Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Dicot Pharma AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

On request of Dicot Pharma AB, company registration number 559006-3490, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from November 07, 2024. The company has 1,778,779,842 shares as per today's date. Short name: DICOT DICOT TO 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be 1,778,779,842 226,377,002 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011178458 SE0022600300 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 366942 366943 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559006-3490 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size MiFID II tick size table table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading date: March 27, 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.