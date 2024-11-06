Spirits Capital Corporation: Veteran Whiskey Industry Distiller Ray Franklin Joins Spirits Capital As Chief Revenue Officer to Oversee the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Spirits Capital Corporation, a fintech company that merges technology with the alternative asset class of premium American whiskey and other spirits, and the creator of the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX), announced today that Ray Franklin will serve as Chief Revenue Officer of Spirits Capital Corporation and oversee operations of the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX).

Prior to joining Spirits Capital, Ray Franklin was the founder and president of Staghorn and Garrard County Distilling Company, one of the nations' largest independent distilleries. Ray also serves as a member of the board of directors for the Kentucky Distillers Association.

Spirits Capital Corporation's CEO and Chairman Todd Sanders states, "We're thrilled to welcome a true luminary from the whiskey industry into our fold. Ray Franklin's industry expertise and entrepreneurial spirit will not only enhance our financial strategies but also bring a fresh, creative perspective that drives innovation. This partnership is a testament to Spirits Capital's commitment to excellence and our belief in the power of diverse experiences."

Ray Franklin, Chief Revenue Officer at Spirits Capital Corporation, enthuses, "I am thrilled to take on the position of Chief Revenue Officer at Spirits Capital and lead the growth of the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange. This opportunity not only marks a significant milestone in my career but also allows me to drive innovation at the crossroads of technology, finance, and the spirits industry. We will impact growth opportunities and enhance engagement with both our partners and customers."

About Spirits Capital Corporation

Spirits Capital is a fintech company that merges technology with the alternative asset class of premium American whiskey and other spirits. The Company's mission is to develop, utilize and monetize the spirits industry through technology driven platforms that enable investors and institutions to value, invest and profit on maturing spirits. Founded with a focus on premium American whiskey, Spirits has built a platform that provides investors with a secure and transparent way to capitalize on the growth of the spirit while it matures in the barrel. In addition, Spirits has created the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange ("DBFEX"), a cutting-edge digital platform for the global trading of aged whiskey barrels. DBFEX uses a proprietary pricing tool, known as the Barrel Value Optimizer, to analyze an extensive array of market data and barrel-specific information to suggest optimal price ranges for aged whiskey barrels. For more information about Spirits, visit www.spiritscap.com.

Media Contact

Adam Handelsman

Vice President of Corporate Communications

Spirits Capital

512-363-0596 or Adam@spiritscap.com

Investor Contact

Kelsee Pottorff

Director of Investor Relations

Spirits Capital

949-674-0355 or Kelsee@spiritscap.com

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

No Offer or Solicitation. The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the proposed transactions or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SOURCE: Spirits Capital Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com