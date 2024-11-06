Icelandic business delegation stands ready to collaborate on opportunities for decarbonization and a sustainable energy future.

Iceland's business delegation is heading to COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, to share its proven expertise in 100% renewable energy in electricity and heating as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies. Led by Green by Iceland, in cooperation with the Icelandic Ministry of Environment, Energy, and Climate, the delegation aims to foster global partnerships to accelerate green energy transitions and support climate resilience.

Europe's largest geothermal power plant, Hellisheiði, is at the core of the Geothermal Park, where companies utilize geothermal resources with a waste-to-value mindset, benefiting the environment and creating value. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The urgency to scale up renewable energy and manage carbon emissions has never been greater," said Nótt Thorberg, Director of Green by Iceland. "Iceland's journey to energy independence has shown the transformative power of renewable energy, and we stand ready to share our experience. By collaborating with the global community, we can overcome the challenges of the energy transition and unlock new opportunities for decarbonization, leading to a sustainable and secure future for all."

The Icelandic delegation includes pioneering companies in renewable energy, consulting engineering, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS). Key technologies presented by Iceland at COP29 include:

Carbfix : Pioneer in CO2 mineralization with breakthrough technology, turning carbon emissions into stone and offering a scalable model for carbon storage.

: Pioneer in CO2 mineralization with breakthrough technology, turning carbon emissions into stone and offering a scalable model for carbon storage. Climeworks : Global leader in direct air capture, operating largest DAC plant in the world, Mammoth , located in Iceland.

: Global leader in direct air capture, operating largest DAC plant in the world, , located in Iceland. ON Power: Operator of Europe's largest geothermal power plant, promoting the circular economy through its Geothermal Park initiative.

"The climate challenges we face are severe and global and we need proven solutions. We are excited to engage with global partners at COP29 and share our carbon mineralization technologies that have the potential to make a significant impact in reducing emissions," said Edda Aradóttir, CEO of Carbfix

The Icelandic delegation will participate in key discussions and events at COP29, offering practical insights into the renewable energy and carbon capture industries while seeking opportunities for collaboration that can help countries meet climate goals.

Additional details will be shared here

A complete list of companies in Iceland's COP29 delegation includes:

RENEWABLE ENERGY CCUS CONSULTING ENGINEERS AND FINANCE Landsvirkjun ON Power Reykjavík Energy Carbfix Climeworks Verkís EFLA Bjarni Herrera

About Green by Iceland:

Green by Iceland is a platform for cooperation between the private and the public sectors on climate issues and green solutions. Our role is to strengthen the collaboration on climate action across different stakeholders and support Iceland's reputation as a sustainability leader Our vision is to inspire and create a global impact in climate actions by promoting the export of Icelandic green solutions, driving knowledge exchange, and fostering international collaborative efforts. Join us in creating a just and sustainable future for all.

