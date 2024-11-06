Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2024 15:38 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ICS.cx: ICS Rolls Out Free 100-Hour Customer Journey Service

MEDFORD LAKES, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / ICS.cx rolls out its free 100-Hour Customer Journey Service for new ICS customers seeking to improve customer service, customer retention and profitability.

"By understanding a company's Customer Journey," notes ICS President Ken Kiernan, "companies can perfect their sales and support responses at every step of the customer journey - from their website chatbot to AI-enhanced contact center systems to Workforce Management (WFM) that ensures employee availability for fast response."

ICS is providing 100 hours of its Customer Journey mapping service free to new customers who sign up for its WFM Cloud Service or a similar contact center investment through its Best-of-Breed program with at least 250 seats during the calendar year 2024.

ICS sells and supports Best-of-Breed Customer Experience solutions including CallCabinet, ConvergeOne, Eventide, Frontline Group, Hammer, NICE, Telarus, Wilmac Technologies and others. The ICS Best-of-Breed portfolio includes solutions for AI, call recording, robotic process automation (RPA), conversation analytics, sales engineering, WFM, CX testing and assurance, and ICS engineering support for superior customer experiences.

To claim your 100 hours of Customer Journey Service, please see: www.ics.cx/contact

About ICS.cx???

Since its founding in 2007, ICS.cx has excelled in state-of-the-art?customer experience (CX) systems and now serves all aspects of contact center management, including legal, reporting, and compliance requirements. ICS.cx integrates solutions from multiple leading CX suppliers and operates the ICS Workforce Management cloud service that applies AI and machine learning to help businesses manage their workforce and call center operations. ICS.cx has installed and supported solutions as large as 10,000 seats for financial, insurance, healthcare, consumer products, and other companies dedicated to superior customer experiences. ICS.cx designs, installs, and supports CX solutions, driving customer engagement and encouraging agents through best-in-class AI, omnichannel, and automation solutions. CX consultants can sign up for the ICS Best-of-Breed program to access the industry's leading CX products and ICS Best-of-Breed Engineering Support.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao
jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ICS.cx

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.