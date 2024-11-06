PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI) ("Centuri" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter, ended September 29, 2024. The Company also reiterates outlook for full year financial performance.
Third Quarter and Other Recent Business and Financial Highlights
- Secured customer awards reflecting total multi-year estimated revenue potential of approximately $350 million from a combination of new and renewed Master Service Agreements ("MSA") as well as strategic bid work; exited the third quarter of 2024 with a backlog totaling $4.3 billion, of which 87% is related to MSA revenue
- Third quarter 2024 revenue of $720.1 million
- Net loss attributable to common stock of $3.7 million (diluted loss per share of $0.04)
- Adjusted Net Income of $5.3 million (adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.06)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $78.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.9%
- Entered into a $125.0 million three-year accounts receivable securitization facility, with proceeds primarily used to repay amounts outstanding under the Company's existing term loan
- Released annual Sustainability Report in October 2024, which includes the introduction of Key Performance Indicators and aligns with six identified UN Sustainable Development Goals
- In November, appointed Christian ("Chris") Brown as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 3, 2024, bringing over three decades of strategic and operational expertise in the energy and infrastructure sectors to advance Centuri's growth and enhance efficiencies.
"Throughout the third quarter, we saw improvement in our core electric business and a higher volume of storm restoration services, which continued its momentum into early 4Q, driven by Hurricanes Helene and Milton," said Interim President & CEO Paul Caudill. "We have invested significant effort into developing and training a safe, highly qualified workforce to make storm response a core customer offering. This was done intentionally as the recurrence of extreme weather events, while yet unpredictable, has become more likely each year in varying degrees of severity. Our strong performance during the recent storm season has given us further confidence to reiterate our full year 2024 outlook. Looking ahead, we remain well-positioned to diversify our customer and business mix by pursuing additional strategic bid opportunities that align with our risk profile and core competencies, while staying focused on strengthening our core MSA-based businesses serving electric and gas utilities. Our capabilities and decades of experience have situated us well to pursue and win myriad opportunities that exist across the high demand energy sector."
Management Commentary
Financial results during the third quarter of 2024 declined on a year-over-year basis. Our results for the quarter benefited from increased storm restoration services, which generated revenues of $41.4 million, mainly resulting from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl early in the quarter and Hurricane Helene in the last few days of the period, and the benefit of previously disclosed cost savings initiatives. These positive contributions were offset by a high margin bid job in the third quarter of 2023 in our U.S. Gas segment that did not recur, reduced offshore wind activities, and cost pressures that arose in the U.S. Gas business, including recently incurred higher self-insurance costs associated with prior year claims and higher rental and equipment repair costs. In addition, spending remained relatively subdued among several of our largest gas customers operating under MSAs.
We were awarded approximately $350 million in new business during the quarter, which exemplifies Centuri's ability to meet both existing and emerging needs in a dynamic energy market. These included entering into an MSA with a new U.S. Gas customer following an extensive period of relationship building, and securing for the first time a complex bid project award for a long-standing MSA customer.
During the quarter, we changed our how we calculate interim period income taxes by using the actual effective tax rate instead of the estimated annual effective tax rate used in prior quarters. This change has no impact on income taxes for the full year.
Management continued the process of identifying cost savings through a comprehensive supply chain and asset utilization review program. As of the end of October, Centuri has renegotiated a total of 14 supply chain contracts, with 21% of the spend among our top 100 vendors contracted.
In late September, we secured a three-year, $125.0 million accounts receivable securitization facility, primarily to repay our existing term loan. We ended the quarter with $52.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Our leverage ratio improved from June 2024 and we remain focused on deleveraging the business.
