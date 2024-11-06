Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 16:06 Uhr
COGNITA WELCOMES FIRST SCHOOL IN GREECE THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH DOUKAS SCHOOL

Cognita, the global leader in teaching and learning excellence, has further strengthened its international presence by partnering with Doukas School in Greece, adding 1,700 students and 200 colleagues to its worldwide community

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognita, the global leader in teaching and learning excellence, today announced a landmark partnership with Doukas School, its first collaboration in Greece. This alliance brings Doukas School into Cognita's family of over 100 schools worldwide, opening doors to innovative learning and professional growth opportunities for students and educators alike. Through this partnership, Doukas educators will be able to exchange insights with more than 21,000 colleagues globally, benefiting from state-of-the-art professional development programs, including bespoke Team and Leadership courses in partnership with the world-renowned IOE, Faculty of Education and Society at University College London.

Doukas School in Marousi, Greece.

A Legacy of Excellence Joins a Global Family

Located in Marousi, near Athens, Doukas School has been a beacon of educational excellence in Greece since 1917. Known for its innovative approach to holistic education, the school serves students from kindergarten through high school, offering the Greek national curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, and A-Levels. Doukas School's commitment to academic distinction, paired with a focus on personal growth, mirrors Cognita's vision of delivering a world-class, well-rounded education that prepares young people to excel in a rapidly evolving world.

Germà Rigau, Managing Director Continental Europe at Cognita, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Doukas School into the Cognita family as our first partner in Greece. Doukas shares our commitment to empowering students with the skills and resilience they need to thrive in today's fast-paced world. We look forward to collaborating with their exceptional leadership team and educators to drive innovation in education, both locally and across our global community."

Konstantinos I. Doukas, CEO of Doukas School, added:

"We are so proud to join Cognita's global family of schools. This partnership not only reinforces Doukas School's pioneering role in the educational landscape but also marks a new chapter in our 107-year legacy, enhancing our reach and impact within Greece and beyond."

About Cognita

Founded in 2004, Cognita is a global community of over 100 schools across 17 countries, united by a single purpose: empowering students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With more than 95,000 students and 21,000 dedicated staff across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the US, Cognita offers a uniquely global education experience. Our schools prioritise academic excellence and then go beyond, fostering resilience, adaptability, and a growth mindset to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed. www.cognita.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549411/Cognita.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244643/Cognita_Logo.jpg

Cognita Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cognita)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cognita-welcomes-first-school-in-greece-through-partnership-with-doukas-school-302297576.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
