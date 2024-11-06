BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand" or the "Company"), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of our investment strategy, highlighted by a 27% increase in total investment income, driven by the growth in our debt portfolio," commented Daniel P. Penberthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand. "The sale of SciAps, which netted us $13.1 million in total proceeds, and the sale of our remaining BDC holdings, which generated a realized gain, not only delivered substantial returns but also allowed us to reduce debt and improve liquidity. With over $24 million in total liquidity, we are well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities. Following the closing of the SciAps transaction, we have further transitioned the portfolio closer to a targeted debt-focused portfolio, and will continue to focus on mezzanine debt investments, which we believe will help in delivering strong returns and supporting consistent shareholder dividends."

Third Quarter Highlights (compared with the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Total investment income grew $477,000, or 27%, to $2.2 million, which reflected strong growth of interest from portfolio companies given the origination of five new debt instruments over the last year. Also contributing to the total investment income growth was an increase in fee income.

Total expenses were $1.3 million compared with $810,000 in last year's third quarter. The change largely reflects a $354,000 increase in capital gains incentive fee expense and a $178,000 increase in the income based incentive fee expense payable to the Company's external investment advisor. The Company had lower interest expense of $46,000 given the debt pay down during the quarter.

Adjusted expenses, which exclude capital gains incentive fees and is a non-GAAP financial measure, were $1.0 million compared with $851,000 in the third quarter of 2023. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.

Net investment income was $887,000, or $0.34 per share, compared with $799,000, or $0.31 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net investment income per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual expense, was $0.46 per share, up 59% from $0.29 per share in last year's third quarter. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2024, Rand's portfolio included investments with a fair value of $75.0 million across 22 portfolio businesses. This was a decrease of $2.1 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2023, and reflected new and follow-on investments and valuation adjustments in multiple portfolio companies, offset by the SciAps exit, stock sales and other portfolio company loan repayments. At September 30, 2024, Rand's portfolio was comprised of approximately 74% in debt investments and 26% in equity investments in private companies. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments, which includes PIK interest, was 13.8% at September 30, 2024, compared with 13.6% at the end of 2023.

Third quarter 2024:

Funded a follow-on debt investment of $125,000 in ITA Acquisition, LLC. Rand's total debt and equity investment in ITA Acquisition, LLC had a fair value of $4.9 million at quarter-end.

Received $13.1 million from the previously announced sale of portfolio company SciAps, Inc., which included a realized gain of $7.7 million. The proceeds from the sale payable at closing to Rand consisted of $2.1 million in debt repayment, $165,000 in interest income and loan-related fees, and $10.8 million in equity return. These totals reflect $244,000 held in transaction-related escrows.

Sold remaining shares in two publicly traded BDCs for total proceeds of $1.3 million, which netted a realized gain of $249,000.

Exited investment in Mezmeriz, realizing a tax loss on an equity investment having a fair value of zero.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash was $3.4 million at September 30, 2024. During the quarter, Rand utilized the proceeds from the portfolio company sale and cash on hand to reduce its outstanding borrowings by $13.3 million, leaving a principal balance of $3.9 million on its existing $25.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility at September 30, 2024. The outstanding borrowings carried an interest rate of 8.46% at quarter-end.

The Company did not repurchase any outstanding common stock during the third quarter of 2024.

Dividends

On July 31, 2024, Rand declared its regular quarterly cash dividend distribution of $0.29 per share. The cash dividend was paid during the third quarter to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2024. Rand's fourth quarter dividend announcement is expected in early December.

Webcast and Conference Call

Rand will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday November 6, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to review its financial results. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Rand's website at www.randcapital.com in the "Investor Relations" section. Rand's conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8263. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored on Rand's website at www.randcapital.com under "Investors" where the replay will also be available.

A telephonic replay will be available from 5:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, November 20, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13749407. A transcript of the call will also be posted once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand primarily invests in businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $10 million and EBITDA in excess of $1.5 million. The Company's investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company's website where it regularly posts information: randcapital.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the strategy of the Company and its outlook; statements regarding the implementation of the Company's strategy and the growth of its dividend and the timing for the Company's fourth quarter dividend announcement; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (2) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and (3) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Rand's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Rand's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the SEC. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as Rand's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, Rand assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position September 30,

2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $6,043,779 and $5,272,770, respectively) $ 4,919,969 $ 4,148,960 Affiliate investments (cost of $39,484,404 and $45,720,974, respectively) 50,859,581 53,499,372 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $21,524,089 and $17,371,862, respectively) 19,256,017 19,477,380 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $67,052,272 and $68,365,606, respectively) 75,035,567 77,125,712 Cash 3,352,734 3,295,321 Interest receivable 408,247 244,600 Prepaid income taxes 185,602 127,869 Deferred tax asset, net 367,765 39,179 Other assets 448,204 189,301 Total assets $ 79,798,119 $ 81,021,982 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Due to investment adviser $ 487,483 $ 979,297 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 104,381 145,516 Line of credit 3,900,000 16,250,000 Capital gains incentive fees 4,346,000 2,279,700 Deferred revenue 513,619 552,256 Total liabilities 9,351,483 20,206,769 Stockholders' equity (net assets): Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916; shares outstanding: 2,581,021 at 9/30/24 and 12/31/23 264,892 264,892 Capital in excess of par value 55,801,170 55,801,170 Treasury stock, at cost: 67,895 shares at 9/30/24 and 12/31/23 (1,566,605 ) (1,566,605 ) Total distributable earnings 15,947,179 6,315,756 Total stockholders' equity (net assets) (per share - 9/30/24: $27.29;