Reiterates Full Year 2024 Outlook
- Revenue outlook of $2.5 to $2.7 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage outlook at 9.0 to 9.6%
- Net capital expenditures outlook at $90 to $99 million
Centuri Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Segment Data
For the Fiscal Three and Nine Months Ended
September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Segment Results
Three months ended September 29, 2024 compared to the three months ended October 1, 2023
Fiscal Three Months Ended
Change
(dollars in thousands)
September 29, 2024
October 1, 2023
$
%
Revenue:
U.S. Gas
$
366,070
50.8
%
$
395,745
51.1
%
$
(29,675
)
(7.5
%)
Canadian Gas
50,354
7.0
%
54,590
7.0
%
(4,236
)
(7.8
%)
Union Electric
171,666
23.8
%
204,135
26.3
%
(32,469
)
(15.9
%)
Non-Union Electric
128,844
17.9
%
110,715
14.3
%
18,129
16.4
%
Other
3,119
0.5
%
9,704
1.3
%
(6,585
)
(67.9
%)
Consolidated revenue
$
720,053
100.0
%
$
774,889
100.0
%
$
(54,836
)
(7.1
%)
Gross profit (loss):
U.S. Gas
$
27,960
7.6
%
$
52,103
13.2
%
$
(24,143
)
(46.3
%)
Canadian Gas
11,789
23.4
%
10,020
18.4
%
1,769
17.7
%
Union Electric
15,427
9.0
%
11,724
5.7
%
3,703
31.6
%
Non-Union Electric
21,437
16.6
%
12,802
11.6
%
8,635
67.5
%
Other
(820
)
(26.3
%)
964
9.9
%
(1,784
)
NM
Consolidated gross profit
$
75,793
10.5
%
$
87,613
11.3
%
$
(11,820
)
(13.5
%)
NM - Percentage is not meaningful
Centuri Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Segment Data
For the Fiscal Three and Nine Months Ended
September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 29, 2024 compared to the nine months ended October 1, 2023
Fiscal Nine Months Ended
Change
(dollars in thousands)
September 29, 2024
October 1, 2023
$
%
Revenue:
U.S. Gas
$
933,334
48.6
%
$
1,046,964
46.9
%
$
(113,630
)
(10.9
%)
Canadian Gas
125,992
6.6
%
141,977
6.4
%
(15,985
)
(11.3
%)
Union Electric
499,728
26.0
%
628,029
28.1
%
(128,301
)
(20.4
%)
Non-Union Electric
345,971
18.0
%
380,882
17.0
%
(34,911
)
(9.2
%)
Other
15,126
0.8
%
36,109
1.6
%
(20,983
)
(58.1
%)
Consolidated revenue
$
1,920,151
100.0
%
$
2,233,961
100.0
%
$
(313,810
)
(14.0
%)
Gross profit (loss):
U.S. Gas
$
49,140
5.3
%
$
99,509
9.5
%
$
(50,369
)
(50.6
%)
Canadian Gas
26,692
21.2
%
22,070
15.5
%
4,622
20.9
%
Union Electric
38,875
7.8
%
44,030
7.0
%
(5,155
)
(11.7
%)
Non-Union Electric
40,474
11.7
%
51,864
13.6
%
(11,390
)
(22.0
%)
Other
(5,605
)
(37.1
%)
2,061
5.7
%
(7,666
)
NM
Consolidated gross profit
$
149,576
7.8
%
$
219,534
9.8
%
$
(69,958
)
(31.9
%)
NM - Percentage is not meaningful
Conference Call Information
Centuri will conduct a conference call today, Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results and other business highlights. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's investor relations (IR) website at https://investor.centuri.com. The conference call can also be accessed via phone by dialing (800) 225-9448, or for international callers, (203) 518-9708. A supplemental investor presentation will also be available on the IR website prior to the start of the conference call. The earnings call will also be archived on the IR website and a replay of the call will be available by dialing 800-934-3639 in the U.S., or 402-220-1152 internationally. The replay dial-in feature will be made available one hour after the call's conclusion and will be active for 12 months.
About Centuri
Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a strategic utility infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will," "predict," "continue," "forecast," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "outlook," "could," "target," "project," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "should," "may" and "assume," as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. The specific forward-looking statements made herein include (without limitation) statements regarding our belief that the fundamentals of our business and services to our customers remain strong; our belief that, in the near term, the Company is well positioned to further implement its cost-focused initiatives; our estimation that awards secured in the quarter represent approximately $350 million in potential revenue; our belief that we remain well-positioned to diversify our business mix by pursuing additional strategic bid opportunities that align with our risk profile and core competencies, while staying focused on strengthening our core MSA-based businesses across electric and gas; our belief that our capabilities and decades of experience have situated us well to pursue and win myriad opportunities that exist across the dynamic and high demand energy sector; and the number ranges presented in our Full Year 2024 Outlook. A number of important factors affecting the business and financial results of Centuri could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, capital market risks and the impact of general economic or industry conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ also include (without limitation) those discussed in Centuri's filings filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Centuri on its website or otherwise. Centuri does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
Backlog
Backlog represents our expected revenue from existing contracts and work in progress as of the end of the applicable reporting period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We prepare and present our financial statements in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, all of which are measures not presented in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate performance and to make financial, investment and operational decisions. We believe that presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of results. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP measures helps investors evaluate the Company's operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such matters.
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (ii) strategic review costs, (iii) severance costs, (iv) securitization facility transaction fees, and (v) CEO transition costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as the percentage derived from dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue.
