Positive Physicians Insurance Company Announces the Promotion of Annie Matincheck to the Executive Position of SVP & Chief Strategy Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Positive Physicians Insurance Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Annie Matincheck to the executive position of Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer. This role reflects Matincheck's extensive experience and leadership highlighting her critical role in shaping the company's strategic vision and operational excellence.

Matincheck, who joined Positive Physicians in 2022 as Senior Vice President of Underwriting, brings over 25 years of distinguished experience in the insurance industry, with a deep specialization in medical professional liability. Since joining the company, she has played a pivotal role in transforming the underwriting foundation and leading the strategic refinement of policies, systems, and overall corporate operations. Her insights have been crucial in strengthening the company's market position and driving its growth. Her strategic insights have been instrumental in securing the company's market position and accelerating its growth trajectory.

"Annie has been instrumental in enhancing our core capabilities and positioning us for sustained growth," said Michael G. Roque, CEO of Positive Physicians Insurance Company. "In her new role, she will oversee critical initiatives including system integration, product and rate development, state expansion, corporate governance, and other strategic initiatives."

Matincheck's career includes leadership roles across national and regional carriers, where she has consistently delivered strong results. Before joining Positive Physicians, she served as Associate Vice President at NORCAL Group, overseeing underwriting operations and later expanding her responsibilities to include business development, marketing, and agency services.

Annie Matincheck has assumed her new responsibilities as SVP & Chief Strategy Officer, further strengthening Positive Physicians' leadership team. She has a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Business from Elizabethtown College and is certified in management by the Yale School of Management Executive Education. She also holds the professional designations as a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and a Certified Risk Manager (CRM).

In her new role as Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Matincheck will continue to guide Positive Physicians Insurance Company as it adapts to the evolving needs of the medical professional liability industry.

About Positive Physicians Insurance Company

Positive Physicians Insurance Company is a leading provider of medical malpractice insurance, committed to protecting the reputations and practices of healthcare professionals. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service, Positive Physicians supports the medical community through comprehensive coverage options, expert claims handling, and risk management resources.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Susanna Anderson

Marketing Director

Positive Physicians Insurance Company

888.335.5335

sanderson@positivephysicians.com

