Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Announces an Acquisition in the SCOOP Stack of Oklahoma & Files a Provisional Patent

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Orion Diversified Holding Co, Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH, "Orion"), a revenue generating diversified company, announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in the SCOOP Stack of Garvin County, Oklahoma. The property consists of a 0.59% royalty interest in 170 acres with active drilling leases already permitted in the area. Orion now has mineral ownership in 34,200 acres in all major US onshore oil and gas regions.

"We have received notice from the State of Oklahoma that Citizen Energy is planning to drill multiple well horizontals on our Kingfisher County acreage. We are being pooled into a 320 acre horizontal drilling and spacing unit. We are currently negotiating with several oil companies in the Permian Basin to acquire producing and non producing oil and gas operations." Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. In addition to this we have filed another patent pending product under the Angle Tools Corp. for a crescent wrench designed to work with an electric drill. Finding a socket to fit a ratchet can be challenging and turning a crescent wrench by hand can be frustrating as well. This prototype design works with an electric drill and has a moveable shaft with grooves in the jaws of the crescent wrench to grip any bolt or nut."

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a holding company with a primary strategy of creating innovative construction products and investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in producing oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Orion receives monthly income from 34,200 mineral acres and receives income from Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Apache, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Merit Energy, Hilcorp Oil, Kraken Oil, DCP, Raybaw Operating, and many others. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com; www.angle-tools.com

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

tom@orionenergyco.com

Phone: 760-889-3435

www.x.com/TomLull1

www.instagram.com/ryanlulldad

SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

