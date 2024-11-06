Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company'), a technology-driven real estate investment platform committed to delivering premier opportunities to investors, announces the addition of three new issuer clients to its platform. Foundation Capital, Azure Properties Group, and Epiphany Legacy join Parvis as issuer partners, extending Parvis's commitment to offering diverse real estate investment options to Canadian investors.

"The addition of these partners strengthens our position as a well-rounded investment platform," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "With Foundation Capital, Azure Properties Group, and Epiphany Legacy, we're expanding both our geographic footprint and the types of investments available on our platform. This growth enables us to respond to shifting market dynamics, while upholding our mission of making real estate investing more accessible."

These partnerships follow Parvis's recent expansion into Quebec and precede the launch of a new hospitality-focused investment. Each of the new issuers brings unique expertise and a solid track record in their respective markets, contributing to a more comprehensive selection of opportunities for investors across Canada.

New Parvis EMDsolutions Partners:

Foundation Capital (Greater Toronto Area): Specializing in multi-family properties across Southern Ontario, Foundation Capital combines institutional expertise with entrepreneurial insight to deliver asset management solutions for high-demand markets.

Azure Properties Group (British Columbia): With over 30 years of experience, Azure develops residential projects throughout the Lower Mainland and Okanagan. Their deep local expertise and relationships bring added strength to the Parvis platform.

Epiphany Legacy (Ontario): Established in 2018, Epiphany manages a diversified real estate portfolio through various Limited Partnerships. With roots going back to 1980, their integrated approach offers long-term stability and growth.

Through Parvis's EMDsolutions service, these partners benefit from a suite of compliance, back-office, and marketing support, allowing them to focus on investor value and growth. This latest expansion underlines Parvis's commitment to building a streamlined, technology-driven platform that connects investors with carefully selected, high-quality opportunities across Canada.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @ParvisInvest

Facebook: ParvisInvest

LinkedIn: Parvis

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229044

SOURCE: Parvis Invest Inc.