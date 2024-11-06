PCL Awards Polar Racking to supply Utility-Scale Fixed-Tilt Solar System & Double Helical Foundation to quA-ymn Solar Project

Polar Racking's innovative CORE Utility-Scale Ground Mount is highly configurable, accommodating varying foundation types, terrains, slope conditions and NS/EW pile tolerances

Polar Racking, a leading North American supplier and manufacturer of solar mounting solutions, is excited to announce that it will supply the 21 MW DC quA-ymn Solar Project with a utility-scale, fixed-tilt solar PV mounting system coupled to single/double helical piles. Polar Racking's innovative CORE Utility-Scale Ground Mount is highly configurable, accommodating varying foundation types, terrains, slope conditions and NS/EW pile tolerances.

The quA-ymn Solar Project is owned by the Nlaka'pamux Nation Tribal Council and BluEarth Renewables, located near Kamloops, BC. The project is being installed on reclaimed land at the Highland Valley Copper mine site. Once operational, the facility will power over 2,000 homes annually in the region.

Vishal Lala, CEO of Polar Racking said "we are proud to work on this site with PCL, a worldwide leader in solar engineering, procurement and construction. We appreciate their trust in our quality, onsite service and ability to meet their schedules. We also recognize the value in participating in projects like these which offer many benefits to the community in the surrounding area."

Key Advantages of the CORE Fixed Tilt Ground Mount System

The CORE Fixed Tilt Ground Mount System offers several key advantages. Its greater assembly tolerances reduce civil costs and allow for faster installation due to a high degree of adjustability. The system is site-specific, customized to meet the unique topography and climate requirements of each location. Additionally, it can be optimized for bifacial and thin-film solar panels.

"Polar Racking is excited to supply a fixed tilt system in this western region, known for harsh weather conditions. Our fixed tilt system is an ideal solution as it can withstand heavy wind and snow loads and it requires fewer components, allowing for a quicker and easier installation," stated Vishal Lala, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Polar Racking. "Our industry leading assembly tolerances are achieved by using heavier purlins and less bracing. Also, our fixed tilt racking is compatible with all foundation types, so you can combine multiple foundation types on the same project, making it an ideal racking solution for any job."

As the leading North American supplier of solar mounting solutions with a future pipeline of 7 gigawatts (GW), Polar Racking's CORE utility-scale ground mount racking exemplifies the company's dedication to innovative solutions that address the most pressing challenges faced by solar asset owners and operators. By engineering utility-scale and commercial ground-mounts for optimal performance in all soil and weather conditions, Polar Racking continues to set the standard for reliability and protection in the solar industry.

About Polar Racking

Founded in 2009 with offices in Canada, the US and Asia, Polar Racking is a North American leader in PV mounting with a strong market share, specializing in utility-scale ground-mount and commercial, single-axis tracker, fixed tilt, solar carport, agrivoltaics, along with a wide variety of solar foundation solutions. With over 4 GW of PV mounting systems installed globally, Polar Racking is focused on developing innovative racking solutions that enable our clients to build and own systems at the lowest installed cost per kWh.

