Hexa Renewables has completed the world's largest offshore floating PV plant in Taiwan. The 440 MW solar array covers 347 hectares of government-leased surface area and can supply power to about 74,000 households. Singapore-based Hexa Renewables has commissioned the world's largest offshore floating solar project in Taiwan. The installation in Changhua County, on the western coast of Taiwan, spans four plots across 347 hectares of surface area leased from the Taiwanese government. Chenya Energy, a former subsidiary of Hexa's investor I Squared Capital, developed and built the project's first ...

