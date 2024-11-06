SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) ("SmartRent" or the "Company"), a leading provider of smart communities solutions and smart operations solutions for the rental housing industry, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Management is hosting an investor call to discuss results today, November 6, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Financial and Business Highlights for the Third Quarter 2024

Total Revenue of $40.5 million, decreased by 30% percent year-over year.

SaaS Revenue of $13.3 million, increased by 23% percent year-over year.

Net Loss of $(9.9) million, increased by 29% percent from $(7.7) million year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(3.8) million, improved by 24% percent, from $(5.0) million year-over-year.

Repurchased 9.8 million shares at an aggregate cost of $17.1 million.

Balance Sheet: $163.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2024, no debt and an undrawn credit facility of $75 million.

Management Commentary

" In the third quarter, SmartRent demonstrated remarkable resilience and strategic focus amid a series of market headwinds and operational transitions," stated John Dorman, Chairman of the Board. " During the quarter, we confirmed and strengthened our firm belief that the key issues affecting SmartRent performance are execution issues, while the core business model, the growth potential of our market, our market leadership position and the differentiated value proposition for our customers all remain very compelling,"

Dorman continued, " As a key step in addressing execution, we are excited to announce the hiring of our new Chief Revenue Officer, Natalie Cariola, to lead the revitalization of our sales strategy with the goal of driving further revenue growth and market share expansion. And, to further focus and align our efforts, we've defined four strategic pillars: Sustainable ARR Growth, Platform Superiority, Operational Excellence and Collaborative Innovation. With a solid strategy in place and a clear focus on enhancing our competitive strengths, SmartRent is well prepared to capitalize on significant market opportunities, deliver high ROI to our customers and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

The Company delivered a 23% year-over-year increase in SaaS revenue, driven by improvements in SaaS ARPU and Units Deployed. Over the same period, ARR increased to $53.2 million, up from $43.3 million in Q3 2023. SaaS ARPU for the quarter increased by 5%, to $5.70 from $5.41 in Q3 2023, primarily due to improvements in pricing. Additionally, Units Booked SaaS ARPU saw an increase of 8% to $9.73 from $9.04 in Q3 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter was $40.5 million, a 30% decrease from the same quarter in the prior year, driven by fewer Units Shipped and New Units Deployed. Hosted services revenue, which includes $13.3 million of SaaS revenue, was $18.5 million for the quarter, a 12.0% increase from $16.5 million from the same quarter in the prior year. Hardware revenue was $18.7 million, a decrease of $16.9 million or 47% from the same quarter in the prior year. Professional services revenue was $3.3 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 45% from the same quarter in the prior year.

As of September 30, 2024, Units Deployed reached 787,038, a 15% increase with 104,406 more units compared to September 30, 2023. The Company had 15,168 New Units Deployed during the quarter, a 53% decrease with 32,308 New Units Deployed in the same quarter in the prior year. Units Booked for the quarter was 17,048, a 63% decrease with 29,224 fewer units compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Total Bookings were $19.6 million, marking a $30.1 million or 61% decrease from the same quarter in the prior year. Daryl Stemm, CFO and interim Principal Executive Officer commented, " Our New Units Deployed and Total Bookings were disappointing but not unexpected, as we anticipated some market headwinds and disruptions stemming from our July leadership change. We are taking steps to reorient our sales force under the leadership of Natalie Cariola, our new Chief Revenue Officer."

In the third quarter, total gross margin improved to 33.2% from 23.3%, or approximately 1,000 basis points, from the same quarter in the prior year, primarily driven by changes to product mix, cost management and improvements to our operating model. SaaS gross margin decreased to 73.0% from 74.2%, for a decrease of approximately 100-basis points from the same quarter in the prior year. Total gross profit in the third quarter was $13.5 million and was essentially flat from the same quarter in the prior year. Hardware gross profit was $4.9 million, a 39.8% decrease from $8.1 million from the same quarter in the prior year. Professional services gross loss narrowed to $(3.5) million from $(5.2) million in the same quarter of the previous year, primarily due to overall reduced volume in New Units Deployed, followed by the benefits of cost management initiatives. Hosted services gross profit increased to $12.1 million from $10.6 million in the same quarter in the prior year and continues to be the Company's most profitable revenue stream.

In the third quarter of 2024, operating expenses were $25.2 million, an increase from $23.5 million in the same quarter from the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of one-time separation expenses. Net losses in the third quarter were $(9.9) million, compared to $(7.7) million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.8) million, a 24% improvement from $(5.0) million in the same quarter from the prior year.

Under the Company's authorized $50 million share repurchase program, SmartRent repurchased approximately 9.8 million shares at an aggregate cost of $17.1 million in the quarter. Following the close of the quarter through November 4, 2024, the Company repurchased an additional 2.4 million shares, leaving approximately $22.6 million available for future repurchases. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $164 million.

" We believe our solid balance sheet and prudent capital management will enable us to work through the current leadership transition, address our operational challenges and allow us to invest in advancing our growth strategies," stated Stemm.

