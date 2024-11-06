NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) ("SGHC" or "Super Group"), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced third quarter 2024 unaudited consolidated financial results.
Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer of Super Group, commented: "We achieved our strongest third quarter ever, highlighting the phenomenal progress we are making as a business. There is still tremendous potential as we experience super growth across our global casino brands, and particularly in Africa which we have scaled to be our largest region for the second quarter running. Given our continued strong performance and robust balance sheet, we are exploring ways to return excess cash to shareholders, and intend to discuss with the board a possible further special dividend before the end of the year."
Alinda van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer of Super Group, stated: "This quarter was our best ex-US third quarter ever, achieving total revenue of €395 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €95 million. We are focusing on consistent growth in our key markets, while striving to maximize operational and marketing cost efficiencies across the group, which resulted in a margin of 24% for the second quarter in a row - well ahead of our long-term target of 20%. Following the strong performance of the business over the first three quarters and an early look at a strong October, we are increasing our ex-US Adjusted EBITDA full-year 2024 guidance to be greater than €345 million."
Financial Highlights:
- Revenue increased by 13% to €402.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 (constant currency: 15% to €410.9 million) from €356.9 million in the same period of the prior year, driven by growth from the Africa, Europe and North America (predominantly Canada) markets partially offset by declines from the Middle East and Asia-Pacific markets.
- Profit for the period was €8.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Profit for the period of €10.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 included a non-cash charge of €14.2 million related to the change in fair value of option liability.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by 60% to €83.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to €52.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Monthly Active Customers increased by 17% to 4.7 million during the third quarter of 2024 from 4.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Cash and cash equivalents was €296.6 million at September 30, 2024, up from €241.9 million at December 31, 2023. This net increase during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was the result of:
- Inflows from operating activities amounting to €159.1 million;
- Outflows from investing activities of €59.2 million. This was mainly as a result of further investment in tangible and intangible assets of €63.6 million, predominantly due to the capitalization of expenditure on software, issuance of a loan to Apricot Investments Limited of €10.0 million, deferred consideration paid of €2.5 million relating to the 15 Marketing Limited acquisition and cash paid of €2.0 million for an investment in associate. These outflows were offset in part by €9.2 million of consideration received from the sale of the B2B division of DGC, as well as €9.2 million resulting from receipts of interest and repayment of loans receivable;
- Outflows from financing activities of €51.9 million, mainly due to dividends paid of €46.1 million and lease payments of €5.7 million; and
- A gain of €6.7 million as a result of foreign currency fluctuations on foreign cash balances held over this period.
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
150,171
1,000
151,171
Asia-Pacific
5,139
28,577
33,716
Europe
47,018
20,374
67,392
North America
33,796
110,997
144,793
South/Latin America
3,245
2,536
5,781
Total revenue
239,369
163,484
402,853
%
%
%
Africa and Middle East
63 %
1 %
38 %
Asia-Pacific
2 %
17 %
8 %
Europe
20 %
12 %
17 %
North America
14 %
68 %
36 %
South/Latin America
1 %
2 %
1 %
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
99,381
673
100,054
Asia-Pacific
35,014
26,968
61,982
Europe
34,823
19,197
54,020
North America
33,645
100,443
134,088
South/Latin America
3,538
3,206
6,744
Total revenue
206,401
150,487
356,888
%
%
%
Africa and Middle East
48 %
0 %
28 %
Asia-Pacific
17 %
18 %
17 %
Europe
17 %
13 %
15 %
North America
16 %
67 %
38 %
South/Latin America
2 %
2 %
2 %
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
442,201
2,283
444,484
Asia-Pacific
19,805
85,971
105,776
Europe
130,937
59,623
190,560
North America
104,408
331,369
435,777
South/Latin America
10,233
10,021
20,254
Total revenue
707,584
489,267
1,196,851
%
%
%
Africa and Middle East
62 %
0 %
37 %
Asia-Pacific
3 %
18 %
9 %
Europe
19 %
12 %
16 %
North America
15 %
68 %
36 %
South/Latin America
1 %
2 %
2 %
Revenue by Geographical Region for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Africa and Middle East
296,834
1,425
298,259
Asia-Pacific
111,205
77,888
189,093
Europe
105,831
61,143
166,974
North America
108,889
292,510
401,399
South/Latin America
10,871
9,602
20,473
Total revenue
633,630
442,568
1,076,198
%
%
%
Africa and Middle East
46 %
0 %
27 %
Asia-Pacific
18 %
18 %
18 %
Europe
17 %
14 %
16 %
North America
17 %
66 %
37 %
South/Latin America
2 %
2 %
2 %
Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
166,878
163,281
330,159
Sports betting1
67,136
-
67,136
Brand licensing2
3,653
-
3,653
Other3
1,702
203
1,905
Total revenue
239,369
163,484
402,853
Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
126,891
150,215
277,106
Sports betting1
64,566
-
64,566
Brand licensing2
8,294
-
8,294
Other3
6,650
272
6,922
Total revenue
206,401
150,487
356,888
Revenue by product line for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
460,909
488,385
949,294
Sports betting1
224,485
60
224,545
Brand licensing2
14,781
-
14,781
Other3
7,409
822
8,231
Total revenue
707,584
489,267
1,196,851
Revenue by product line for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 in € '000s:
Betway
Spin
Total
Online casino1
350,711
441,812
792,523
Sports betting1
240,213
44
240,257
Brand licensing2
25,441
-
25,441
Other3
17,265
712
17,977
Total revenue
633,630
442,568
1,076,198
1 Sports betting and online casino revenues are not within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' and are treated as derivatives under IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'.
