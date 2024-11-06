Derwent Investments Pte Ltd: Derwent Investments Announces Limited Intake of Interns for 2025

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Asia-based investment and wealth management firm, Derwent Investments is excited to announce a new limited intake of interns at its Singapore headquarters. This exclusive program, set to begin in January 2025, is designed to provide a select group of aspiring professionals with a comprehensive grounding in the growing investment and wealth management industry.

A rare opportunity

The internship program at Derwent Investments will offer a unique opportunity for successful candidates to gain hands-on experience in the fast-paced world of finance. Interns will work closely with the firm's senior professionals to gain exposure to a broad range of investment strategies, portfolio management techniques, and wealth management practices.

"We're thrilled to open our doors to the next generation of financial professionals," said Edward Chandler, Director of Private Equity at Derwent Investments. "Our internship program is designed to provide interns with invaluable experience and insights that will serve as a solid foundation for their future careers as professionals in what is one of our region's fastest growing industries."

Highly selective shortlisting process

Due to the highly competitive nature of the program, Derwent Investments will be conducting a rigorous selection process to identify the most promising candidates. Applicants will be evaluated based on their academic achievements, passion for investment, and their ability to function well as part of team. The firm is seeking individuals who are not only academically strong but also eager to contribute to the dynamic working environment at Derwent Investments.

Comprehensive training and mentorship

The successful applicants will benefit from a structured training program that covers key areas of the investment and wealth management industry including due diligence, time horizons, risk tolerance and more. Interns will have the opportunity to participate in real-world projects, attend seminars and workshops and receive mentorship from seasoned professionals within the firm.

"Our goal is to equip our interns with the skills and knowledge they'll need to succeed in this increasingly important industry," added Mr. Chandler. "Using this program, we aim to nurture tomorrow's young investment professionals and provide them with the tools they'll need to excel in their future careers whether they choose to become advisors, analysts or portfolio managers."

Potential permanent careers

Interns who excel during the program may be considered for full-time, permanent positions at Derwent Investments upon graduation, making this an unparalleled opportunity for those looking to launch their careers in investment and wealth management.

"Joining us as an intern is about more than gaining experience; it's about becoming part of a team dedicated to excellence, client service and innovation," said Mr. Chandler. "We're very much looking forward to welcoming the brightest minds to our family and helping them embark on a rewarding career in this industry."

Application procedure

Candidates are initially encouraged to register their interest online through the Derwent Investments website by Saturday, November 30th 2024. Only a limited number of openings are available, so early application is recommended.

About Derwent Investments

Derwent Investments is a leading investment management firm committed to delivering superior investment results and client service that is second to none. With a team of experienced professionals and a disciplined, research-led approach to investing, the firm provides innovative solutions and opportunities for medium-to-long-term capital growth. Derwent Investments' focus on research-driven investment strategies ensures that clients benefit from the latest market insights and technological advancements.

Media Contact Details:-

Organization: Derwent Investments Pte Ltd

Website: https://derwentinv.com/

Email: media@derwentinv.com

Readers may consult the reference article available here.

SOURCE: Derwent Investments Pte Ltd

View the original press release on accesswire.com