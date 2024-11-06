Omaha-Based Healthcare Company Fusion Gathers Employees for Project Pink'd Fundraiser

OMAHA, NB / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Fusion held a company outing and fundraiser last month, raising more than $20,000 for breast cancer support and research. The beneficiary was Project Pink'd, an organization that supports those diagnosed with breast cancer in several ways, including financially, emotionally, and physically.

"Fusion came together and did what we do best that day," said Amber Barna, Chief Clinical Officer and breast cancer survivor. "I am so proud to be part of this company because of the way our team commits to supporting those around us. The advancements from research and generous donations are saving lives."

Barna shared her story with the company the day before the fundraiser, telling all employees regardless of their gender how important it is to get regular screenings and to support organizations funding cancer research, like Project Pink'd.

"When I started treatment in 2009, my doctor told me that my attitude would determine how I felt, and I really didn't believe him until one day I just felt horrible. I got labs done and was convinced they were going to show that something was off, but I was wrong. The labs looked good, and I realized the only thing that was off was my attitude," said Barna. "I try to carry that into the rest of my life and my mentoring of other professionals, telling them that no matter the circumstance, your attitude plays a huge role in the outcome." You can learn more about Project Pink'd and the organization's mission by visiting projectpinkd.org.

About Fusion:?

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

