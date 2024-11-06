Flatiron Health today announced their planned presence at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe (ISPOR Europe) 2024 Annual Meeting, including five accepted abstracts for poster presentation and participation in the workshop "From Data to Decisions: The Potential of RWE Transportability in Healthcare Decision Making."

"Flatiron's presence at this year's ISPOR Europe demonstrates how country-specific and global datasets are integral to supporting comparative effectiveness research and market access use cases," said Jonathan Kish, VP, Research Sciences at Flatiron Health. "By leveraging our high-quality, multi-national and multi-modal oncology data assets, Flatiron is shaping the industry's approach to international oncology real-world data to address complex healthcare regulatory decision-making worldwide."

Highlights include:

a poster presentation evaluating the transportability of overall survival estimates from the US to the UK for metastatic breast cancer using nationally representative data sources, validating transportability as a methodology for using data across country borders.

a poster presentation showcasing EHR-derived data sets in the UK, Germany, and Japan, demonstrating the feasibility of curating and combining real-world patient-level data across country borders within a trusted research environment in accordance with all local laws and regulations.

a workshop featuring Flatiron Health's Blythe Adamson, discussing the use of transportability analysis to help bridge gaps for high-quality RWD across geographical regions to be used as supplementary evidence in Health Technology Assessments.

Workshops Panels

From Data to Decisions: The Potential of RWE Transportability in Healthcare Decision Making

Discussion Leader: Blythe Adamson, PhD, MPH, Flatiron Health

Discussants:

Marian Eberl, MSc, Daiichi Sankyo Europe

Stephen Duffield, PhD, MD, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

Alexandra Starry, MPP, Cytel

Advanced Methods for Comparing Treatment Sequences or Pathways Using Real-World Data

Discussion Leader: Nicholas Latimer, PhD, MSc, Delta Hat Ltd University of Sheffield

Discussants:

Blythe Adamson, PhD, MPH, Flatiron Health

Adam Brooke, MSc, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

Jen-Yu Amy Chang, PhD, MSc, University of Sheffield

Poster Discussions and Presentations

Real-world data sources for oncology in five major European countries: a targeted literature review

Che-Rung Liu, Blythe Adamson, Elsie Horne, Arun Sujenthiran, Eric Meadows

Poster Session 1

Abstract: RWD7

Is individual-patient data essential for transportability, or can aggregated data suffice?

Partners: Genentech, Roche

Per-Olof Thuresson, Philani Mpofu, Thibaut Sanglier, Christophe Tchakoute, Elsie Horne, Harlan Pittell, Qianyi Zhang, Caitlin Clunie-O'Connor, Arun Sujenthiran, Blythe Adamson

Poster Session 2

Abstract: RWD68

Development of oncology EHR-derived real-world data in Europe and Japan

Blythe Adamson, Philani Mpofu, Harlan Pittell, Elsie Horne, Kathi Seidl-Rathkopf, Nicole Schinwald, Lauren Brown, Michael Bierl, Arun Sujenthiran

Poster Session 2

Abstract: RWD41

Transporting real-world evidence: Is it possible to transport OS estimates in HER2+ mBC from US to UK

Partners: Genentech, Roche

Philani Mpofu, Per-Olof Thuresson, Thibaut Sanglier, Elsie Horne, Harlan Pittell, Amit Samani, Christoph Buhl, Arun Sujenthiran, Christophe Tchakoute, Caitlin Clunie-O'Connor, Blythe Adamson

Poster Session 3

Abstract: HTA219

Transportability of overall survival estimates from the US to England in metastatic breast cancer using nationally representative data sources

Partners: Genentech, Gilead, Pfizer, Roche

Harlan Pittell, Elsie Horne, Philani Mpofu, Per-Olof Thuresson, XiaoLong Jiao, Stella Mokiou, Thibaut Sanglier, Christophe Tchakoute, Amit Samani, Qianyi Zhang, Christoph Buhl, Arun Sujenthiran, Natalia Sadetsky, Ankita Kaushik, Sophie Jose, Caitlin Clunie-O'Connor, Blythe Adamson

Poster Session 5

Abstract: HTA359

