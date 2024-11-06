Positive Physicians Insurance Company Announces the Promotion of Cobie Buchman to the Executive Position of SVP & Chief Claims Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Positive Physicians Insurance Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Cobie Buchman to the executive position of Senior Vice President & Chief Claims Officer. This promotion reflects Cobie's significant contributions to the company and his commitment to enhancing Positive Physicians' claims capabilities.

Cobie Buchman

Buchman, who joined Positive Physicians in 2023 as Senior Vice President of Claims, has been instrumental in elevating the performance and efficiency of the company's claims team. With over 24 years of national claims experience in medical professional liability, Cobie has played a key role in expanding Positive's growth initiatives, transforming the company's reinsurance program, and refining and adding rigor to all aspects of the claims process, including claims committee, reserving, analysis, and disposition of complex claims.

"Since joining Positive, Cobie has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the medical professional liability industry," said Michael G. Roque, CEO of Positive Physicians Insurance Company. "His expertise has been critical in enhancing our claims operations and supporting our strategic objectives. We are confident that in his role as SVP & Chief Claims Officer, Cobie will continue to drive innovation and excellence within our claims department."

Cobie Buchman has officially assumed his new responsibilities as SVP & Chief Claims Officer.

About Positive Physicians Insurance Company

Positive Physicians Insurance Company is a leading provider of medical malpractice insurance, committed to protecting the reputations and practices of healthcare professionals. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service, Positive Physicians supports the medical community through comprehensive coverage options, expert claims handling, and risk management resources.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Susanna Anderson

Marketing Director

Positive Physicians Insurance Company

888.335.5335

sanderson@positivephysicians.com

SOURCE: Positive Physicians Insurance Company

