In the Green



DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is up over 97% at $3.53. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) is up over 91% at $5.34. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is up over 36% at $46.40. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 23% at $7.88. Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is up over 22% at $31.80. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) is up over 20% at $155.00. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is up over 14% at $10.60. Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) is up over 13% at $44.44. REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) is up over 9% at $9.79. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) is up over 9% at $1.80. Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) is up over 8% at $2.68. PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) is up over 6% at $5.40.



In the Red



Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is down over 38% at $8.07. Vast Renewables Limited (VSTE) is down over 32% at $3.62. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) is down over 26% at $3.81. PACS Group, Inc. (PACS) is down over 25% at $21.99. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is down over 21% at $5.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is down over 20% at $22.10. Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is down over 19% at $14.76. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is down over 17% at $58.76. Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) is down over 17% at $1.95. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is down over 16% at $14.15.



