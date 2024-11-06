Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 15:18 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Homestyler Unveils Groundbreaking 3D Cloud Design Tools and Global Partner Program at High Point Market

HIGH POINT, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 25-30, 2024, Homestyler made a stunning debut at the High Point Market, showcasing its cutting-edge 3D cloud design tools, business solutions, and Global Partner Program. The company is revolutionizing spatial design for home decorator, interior designers and enthusiasts, while helping design firms and home furnishing brands overcome efficiency challenges in 3D applications.


As a market leader in 3D cloud design for home decor and interior design, Homestyler originated from Autodesk in 2009, a global giant in 3D design software. In 2016, Easyhome and Alibaba jointly acquired Homestyler, which boasts advanced capabilities and a massive international user community. With a global footprint spanning over 200 countries and regions, and a significant market presence in the US, Italy, the UK, France, and Brazil, the platform is available in 13 languages and has over 17 million users worldwide.

Homestyler's 3D cloud design tools, driven by pioneering AI technology, deliver unmatched intelligence and efficiency. Unlike traditional floor planning software, Homestyler's AI-driven platform empowers users with a streamlined workflow for 3D spatial design, modeling, image and video rendering, truly democratizing access to creative design.

The platform offers an array of advanced features including multi-floor editing, custom furniture, tile flooring and full-home customization options, as well as smooth rendering and versatile marketing video production capabilities. To further improve design efficiency, the platform includes AI capabilities such as AI Designer, AI Decor, and Home Copilot, serving as a creative assistant, efficiency booster, and learning assistant.

Earlier this year, at the Milan Furniture Fair in April, Homestyler launched its Global Partner Program, designed to support design agencies, furniture retailers, real estate companies, and software agencies across the globe. Stephanie Ma, head of Homestyler's international business, revealed that the company had secured over 30 highly committed global partners at the exhibition. Given the US's status as Homestyler's largest user base and a market with strong brand recognition, the company aims to establish a US-focused business network with a view to broadening its global reach.

Homestyler has also pioneered digital solutions for international design firms, furniture retailers and real estate developers, and other key industry players.

A prominent hotel architecture firm in North America struggled with visualizing furniture arrangements in guest rooms, which negatively impacted sales performance. Homestyler addressed this challenge by offering a customized design solution that integrated seamlessly into the hotel's design and construction workflows, improving the efficiency of design feedback. The platform also introduced professional hotel room design templates and hospitality furniture, enabling a one-stop shopping experience that significantly boosted sales conversions.

A top-tier Italian tile e-commerce platform faced hurdles while attempting to transition from a 2D graphic design tool to a more advanced 3D spatial design solution. Homestyler stepped in with strong technical support, allowing the firm to significantly enhance its 3D design capabilities and reposition itself from a primarily tile-centric site to a full-service 3D home furnishing e-commerce platform.

Similarly, a leading Brazilian online architecture and interior design firm grappled with the loss of design projects and model assets due to staff turnover, as well as with difficulties in collaborating on design changes online. Homestyler provided a solution that streamlined team collaboration on design edits and asset management, facilitating project collaboration, improving delivery efficiency, and securely protecting vital design assets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550154/Weixin_Image_20241106175909.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/homestyler-unveils-groundbreaking-3d-cloud-design-tools-and-global-partner-program-at-high-point-market-302297550.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.