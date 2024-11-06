Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2024 16:38 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: The Growth and Impact Potential of Investing in Food System Transformation

by Elysabeth Alfano, VegTech Invest

Did you know - Our global food system accounts for 30% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Included in that is food waste which constitutes 8% and animal agriculture which is 18% of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / With the growing concerns regarding producing enough food for a global population using our resource intensive system and the mounting negative impacts from the food system on the planet, blended capital investment (philanthropic, government, venture capital, and public markets) is beginning to flow into food systems transformation. Family offices, governments, and investors around the world - 99% of whom aren't vegan and have no intention of ever becoming vegan - are looking to make a true impact and understand that protein diversification, complementing animal protein, is a powerful way to do so. Here are three key reasons:

1) Inexpensive: The World Bank is calling for $450-$650 billion in food systems transformation each year for the next 10-15 years. By contrast, new energy innovation needs $3 trillion a year for the foreseeable future.

2) Easy(ier): A foundation for much of the technology of complementary / diversified proteins already exists. Yes, the innovation curve in plant-based innovation and fermented proteins is constantly improving.

3) Quick Impact: Inexpensive and easy solutions mean faster impact compared to other green sectors. Since diversified proteins innovation means reducing methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, the results will be significant.

Read Elysabeth's insightful article on how to invest in food system transformation here - https://greenmoney.com/the-growth-and-impact-potential-of-investing-in-food-system-transformation

=====



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.