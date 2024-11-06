TheTIE.io: Keyrock and The Tie Partner to Foster Market Transparency and Educate Crypto Industry

Keyrock, a leader in digital asset market making, and The Tie, a leading provider of data analytics and information services for digital assets, announced a strategic partnership that aims to transform the transparency and understanding of market making in the cryptocurrency industry. This collaboration was announced today at The Bridge conference in NYC.

This partnership marks a significant leap towards demystifying the roles and impacts of market makers in the digital asset ecosystem. The Tie Terminal, which is the leading information platform for institutions in digital assets, will host Keyrock's in-depth market data. The initiative promises to deliver transparent, easy-to-understand insights that will enable investors, traders, and institutional clients to gain a deeper understanding of how market making functions and its impact on digital asset liquidity.

Joshua Frank, Co-Founder & CEO of The Tie, commented: "Our collaboration with Keyrock is not just about providing more data for The Tie Terminal, but is fundamentally aimed at elevating industry standards through greater transparency and education. We are committed to providing our clients and the industry with tools that deliver clarity to an often opaque process behind liquidity provisioning."

Kevin de Patoul, CEO and Co-founder of Keyrock, stated: "Through our partnership with the Tie, Keyrock is advancing market transparency and reliability across the digital asset space. Combining The Tie's extensive data sources and on-chain insights with Keyrock's innovative liquidity solutions, we're excited to introduce branded Keyrock dashboards that promote data-driven insights accessible to the entire market. Together, we're setting new standards for an efficient, transparent, and collaborative digital ecosystem."

These dashboards will be essential for all counterparties, ensuring real-time insights into market performance and trends. Ultimately, this partnership will elevate the overall standards in the industry, benefiting the entire digital asset ecosystem through improved liquidity, tighter spreads, and more efficient markets.

For more information visit our website at: https://www.thetie.io/insights/news/keyrock-and-the-tie-partner-to-foster-market-transparency-and-educate-crypto-industry/

Media Contacts

The Tie - chris@thetie.io

Keyrock - marina.sdr@keyrock.com

About Keyrock:

Since 2017, our commitment has remained the same. We optimise liquidity and market access across all digital asset classes. On any venue. Setting the benchmark for excellence with our homebrewed algorithms and ironclad tech.

Our 170-strong team delivers clear-cut solutions around the clock. Empowering Web3 foundations, institutional entities and everything in between. Tokenised economies can only thrive if their markets are efficient. We made it our speciality.

URLs:

Keyrock | Changing the course of finance

Keyrock (@KeyrockTrading) / X

About The Tie:

The Tie is the leading provider of information services for digital assets operating across three core verticals: Institutional, Data Redistribution, and Corporate Access. On the Institutional side, The Tie's core offering - The Tie Terminal is the fastest and most comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors. The Tie's institutional clients include hundreds of the leading traditional and crypto-native hedge funds, VCs, market makers, asset managers, banks, and other institutional market participants.

The Tie's Redistribution business syndicates data feeds to dozens of leading platforms including FalconX, BitMEX, Real Vision, Broadridge, and Cointelegraph. The Tie's corporate access business provides direct connectivity between institutions and token issuers through a series of industry leading conferences and events - including our flagship event, The Bridge 2024 in New York City.

URLs:

https://www.thetie.io/

https://bridge.thetie.io/

SOURCE: TheTIE.io

View the original press release on accesswire.com