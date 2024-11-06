Boulevard Supply: Crowd Control Gets an Upgrade: Stanchion Masters Unveils New Customization Options

Crowd Control Redefined: Elevate Your Space with Stanchion Masters®

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Boulevard Supply LLC unveils exciting new customization options to our Stanchion Masters® premium line of crowd control stanchions designed for the hospitality, restaurant, and event venue industries.

Stanchion Masters Premium Stanchions

Stanchion Masters Premium Crowd Control Stanchions

In addition to our stylish wood grain and marble finishes, we now offer custom vinyl-wrapped posts that can be tailored to match any company, school, or event venue's color scheme. These unique posts add a touch of personalization, blending rustic charm with modern elegance, offering a solution that goes beyond the standard black, chrome, or brass options. In addition to our round, full-circumference base cover and smaller wheelchair-friendly base cover, our new square base cover (a zero-cost upgrade) enhances the ambiance and elevates the visual experience.

Premium Design, Crafted for Aesthetic Appeal and Durability

The Stanchion Masters® brand represents quality and style beyond the ordinary. Built for both indoor and outdoor use, our stanchions provide a premium, high-quality alternative to mass-produced options. Whether for upscale events, resorts, or retail spaces, our sustainable aluminum posts with faux wood grain, marble, and custom AI-designed finishes respond to growing customer demand for more natural, visually appealing crowd control solutions.

Contact us to discuss creating color-branded stanchions that reinforce your company's visual identity or match your décor or event theme with custom colors and designs. Due to high demand, we recommend planning ahead for potential lead times.

Boulevard Supply is also a trusted dealer of other industry leaders, including Tensabarrier, Visiontron, Lavi, and Queue Solutions, offering clients a comprehensive range of crowd-control products to suit their specific needs.

"We're pushing the boundaries of crowd control," says Joe Radebaugh, President and Owner of Boulevard Supply LLC. "Our goal is to enhance and elevate environments, not just manage them, through thoughtful design and innovation. We're thrilled to unveil what's coming next."

About Stanchion Masters®

Stanchion Masters®, offered by Boulevard Supply LLC, is a premium line of crowd-control stanchions designed for diverse industries. From unique custom designs to reliable products from industry leaders, we offer solutions that blend functionality with aesthetic appeal. For more information, visit https://stanchionmasters.com/ or https://boulevardsupply.com/.

Contact Information

Joe Radebaugh

President / Owner

boulevardsupply@gmail.com

(702) 706-7047

SOURCE: Boulevard Supply LLC