12/31/23: $23.56) 70,446,636 60,815,213 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (net assets) $ 79,798,119 $ 81,021,982

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, 2024 Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investments $ 164,167 $ 175,962 $ 550,535 $ 506,800 Affiliate investments 1,164,525 1,002,553 3,522,726 2,731,575 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 616,903 357,162 1,681,209 1,067,745 Total interest from portfolio companies 1,945,595 1,535,677 5,754,470 4,306,120 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 113 456 2,171 692 Total interest from other investments 113 456 2,171 692 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 13,125 13,126 39,375 419,951 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 44,000 141,290 242,760 401,805 Total dividend and other investment income 57,125 154,416 282,135 821,756 Fee income: Control investments 4,515 4,515 13,547 12,726 Affiliate investments 202,834 40,072 331,369 246,816 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 8,272 5,978 38,130 19,934 Total fee income 215,621 50,565 383,046 279,476 Total investment income 2,218,454 1,741,114 6,421,822 5,408,044 Expenses: Base management fee 309,265 268,609 934,532 769,869 Income based incentive fees 178,218 - 178,218 - Capital gains incentive fees 313,000 (41,300 ) 2,066,300 740,700 Interest expense 245,006 290,522 1,028,198 707,834 Professional fees 113,168 120,828 436,935 392,110 Stockholders and office operating 57,869 57,097 209,564 206,481 Directors' fees 66,550 66,550 196,950 197,791 Administrative fees 40,000 37,250 118,167 111,750 Insurance 10,467 10,380 33,891 33,720 Corporate development 387 - 10,813 4,267 Total expenses 1,333,930 809,936 5,213,568 3,164,522 Net investment income before income taxes: 884,524 931,178 1,208,254 2,243,522 Income tax (benefit) expense, including excise tax expense (2,511 ) 132,595 (1,171 ) 237,393 Net investment income 887,035 798,583 1,209,425 2,006,129 Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments: Affiliate investments 6,980,728 - 6,148,837 2,596,094 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 249,354 (2,802,731 ) 4,959,445 (1,527,190 ) Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments, before income taxes 7,230,082 (2,802,731 ) 11,108,282 1,068,904 Income tax expense - - - 338,158 Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments 7,230,082 (2,802,731 ) 11,108,282 730,746 Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation

on investments: Affiliate investments (5,153,166 ) - 3,596,779 (886,698 ) Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (512,375 ) 2,599,652 (4,373,590 ) 3,521,053 Change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation before income taxes (5,665,541 ) 2,599,652 (776,811 ) 2,634,355 Deferred income tax benefit (184,940 ) - (232,774 ) (66,441 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments (5,480,601 ) 2,599,652 (544,037 ) 2,700,796 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 1,749,481 (203,079 ) 10,564,245 3,431,542 Net increase in net assets from operations $ 2,636,516 $ 595,504 $ 11,773,670 $ 5,437,671 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,581,021 2,581,021 2,581,021 2,581,021 Basic and diluted net increase in net assets from operations per share $ 1.02 $ 0.23 $ 4.56 $ 2.11

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets (Unaudited) Three months

ended

September 30,

2024 Three months

ended

September 30,

2023 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023 Net assets at beginning of period $ 68,558,616 $ 61,402,028 $ 60,815,213 $ 57,721,320 Net investment income 887,035 798,583 1,209,425 2,006,129 Net realized gain (loss) on sales and dispositions of investments 7,230,082 (2,802,731 ) 11,108,282 730,746 Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments (5,480,601 ) 2,599,652 (544,037 ) 2,700,796 Net increase in net assets from operations 2,636,516 595,504 11,773,670 5,437,671 Declaration of dividend (748,496 ) (645,255 ) (2,142,247 ) (1,806,714 ) Net assets at end of period $ 70,446,636 $ 61,352,277 $ 70,446,636 $ 61,352,277

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Expense to Non-GAAP Adjusted Expenses

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting total expenses, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") financial measure, Rand presents adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted expenses is defined as GAAP total expenses removing the effect of any expenses/(credits) for capital gains incentive fees accrual. GAAP total expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that adjusted expenses provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024 Three months

ended

September 30,

2023 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023 Total expenses $ 1,333,930 $ 809,936 $ 5,213,568 $ 3,164,522 Exclude expenses/(credits) for capital gains incentive fees 313,000 (41,300 ) 2,066,300 740,700 Adjusted total expenses $ 1,020,930 $ 851,236 $ 3,147,268 $ 2,423,822

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Investment Income per Share to

Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting Net Investment Income per Share, which is a GAAP financial measure, the Company presents Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share is defined as GAAP Net Investment Income per Share removing the effect of any expenses/(credits) for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP Net Investment Income per Share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

September 30,

2024 Three months

ended

September 30,

2023 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2024 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2023 Net investment income per share $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.47 $ 0.78 Exclude expenses/(credits) for capital gains incentive fees per share 0.12 (0.02 ) 0.80 0.28 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.29 $ 1.27 $ 1.06

Contacts

Company:

Daniel P. Penberthy

President and CEO

716.853.0802

dpenberthy@randcapital.com

Investors:

Deborah K. Pawlowski / Craig P. Mychajluk

Alliance Advisors IR

716-843-3908 / 716-843-3832

dpawlowski@allianceadvisors.com

cmychajluk@allianceadvisors.com