Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220
06.11.2024 15:18 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 October 2024 Carnival plc had 217,401,886 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 29,718,429 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 187,683,457 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 17,975,128 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 144,807,185. The above figure of 144,807,185 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

6 November 2024