Adjusted Net Income is defined as net (loss) income adjusted for (i) strategic review costs, (ii) severance costs, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) securitization transaction fees, (v) CEO transition costs, (vi) loss on debt extinguishment, (vii) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and (viii) the income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax, which is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods. Adjusted Dilutive Earnings per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Using EBITDA as a performance measure has material limitations as compared to net income (loss), or other financial measures as defined under GAAP, as it excludes certain recurring items, which may be meaningful to investors. EBITDA excludes interest expense net of interest income; however, as we have borrowed money to finance transactions and operations, or invested available cash to generate interest income, interest expense and interest income are elements of our cost structure and can affect our ability to generate revenue and returns for our stockholders. Further, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization; however, as we use capital and intangible assets to generate revenue, depreciation and amortization are necessary elements of our costs and ability to generate revenue. Finally, EBITDA excludes income taxes; however, as we are organized as a corporation, the payment of taxes is a necessary element of our operations. As a result of these exclusions from EBITDA, any measure that excludes interest expense net of interest income, depreciation and amortization and income taxes has material limitations as compared to net income (loss). When using EBITDA as a performance measure, management compensates for these limitations by comparing EBITDA to net income (loss) in each period, to allow for the comparison of the performance of the underlying core operations with the overall performance of the company on a full-cost, after-tax basis.
As to certain of the items related to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income: (i) non-cash stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period due to changes in the estimated fair value of performance-based awards, forfeitures and amounts granted; (ii) strategic review and related costs incurred in connection with the separation and stand up of Centuri as its own public company are non-recurring; (iii) severance costs relate to non-recurring restructuring activities, (iv) securitization facility transaction fees represent legal and other professional fees incurred to establish our accounts receivable securitization facility that was put in place in September 2024, (v) CEO transition costs represent incremental costs incurred to find and hire a replacement CEO, and (vi) loss on debt extinguishment relates to the write-off of debt issuance costs on the Company's term loan. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect net (loss) income, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, net (loss) income, and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are set forth below. We are unable to provide reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, such as EBITDA margin, without unreasonable efforts due to our inability to project non-recurring expenses. These items are uncertain and difficult to predict, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on our GAAP results.
Centuri Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Fiscal Three and Nine Months Ended
September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Three Months Ended
Fiscal Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 29,
2024
October 1,
2023
September 29,
2024
October 1,
2023
Net (loss) income
$
(3,617
)
$
16,918
$
(17,153
)
$
28,340
Interest expense, net
23,925
26,131
70,653
73,032
Income tax expense
21,770
10,010
523
16,835
Depreciation expense
26,546
29,582
81,921
90,975
Amortization of intangible assets
6,662
6,670
19,991
20,007
EBITDA
75,286
89,311
155,935
229,189
Non-cash stock-based compensation
1,318
1,316
810
2,149
Strategic review costs
-
549
2,010
1,777
Severance costs
531
335
7,188
567
Securitization facility transaction fees
1,393
-
1,393
-
CEO transition costs
233
-
233
-
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
78,761
$
91,511
$
167,569
$
233,682
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue)
10.9
%
11.8
%
8.7
%
10.5
%
Centuri Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Fiscal Three and Nine Months Ended
September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Three Months Ended
Fiscal Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
September 29,
2024
October 1,
2023
September 29,
2024
October 1,
2023
Net (loss) income
$
(3,617
)
$
16,918
$
(17,153
)
$
28,340
Strategic review costs
-
549
2,010
1,777
Severance costs
531
335
7,188
567
Amortization of intangible assets
6,662
6,670
19,991
20,007
Securitization facility transaction fees
1,393
-
1,393
-
CEO transition costs
233
-
233
-
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,726
-
1,726
-
Non-cash stock-based compensation
1,318
1,316
810
2,149
Income tax impact of adjustments(1)
(2,966
)
(2,217
)
(8,339
)
(6,125
)
Adjusted Net Income
$
5,280
$
23,571
$
7,859
$
46,715
(1) Calculated based on a blended statutory tax rate of 25%.
Fiscal Three Months Ended
Fiscal Nine Months Ended
September 29,
2024
October 1,
2023
September 29,
2024
October 1,
2023
Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported)
$
(0.04
)
$
0.23
$
(0.21
)
$
0.34
Add-back (deduct) net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
0.01
-
0.05
Strategic review costs
-
0.01
0.02
0.02
Severance costs
0.01
-
0.09
0.01
Securitization transaction fees
0.02
-
0.02
-
Loss on debt extinguishment
0.02
-
0.02
-
Amortization of intangible assets
0.07
0.09
0.25
0.29
Non-cash stock-based compensation
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.03
Income tax impact of adjustments
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(0.10
)
(0.09
)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.06
$
0.33
$
0.10
$
0.65
Note: The CEO transition costs adjustment is excluded from the table above as it has no impact on Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share when rounded.
