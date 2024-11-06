Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A2PQTV | ISIN: SE0011178458
Stuttgart
06.11.24
08:28 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
06.11.2024 16:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Dicot Pharma AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

On request of Dicot Pharma AB, company registration number 559006-3490, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 07, 2024. 

The company has 1,778,779,842 shares as per today's date.



Short name:            DICOT         DICOT TO 6      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be   1,778,779,842     226,377,002      
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:             SE0011178458      SE0022600300     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:             1           1           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:           366942         366943        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:    559006-3490                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:          First North STO/8   First North STO/8   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:          MiFID II tick size   MiFID II tick size  
                  table         table        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:         SEK          SEK          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading date:                    March 27, 2025    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528
00 399.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
