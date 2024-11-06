Jenoptik AG, a prominent photonics and mobility solutions provider, has announced a one-year postponement of its ambitious 2025 financial targets. The company now anticipates achieving its goal of €1.2 billion in revenue and an operating margin between 21% and 22% by 2026. This delay is primarily attributed to an unexpected sluggishness in the semiconductor equipment industry's recovery. Despite this setback, Jenoptik maintains its forecast for the current fiscal year 2024, projecting mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth and an operating margin between 19.5% and 20.0%.

Market Response and Analyst Perspective

The news of deferred growth objectives has impacted Jenoptik's stock performance. Shares experienced a decline, with prices dropping by 0.6% to €21.60 on XETRA, continuing a downward trend that has seen the stock trade significantly below its 52-week high of €31.14. However, analysts remain optimistic about Jenoptik's prospects, setting an average price target of €37.67. Investors and market watchers are keenly awaiting the company's upcoming quarterly results, scheduled for release on November 12, which are expected to provide further insights into Jenoptik's financial trajectory and strategic adaptations in light of industry challenges.