2 Brand licensing revenues are within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'.
3 Other relates to profit share, royalties and outsource fees from external customers.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes non-GAAP financial information not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, ex-US, Adjusted EBITDA, US and revenue on a constant currency basis are non-GAAP company-specific performance measures that Super Group uses to supplement the Company's results presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is defined as profit before depreciation, amortization, finance income, finance expense and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for RSU expense, change in fair value of options, unrealized foreign exchange, gain on disposal of business, impairment of assets, US sportsbook closure, market closure and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA, ex-US is Adjusted EBITDA relating to the rest the group, excluding Digital Gaming Corporation ('DGC'). Adjusted EBITDA, US is Adjusted EBITDA relating to the DGC. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating non-Euro performance for 2023 and 2024 using 2023 exchange rates.
Super Group believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance as they provide additional perspective on the financial performance of our core business, are similar to measures reported by the Company's public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.
Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Super Group's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with IFRS results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with IFRS, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS results.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable IFRS financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, other than revenue on a constant currency basis, and supplemental materials are included below. Super Group urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.
Reconciliation of Profit after taxation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, in € '000s:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Profit for the period
8,464
10,626
48,528
36,262
Income tax expense
14,390
4,748
43,489
25,387
Finance income
(2,345
)
(2,535
)
(8,017
)
(5,800
)
Finance expense
2,051
695
4,722
1,779
Depreciation and amortization expense
18,822
19,848
60,548
61,603
EBITDA
41,382
33,382
149,270
119,231
Change in fair value of options
-
14,217
12,838
22,495
RSU expense
973
5,803
8,123
14,429
Unrealized foreign exchange
3,047
(907
)
7,792
3,168
US Sportsbook closure
32,749
-
32,749
-
Market closure
5,414
-
5,834
-
Gain on disposal of business
-
-
(40,135
)
-
Impairment of assets
-
-
36,775
-
Other adjustments1
355
9
(1,049
)
5,370
Adjusted EBITDA
83,920
52,504
212,197
164,693
Adjusted EBITDA, ex-US
95,376
62,826
262,314
203,988
Adjusted EBITDA, US
(11,456
)
(10,322
)
(50,117
)
(39,295
)
1 Adjusted EBITDA has been restated for the prior period presented to include other adjustments. Other adjustments in 2023 includes bad debt and SOX implementation fees relating to new acquisitions.
About Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the Group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The Group's successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Super Group has been ranked no. 6 in the EGR Power 50 for the last two years. For more information, visit www.supergroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Super Group's intention to pay a possible special dividend, including the expected timing of such dividend, expectations and projections of market opportunity, growth and profitability, and expectations for the remainder of 2024, including ex-US Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2024.
