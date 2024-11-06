Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2024 16:14 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Omaha-Based Healthcare Company Fusion Gathers Employees for Project Pink'd Fundraiser

OMAHA, NB / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Fusion held a company outing and fundraiser last month, raising more than $20,000 for breast cancer support and research. The beneficiary was Project Pink'd, an organization that supports those diagnosed with breast cancer in several ways, including financially, emotionally, and physically.

Fusion raises money for Project Pink'd

Fusion raises money for Project Pink'd

"Fusion came together and did what we do best that day," said Amber Barna, Chief Clinical Officer and breast cancer survivor. "I am so proud to be part of this company because of the way our team commits to supporting those around us. The advancements from research and generous donations are saving lives."

Barna shared her story with the company the day before the fundraiser, telling all employees regardless of their gender how important it is to get regular screenings and to support organizations funding cancer research, like Project Pink'd.

"When I started treatment in 2009, my doctor told me that my attitude would determine how I felt, and I really didn't believe him until one day I just felt horrible. I got labs done and was convinced they were going to show that something was off, but I was wrong. The labs looked good, and I realized the only thing that was off was my attitude," said Barna. "I try to carry that into the rest of my life and my mentoring of other professionals, telling them that no matter the circumstance, your attitude plays a huge role in the outcome." You can learn more about Project Pink'd and the organization's mission by visiting projectpinkd.org.

About Fusion:?

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Contact Information

Leah Kemple
Public Relations Strategist
leah.kemple@fusionmedstaff.com
4025755625

SOURCE: Fusion

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.