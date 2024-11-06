ICS.cx: ICS Rolls Out Free 100-Hour Customer Journey Service

MEDFORD LAKES, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / ICS.cx rolls out its free 100-Hour Customer Journey Service for new ICS customers seeking to improve customer service, customer retention and profitability.

"By understanding a company's Customer Journey," notes ICS President Ken Kiernan, "companies can perfect their sales and support responses at every step of the customer journey - from their website chatbot to AI-enhanced contact center systems to Workforce Management (WFM) that ensures employee availability for fast response."

ICS is providing 100 hours of its Customer Journey mapping service free to new customers who sign up for its WFM Cloud Service or a similar contact center investment through its Best-of-Breed program with at least 250 seats during the calendar year 2024.

ICS sells and supports Best-of-Breed Customer Experience solutions including CallCabinet, ConvergeOne, Eventide, Frontline Group, Hammer, NICE, Telarus, Wilmac Technologies and others. The ICS Best-of-Breed portfolio includes solutions for AI, call recording, robotic process automation (RPA), conversation analytics, sales engineering, WFM, CX testing and assurance, and ICS engineering support for superior customer experiences.

To claim your 100 hours of Customer Journey Service, please see: www.ics.cx/contact

About ICS.cx

Since its founding in 2007, ICS.cx has excelled in state-of-the-art?customer experience (CX) systems and now serves all aspects of contact center management, including legal, reporting, and compliance requirements. ICS.cx integrates solutions from multiple leading CX suppliers and operates the ICS Workforce Management cloud service that applies AI and machine learning to help businesses manage their workforce and call center operations. ICS.cx has installed and supported solutions as large as 10,000 seats for financial, insurance, healthcare, consumer products, and other companies dedicated to superior customer experiences. ICS.cx designs, installs, and supports CX solutions, driving customer engagement and encouraging agents through best-in-class AI, omnichannel, and automation solutions. CX consultants can sign up for the ICS Best-of-Breed program to access the industry's leading CX products and ICS Best-of-Breed Engineering Support.