These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "possible," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (ii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Super Group operates; (iii) variations in operating performance across competitors; (iv) changes in laws and regulations affecting Super Group's business; (v) Super Group's inability to meet or exceed its financial projections; (vi) changes in general economic conditions; (vii) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (viii) the ability of Super Group's customers to deposit funds in order to participate in Super Group's gaming products; (ix) Super Group's ability, and the ability of Super Group's key executives, certain employees, significant shareholders or other applicable individuals, to comply with regulatory requirements or successfully obtain a license or permit required in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or maintain, renew or expand existing licenses; (x) the effectiveness of technological solutions Super Group has in place to block customers in certain jurisdictions, including jurisdictions where Super Group's business is illegal, or which are sanctioned by countries in which Super Group operates from accessing its offerings; (xi) Super Group's ability to restrict and manage betting limits at the individual customer level based on individual customer profiles and risk level to the enterprise; (xii) Super Group's ability to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights, the confidentiality of its trade secrets and confidential information, or the costs involved in protecting or enforcing Super Group's intellectual property rights and confidential information; (xiii) compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws in Super Group's collection, storage and use, including sharing and international transfers, of personal data; (xiv) failures, errors, defects or disruptions in Super Group's information technology and other systems and platforms; (xv) Super Group's ability to develop new products, services, and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (xvi) Super Group's ability to maintain and grow its market share, including its ability to enter new markets and acquire and retain paying customers; (xvii) the success, including win or hold rates, of existing and future online betting and gaming products; (xiii) competition within the broader entertainment industry; (xix) Super Group's reliance on strategic relationships with land based casinos, sports teams, event planners, local licensing partners and advertisers; (xx) events or media coverage relating to, or the popularity of, online betting and gaming industry; (xxi) trading, liability management and pricing risk related to Super Group's participation in the sports betting and gaming industry; (xxii) accessibility to the services of banks, credit card issuers and payment processing services providers due to the nature of Super Group's business; (xxiii) the regulatory approvals related to proposed acquisitions and the integration of the acquired businesses; and (xxiv) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time for Super Group including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 25, 2024, and in Super Group's other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed or that may be filed by Super Group from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Super Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Super Group does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(€ in '000s, except for shares and profit per share)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
402,853
356,888
1,196,851
1,076,198
Direct and marketing expenses
(320,474
)
(270,839
)
(923,601
)
(823,879
)
General and administrative expenses
(41,367
)
(38,810
)
(119,335
)
(113,262
)
Other operating income
95
360
4,407
2,669
Gain on disposal of business
-
-
40,135
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
(18,822
)
(19,848
)
(60,548
)
(61,603
)
Impairment of assets
-
-
(36,775
)
-
Finance income
2,345
2,535
8,017
5,800
Finance expense
(2,051
)
(695
)
(4,722
)
(1,779
)
Change in fair value of options
-
(14,217
)
(12,838
)
(22,495
)
Share of post-tax profit of equity accounted associate
275
-
426
-
Profit before taxation
22,854
15,374
92,017
61,649
Income tax expense
(14,390
)
(4,748
)
(43,489
)
(25,387
)
Profit for the period
8,464
10,626
48,528
36,262
Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
8,360
9,876
48,650
34,050
Non-controlling interest
104
750
(122
)
2,212
8,464
10,626
48,528
36,262
Other comprehensive income items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
Foreign currency translation
3,556
5,251
19,211
4,459
Other comprehensive income for the period
3,556
5,251
19,211
4,459
Total comprehensive profit for the period
12,020
15,877
67,739
40,721
Total comprehensive profit / (loss) for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
11,916
15,127
67,861
38,509
Non-controlling interest
104
750
(122
)
2,212
12,020
15,877
67,739
40,721
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
502,015,727
498,360,431
501,345,672
498,336,881
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
504,156,731
500,333,127
503,001,771
500,478,521
Profit per share, basic (cents)
1.67
1.98
9.70
6.83
Profit per share, diluted (cents)
1.66
1.97
9.67
6.80
Super Group (SGHC) Limited
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(€ in '000s)
Unaudited
2024
2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
163,965
193,395
Goodwill
89,458
94,915
Property, plant and equipment
16,742
17,406
Right-of-use assets
65,998
24,866
Deferred tax assets
43,150
36,703
Regulatory deposits
12,923
11,951
Loans receivable
48
89,090
Investment in associate
2,579
-
Financial assets, including derivative
452
174
Prepayment for sportsbook software1
102,437
-
497,752
468,500
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
142,874
154,615
Loans receivable
5,093
6,719
Income tax receivables
380
12,535
Restricted cash
37,910
38,287
Cash and cash equivalents
296,626
241,923
Assets held for sale
-
38,292
482,883
492,371
TOTAL ASSETS
980,635
960,871
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
64,997
23,919
Deferred tax liability
2,258
4,684
Derivative financial instruments
2,058
2,056
Provisions
1,078
-
Contingent consideration
-
322
70,391
30,981
Current liabilities
Lease liabilities
5,320
5,226
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
32
87
Deferred and contingent consideration
338
2,392
Trade and other payables
241,672
195,392
Customer liabilities
57,072
67,592
Provisions
6,987
44,826
Income tax payables
30,913
25,840
Derivative liability associated with assets held for sale
-
42,600
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
-
7,140
342,334
391,095
TOTAL LIABILITIES
412,725
422,076
EQUITY
Issued capital
289,753
289,753
Treasury shares
(2,632
)
(2,632
)
Accumulated other comprehensive profit / (deficit)
11,788
(7,424
)
Retained profit
250,668
240,618
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
549,577
520,315
Non-controlling interest
18,333
18,480
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
567,910
538,795
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
980,635
960,871
1 The Prepayment for sportsbook software relates to a reclassification of the loan receivable from Apricot Investments Limited. This reclassification has been made to reflect the latest position with regards to the proposed acquisition of the Sportsbook Technology Platform.
