (v) Super Group's inability to meet or exceed its financial projections; (vi) changes in general economic conditions; (vii) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (viii) the ability of Super Group's customers to deposit funds in order to participate in Super Group's gaming products; (ix) Super Group's ability, and the ability of Super Group's key executives, certain employees, significant shareholders or other applicable individuals, to comply with regulatory requirements or successfully obtain a license or permit required in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or maintain, renew or expand existing licenses; (x) the effectiveness of technological solutions Super Group has in place to block customers in certain jurisdictions, including jurisdictions where Super Group's business is illegal, or which are sanctioned by countries in which Super Group operates from accessing its offerings; (xi) Super Group's ability to restrict and manage betting limits at the individual customer level based on individual customer profiles and risk level to the enterprise; (xii) Super Group's ability to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights, the confidentiality of its trade secrets and confidential information, or the costs involved in protecting or enforcing Super Group's intellectual property rights and confidential information; (xiii) compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws in Super Group's collection, storage and use, including sharing and international transfers, of personal data; (xiv) failures, errors, defects or disruptions in Super Group's information technology and other systems and platforms; (xv) Super Group's ability to develop new products, services, and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (xvi) Super Group's ability to maintain and grow its market share, including its ability to enter new markets and acquire and retain paying customers; (xvii) the success, including win or hold rates, of existing and future online betting and gaming products; (xiii) competition within the broader entertainment industry; (xix) Super Group's reliance on strategic relationships with land based casinos, sports teams, event planners, local licensing partners and advertisers; (xx) events or media coverage relating to, or the popularity of, online betting and gaming industry; (xxi) trading, liability management and pricing risk related to Super Group's participation in the sports betting and gaming industry; (xxii) accessibility to the services of banks, credit card issuers and payment processing services providers due to the nature of Super Group's business; (xxiii) the regulatory approvals related to proposed acquisitions and the integration of the acquired businesses; and (xxiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time for Super Group including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 25, 2024, and in Super Group's other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed or that may be filed by Super Group from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Super Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Super Group does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(€ in '000s, except for shares and profit per share)

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 402,853 356,888 1,196,851 1,076,198 Direct and marketing expenses (320,474 ) (270,839 ) (923,601 ) (823,879 ) General and administrative expenses (41,367 ) (38,810 ) (119,335 ) (113,262 ) Other operating income 95 360 4,407 2,669 Gain on disposal of business - - 40,135 - Depreciation and amortization expense (18,822 ) (19,848 ) (60,548 ) (61,603 ) Impairment of assets - - (36,775 ) - Finance income 2,345 2,535 8,017 5,800 Finance expense (2,051 ) (695 ) (4,722 ) (1,779 ) Change in fair value of options - (14,217 ) (12,838 ) (22,495 ) Share of post-tax profit of equity accounted associate 275 - 426 - Profit before taxation 22,854 15,374 92,017 61,649 Income tax expense (14,390 ) (4,748 ) (43,489 ) (25,387 ) Profit for the period 8,464 10,626 48,528 36,262 Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,360 9,876 48,650 34,050 Non-controlling interest 104 750 (122 ) 2,212 8,464 10,626 48,528 36,262 Other comprehensive income items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit Foreign currency translation 3,556 5,251 19,211 4,459 Other comprehensive income for the period 3,556 5,251 19,211 4,459 Total comprehensive profit for the period 12,020 15,877 67,739 40,721 Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 11,916 15,127 67,861 38,509 Non-controlling interest 104 750 (122 ) 2,212 12,020 15,877 67,739 40,721 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 502,015,727 498,360,431 501,345,672 498,336,881 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 504,156,731 500,333,127 503,001,771 500,478,521 Profit per share, basic (cents) 1.67 1.98 9.70 6.83 Profit per share, diluted (cents) 1.66 1.97 9.67 6.80

Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

as at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(€ in '000s)

Unaudited 2024 2023 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 163,965 193,395 Goodwill 89,458 94,915 Property, plant and equipment 16,742 17,406 Right-of-use assets 65,998 24,866 Deferred tax assets 43,150 36,703 Regulatory deposits 12,923 11,951 Loans receivable 48 89,090 Investment in associate 2,579 - Financial assets, including derivative 452 174 Prepayment for sportsbook software1 102,437 - 497,752 468,500 Current assets Trade and other receivables 142,874 154,615 Loans receivable 5,093 6,719 Income tax receivables 380 12,535 Restricted cash 37,910 38,287 Cash and cash equivalents 296,626 241,923 Assets held for sale - 38,292 482,883 492,371 TOTAL ASSETS 980,635 960,871 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 64,997 23,919 Deferred tax liability 2,258 4,684 Derivative financial instruments 2,058 2,056 Provisions 1,078 - Contingent consideration - 322 70,391 30,981 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 5,320 5,226 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 32 87 Deferred and contingent consideration 338 2,392 Trade and other payables 241,672 195,392 Customer liabilities 57,072 67,592 Provisions 6,987 44,826 Income tax payables 30,913 25,840 Derivative liability associated with assets held for sale - 42,600 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - 7,140 342,334 391,095 TOTAL LIABILITIES 412,725 422,076 EQUITY Issued capital 289,753 289,753 Treasury shares (2,632 ) (2,632 ) Accumulated other comprehensive profit / (deficit) 11,788 (7,424 ) Retained profit 250,668 240,618 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 549,577 520,315 Non-controlling interest 18,333 18,480 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 567,910 538,795 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 980,635 960,871 1 The Prepayment for sportsbook software relates to a reclassification of the loan receivable from Apricot Investments Limited. This reclassification has been made to reflect the latest position with regards to the proposed acquisition of the Sportsbook Technology Platform.

