Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Anders McKenzie, Partner, National Technology Fast 50 Program Leader, Deloitte ("Company"), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the release list of Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest percentage revenue growth over a consecutive four-year period.





Launched over 25 years ago, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program celebrates innovation, rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and the world-class achievements of the Canadian technology industry. Awards are presented in four distinct categories that characterize and define the unique strengths of Canadian innovation. Technology Fast 50 program companies-small, large, public, private-span a variety of industry sectors and are leaders in hardware, software, telecom, digital media and emerging areas such as clean technology. With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, Technology Fast 50 program winners are paving the way in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value both at home and beyond.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange