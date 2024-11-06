GreenMoney Journal: The Growth and Impact Potential of Investing in Food System Transformation

by Elysabeth Alfano, VegTech Invest

Did you know - Our global food system accounts for 30% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Included in that is food waste which constitutes 8% and animal agriculture which is 18% of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / With the growing concerns regarding producing enough food for a global population using our resource intensive system and the mounting negative impacts from the food system on the planet, blended capital investment (philanthropic, government, venture capital, and public markets) is beginning to flow into food systems transformation. Family offices, governments, and investors around the world - 99% of whom aren't vegan and have no intention of ever becoming vegan - are looking to make a true impact and understand that protein diversification, complementing animal protein, is a powerful way to do so. Here are three key reasons:

1) Inexpensive: The World Bank is calling for $450-$650 billion in food systems transformation each year for the next 10-15 years. By contrast, new energy innovation needs $3 trillion a year for the foreseeable future.

2) Easy(ier): A foundation for much of the technology of complementary / diversified proteins already exists. Yes, the innovation curve in plant-based innovation and fermented proteins is constantly improving.

3) Quick Impact: Inexpensive and easy solutions mean faster impact compared to other green sectors. Since diversified proteins innovation means reducing methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, the results will be significant.

Read Elysabeth's insightful article on how to invest in food system transformation here - https://greenmoney.com/the-growth-and-impact-potential-of-investing-in-food-system-transformation

