Flatiron Health today announced their planned presence at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe (ISPOR Europe) 2024 Annual Meeting, including five accepted abstracts for poster presentation and participation in the workshop "From Data to Decisions: The Potential of RWE Transportability in Healthcare Decision Making."
"Flatiron's presence at this year's ISPOR Europe demonstrates how country-specific and global datasets are integral to supporting comparative effectiveness research and market access use cases," said Jonathan Kish, VP, Research Sciences at Flatiron Health. "By leveraging our high-quality, multi-national and multi-modal oncology data assets, Flatiron is shaping the industry's approach to international oncology real-world data to address complex healthcare regulatory decision-making worldwide."
Highlights include:
- a poster presentation evaluating the transportability of overall survival estimates from the US to the UK for metastatic breast cancer using nationally representative data sources, validating transportability as a methodology for using data across country borders.
- a poster presentation showcasing EHR-derived data sets in the UK, Germany, and Japan, demonstrating the feasibility of curating and combining real-world patient-level data across country borders within a trusted research environment in accordance with all local laws and regulations.
- a workshop featuring Flatiron Health's Blythe Adamson, discussing the use of transportability analysis to help bridge gaps for high-quality RWD across geographical regions to be used as supplementary evidence in Health Technology Assessments.
Workshops Panels
From Data to Decisions: The Potential of RWE Transportability in Healthcare Decision Making
Discussion Leader: Blythe Adamson, PhD, MPH, Flatiron Health
Discussants:
- Marian Eberl, MSc, Daiichi Sankyo Europe
- Stephen Duffield, PhD, MD, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
- Alexandra Starry, MPP, Cytel
Advanced Methods for Comparing Treatment Sequences or Pathways Using Real-World Data
Discussion Leader: Nicholas Latimer, PhD, MSc, Delta Hat Ltd University of Sheffield
Discussants:
- Blythe Adamson, PhD, MPH, Flatiron Health
- Adam Brooke, MSc, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
- Jen-Yu Amy Chang, PhD, MSc, University of Sheffield
Poster Discussions and Presentations
Real-world data sources for oncology in five major European countries: a targeted literature review
Che-Rung Liu, Blythe Adamson, Elsie Horne, Arun Sujenthiran, Eric Meadows
Poster Session 1
Abstract: RWD7
Is individual-patient data essential for transportability, or can aggregated data suffice?
Partners: Genentech, Roche
Per-Olof Thuresson, Philani Mpofu, Thibaut Sanglier, Christophe Tchakoute, Elsie Horne, Harlan Pittell, Qianyi Zhang, Caitlin Clunie-O'Connor, Arun Sujenthiran, Blythe Adamson
Poster Session 2
Abstract: RWD68
Development of oncology EHR-derived real-world data in Europe and Japan
Blythe Adamson, Philani Mpofu, Harlan Pittell, Elsie Horne, Kathi Seidl-Rathkopf, Nicole Schinwald, Lauren Brown, Michael Bierl, Arun Sujenthiran
Poster Session 2
Abstract: RWD41
Transporting real-world evidence: Is it possible to transport OS estimates in HER2+ mBC from US to UK
Partners: Genentech, Roche
Philani Mpofu, Per-Olof Thuresson, Thibaut Sanglier, Elsie Horne, Harlan Pittell, Amit Samani, Christoph Buhl, Arun Sujenthiran, Christophe Tchakoute, Caitlin Clunie-O'Connor, Blythe Adamson
Poster Session 3
Abstract: HTA219
Transportability of overall survival estimates from the US to England in metastatic breast cancer using nationally representative data sources
Partners: Genentech, Gilead, Pfizer, Roche
Harlan Pittell, Elsie Horne, Philani Mpofu, Per-Olof Thuresson, XiaoLong Jiao, Stella Mokiou, Thibaut Sanglier, Christophe Tchakoute, Amit Samani, Qianyi Zhang, Christoph Buhl, Arun Sujenthiran, Natalia Sadetsky, Ankita Kaushik, Sophie Jose, Caitlin Clunie-O'Connor, Blythe Adamson
Poster Session 5
Abstract: HTA359