Revenue Drivers For the three months ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Hardware Hardware Units Shipped 44,763 62,585 -28 % Hardware ARPU $ 418 $ 569 -27 % Professional Services New Units Deployed 15,168 32,308 -53 % Professional Services ARPU $ 443 $ 253 75 % Hosted Services Units Deployed (1) 787,038 682,632 15 % Average aggregate units deployed 779,454 666,478 17 % SaaS ARPU $ 5.70 $ 5.41 5 % Bookings Units Booked 17,048 46,272 -63 % Bookings (in 000's) $ 19,582 $ 49,661 -61 % Units Booked SaaS ARPU $ 9.73 $ 9.04 8 % (1) As of the last date of the quarter

Conference Call Information

SmartRent is hosting a conference call today, November 6, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. To join the call, please register on the Company's investor relations website here. A copy of the third quarter 2024 earnings deck is available on the Investor Relations section of SmartRent's website.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart communities solutions and smart operations solutions to the rental housing industry. SmartRent's end-to-end ecosystem powers smarter living and working in rental housing by automating operations, protecting assets, reducing energy consumption and more. The Company's differentiators - purpose-built software and hardware, and end-to-end implementation and support - create an exceptional experience, with 15 of the top 20 multifamily operators and millions of users leveraging SMRT solutions daily. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, areas of focus, including our sales organization, the Company's approach to operational and financial discipline, leadership transition, expected growth, strategy, performance, financial review, stock repurchase program and expected benefits from stock repurchase program, and other future events and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected financial results, product portfolio enhancements, expansion plans and opportunities and earnings guidance related to financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to: (1) accelerate adoption of our products and services; (2) anticipate the uncertainties inherent in the development of new business lines and business strategies; (3) manage risks associated with our third-party suppliers and manufacturers and partners for our products; (4) manage risks associated with adverse macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, slower growth or recession, barriers to trade, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, tighter credit, higher interest rates, high unemployment, and currency fluctuations; (5) attract, train, and retain effective officers, key employees and directors and manage risks associated with the leadership transition; (6) develop, design, manufacture, and sell products and services that are differentiated from those of competitors; (7) realize the benefits expected from our acquisitions; (8) acquire or make investments in other businesses, patents, technologies, products or services to grow the business; (9) successfully pursue, defend, resolve or anticipate the outcome of pending or future litigation matters; (10) comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business, including privacy regulations; (11) realize the benefits expected from our stock repurchase program; and (12) maintain key strategic relationships with partners and distributors. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and SmartRent disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, SmartRent also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before the following items: non-recurring legal matters, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring warranty provisions, impairment of investment in a non-affiliate, compensation expenses in connection with acquisitions, non-recurring expenses in connection with acquisitions, other acquisition expenses, and other expenses caused by non-recurring, or unusual, events that are not indicative of our ongoing business. We define EBITDA as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP before interest income/expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not used as measures of SmartRent's liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

SmartRent's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in a number of ways to assess the Company's financial and operating performance and believes that these measures provide useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to SmartRent's results of operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used to identify certain expenses and make decisions designed to help SmartRent meet its current financial goals and optimize its financial performance, while neutralizing the impact of expenses included in its operating results which could otherwise mask underlying trends in its business. SmartRent's management believes that investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of SmartRent's ongoing operating performance when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information.

Operating Metrics Defined

SmartRent regularly monitors several operating metrics including the following which the Company believes are key measures of its growth, to evaluate its operating performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate business plans, measure its progress, and make strategic decisions. These metrics may not provide accurate predictions of future GAAP financial results.

Units Deployed is defined as the aggregate number of Hub Devices that have been installed (including customer self-installations) and have an active subscription as of a stated measurement date.

New Units Deployed is defined as the aggregate number of Hub Devices that were installed (including customer self-installations) and resulted in a new active subscription during a stated measurement period.

Units Shipped is defined as the aggregate number of Hub Devices that have been shipped to customers during a stated measurement period.

Units Booked is defined as the aggregate number of Hub Device units subject to binding orders executed during a stated measurement period that will result in a New Unit Deployed. The Company utilizes the concept of Units Booked to measure estimated near-term resource demand and the resulting approximate range of post-delivery revenue that it will earn and record. Units Booked represent binding orders only.

Bookings represent the contract value of hardware, professional services, and the first year of ARR for binding orders executed during a stated measurement period.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is defined as the annualized value of our SaaS revenue earned in the current quarter.

Average Revenue per Unit ("ARPU") is used to assess the growth and health of the overall business and reflects our ability to acquire, retain, engage and monetize our customers, and thereby drive revenue. Each revenue stream ARPU is calculated as follows:

Hardware ARPU is total hardware revenue during a given period divided by the total Units Shipped during the same period.

Professional Services ARPU is total professional services revenue during a given period divided by the total New Units Deployed, excluding customer self-installations, during the same period.

SaaS ARPU is total SaaS revenue during a given period divided by the average aggregate Units Deployed in the same period.

Units Booked SaaS ARPU is the first year ARR for binding orders executed during the stated measurement period divided by the total Units Booked in the same period.

Net Revenue Retention is defined as SaaS revenue at the end of the current period related to properties which had SaaS revenue at the end of the same period in the prior year, divided by SaaS revenue at the end of the same period in the prior year for those same properties. This includes additions to revenue from price increases on existing products, and additions of new products at existing properties offset by any reductions in revenue caused by cancellations or downgrades.

SMARTRENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Hardware $ 18,707 $ 35,631 $ 72,460 $ 100,744 Professional services 3,308 5,962 12,582 28,781 Hosted services 18,495 16,511 54,475 47,060 Total revenue 40,510 58,104 139,517 176,585 Cost of revenue Hardware 13,843 27,556 48,845 82,118 Professional services 6,840 11,130 22,157 44,573 Hosted services 6,370 5,887 18,330 17,365 Total cost of revenue 27,053 44,573 89,332 144,056 Operating expense Research and development 6,596 7,573 22,442 21,340 Sales and marketing 4,444 4,636 13,714 14,626 General and administrative 14,154 11,269 42,843 33,891 Total operating expense 25,194 23,478 78,999 69,857 Loss from operations (11,737 ) (9,947 ) (28,814 ) (37,328 ) Interest income, net 2,019 2,233 6,718 6,064 Other income (expense), net (187 ) (42 ) 7 (45 ) Loss before income taxes (9,905 ) (7,756 ) (22,089 ) (31,309 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 18 (33 ) 131 (22 ) Net loss (9,923 ) (7,723 ) (22,220 ) (31,287 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 270 (188 ) 265 (93 ) Comprehensive loss (9,653 ) (7,911 ) (21,955 ) (31,380 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 198,731 201,584 201,391 199,858

SMARTRENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) As of September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,403 $ 215,214 Restricted cash, current portion 247 495 Accounts receivable, net 63,013 61,903 Inventory 35,948 41,575 Deferred cost of revenue, current portion 10,158 11,794 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,217 9,359 Total current assets 284,986 340,340 Property and equipment, net 1,357 1,400 Deferred cost of revenue 4,713 11,251 Goodwill 117,268 117,268 Intangible assets, net 24,343 27,249 Other long-term assets 15,926 12,248 Total assets $ 448,593 $ 509,756 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,535 $ 15,076 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,574 24,976 Deferred revenue, current portion 49,861 77,257 Total current liabilities 85,970 117,309 Deferred revenue 50,111 45,903 Other long-term liabilities 7,371 4,096 Total liabilities 143,452 167,308 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; no shares of preferred stock issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Stockholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 192,971 and 203,327 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19 20 Additional paid-in capital 636,418 628,156 Accumulated deficit (331,345 ) (285,512 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 49 (216 ) Total stockholders' equity 305,141 342,448 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 448,593 $ 509,756

SMARTRENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (22,220 ) $ (31,287 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,730 3,991 Impairment of investment in non-affiliate 2,250 - Provision for warranty expense (837 ) - Non-cash lease expense 1,079 733 Stock-based compensation related to acquisition - 109 Stock-based compensation 9,523 10,120 Compensation expense related to acquisition - 1,913 Change in fair value of earnout related to acquisition 140 225 Non-cash interest expense 107 103 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 2,697 1,780 Provision for expected credit losses 804 39 Non-cash legal expense 7,255 - Accounts receivable (1,739 ) (1,142 ) Inventory (2,020 ) 26,423 Deferred cost of revenue 8,175 9,928 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,474 537 Accounts payable (5,581 ) (9,338 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,338 ) (12,299 ) Deferred revenue (23,189 ) (2,378 ) Lease liabilities (1,208 ) (823 ) Net cash used in operating activities (20,898 ) (1,366 ) Purchase of property and equipment (524 ) (116 ) Capitalized software costs (4,501 ) (3,197 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,025 ) (3,313 ) Payments for repurchases of Class A common stock (23,462 ) - Proceeds from options exercise 2 899 Proceeds from ESPP purchases 586 809 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (1,849 ) (1,506 ) Payment of earnout related to acquisition (1,530 ) (1,702 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,253 ) (1,500 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 117 (40 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (52,059 ) (6,219 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 215,709 217,713 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 163,650 $ 211,494 Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,403 $ 211,000 Restricted cash, current portion 247 247 Restricted cash, included in other long-term assets - 247 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 163,650 $ 211,494

SMARTRENT, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (9,923 ) $ (7,723 ) $ (22,220 ) $ (31,287 ) Interest income, net (2,019 ) (2,233 ) (6,718 ) (6,064 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 18 (33 ) 131 (22 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,644 1,395 4,730 3,991 EBITDA (10,280 ) (8,594 ) (24,077 ) (33,382 ) Legal matter 2,325 - 7,625 - Stock-based compensation 1,653 3,273 8,218 10,229 Impairment of investment in non-affiliate - - 2,250 - Non-recurring warranty provision (522 ) - (59 ) - Compensation expense in connection with acquisitions - 15 - 2,010 Other acquisition expenses (4 ) (23 ) 253 408 Other non-operating expenses 3,006 317 3,267 805 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,822 ) $ (5,012 ) $ (2,523 ) $ (19,930 )

Contacts

Investor Contact

Kelly Reisdorf

Head of Investor Relations

investors@smartrent.com

Media Contact

Amanda Chavez

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

media@smartrent.com