Centuri Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Fiscal Three and Nine Months Ended
September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023
(In thousands, except per share information)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Three Months Ended
Fiscal Nine Months Ended
September 29,
2024
October 1,
2023
September 29,
2024
October 1,
2023
Revenue
$
692,821
$
745,639
$
1,840,960
$
2,145,601
Revenue, related party - parent
27,232
29,250
79,191
88,360
Total revenue, net
720,053
774,889
1,920,151
2,233,961
Cost of revenue (including depreciation)
620,751
662,427
1,699,359
1,935,111
Cost of revenue, related party - parent (including depreciation)
23,509
24,849
71,216
79,316
Total cost of revenue
644,260
687,276
1,770,575
2,014,427
Gross profit
75,793
87,613
149,576
219,534
Selling, general and administrative expenses
27,213
27,993
76,461
81,632
Amortization of intangible assets
6,662
6,670
19,991
20,007
Operating income
41,918
52,950
53,124
117,895
Interest expense, net
23,925
26,131
70,653
73,032
Other income, net
(160
)
(109
)
(899
)
(312
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
18,153
26,928
(16,630
)
45,175
Income tax expense
21,770
10,010
523
16,835
Net (loss) income
(3,617
)
16,918
(17,153
)
28,340
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
35
736
(130
)
3,856
Net (loss) income attributable to common stock
$
(3,652
)
$
16,182
$
(17,023
)
$
24,484
(Loss) income per share attributable to common stock:
Basic
$
(0.04
)
$
0.23
$
(0.21
)
$
0.34
Diluted
$
(0.04
)
$
0.23
$
(0.21
)
$
0.34
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
88,518
71,666
81,679
71,666
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
88,518
71,666
81,679
71,666
Centuri Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 29,
2024
December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
52,459
$
33,407
Accounts receivable, net
245,593
335,196
Accounts receivable, related party - parent, net
7,426
12,258
Contract assets
283,929
266,600
Contract assets, related party - parent
4,639
3,208
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,555
32,258
Total current assets
634,601
682,927
Property and equipment, net
498,154
545,442
Intangible assets, net
348,647
369,048
Goodwill, net
373,993
375,892
Right-of-use assets under finance leases
36,246
43,525
Right-of-use assets under operating leases
109,719
118,448
Other assets
111,351
54,626
Total assets
$
2,112,711
$
2,189,908
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
30,264
$
42,552
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
10,110
11,370
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
19,372
19,363
Accounts payable
121,298
116,583
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
183,290
187,050
Contract liabilities
21,894
43,694
Total current liabilities
386,228
420,612
Long-term debt, net of current portion
762,139
1,031,174
Line of credit
116,378
77,121
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
17,075
24,334
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
96,676
105,215
Deferred income taxes
134,885
135,123
Other long-term liabilities
67,891
71,076
Total liabilities
1,581,272
1,864,655
Commitments and contingencies
Temporary equity:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
4,132
99,262
Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 850,000,000 shares authorized, 88,517,521 shares issued and outstanding at September 29, 2024 and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023
885
-
Additional paid-in capital
693,476
374,124
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,087
)
(4,025
)
Accumulated deficit
(160,967
)
(144,108
)
Total equity
527,307
225,991
Total liabilities, temporary equity and equity
$
2,112,711
$
2,189,908
Centuri Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
For the Fiscal Nine Months Ended
September 29, 2024 and October 1, 2023
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Nine Months Ended
September 29,
2024
October 1,
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(17,153
)
$
28,340
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation
81,921
90,975
Amortization of intangible assets
19,991
20,007
Amortization of debt issuance costs
4,052
3,779
Loss on debt extinguishment
1,726
-
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
810
2,149
Gain on sale of equipment
(2,651
)
(2,954
)
Amortization of right-of-use assets
15,491
12,537
Deferred income taxes
(10,406
)
8,703
Other non-cash items
836
-
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of non-cash transactions
2,615
(101,727
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
97,232
61,809
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(66,093
)
(79,610
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
6,802
7,673
Net cash used in investing activities
(59,291
)
(71,937
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from initial public offering and private placement, net of offering costs paid
327,967
-
Proceeds from line of credit borrowings
280,408
195,842
Payment of line of credit borrowings
(239,704
)
(134,073
)
Principal payments on long-term debt
(285,807
)
(34,054
)
Principal payments on finance lease liabilities
(8,574
)
(9,095
)
Redemption of redeemable noncontrolling interest
(92,839
)
(39,894
)
Other
(198
)
(213
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(18,747
)
(21,487
)
Effects of foreign exchange translation
(142
)
102
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
19,052
(31,513
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
33,407
63,966
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
52,459
$
32,453
