Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) (OTC Pink: WMWWF), an exploration and development company focused on gold, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming London 121 Mining Investment Conference. The company will highlight the progress of its flagship gold project, the Qala Shallows Project in South Africa, which is Phase 1 of its Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP). The WBP is poised to deliver substantial returns for shareholders and positively impact local communities.

The WBP, located in the historically productive Central Rand Goldfield near Johannesburg, holds an impressive 4.28Moz gold resource at 4.58g/t. This asset is situated in the world's largest known gold deposit, which has historically produced over 1.5 billion ounces, representing approximately 22% of all surface-mined gold. The WBP is projected to generate a USD 2.6 billion revenue opportunity. With a secured mining right, the project is located just 15 kilometres from Johannesburg's CBD and includes three key reef mining targets: Kimberley Reef, Main Reef, and Bird Reef, to be sequentially developed.

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX: WWI) (OTC Pink: WMWWF) is focused on the exploration, development and production of gold for the benefit of shareholders, communities and environments in which it operates. The Witwatersrand Basin Project, located in the proven gold region of Central Rand Goldfield of South Africa boasts, a 4.28Moz gold project at 4.58g/t1. The Witwatersrand Basin is a largely underground geological formation which surfaces in the Witwatersrand. It holds the world's largest known gold reserves and has produced over 1.5 billion ounces (over 40,000 metric tons), which represents about 22% of all the gold accounted for above the surface. In Western Australia, WWI is exploring for gold and copper at the Mt Cecilia Project in a district that supports several world-class projects such as Woodie Woodie manganese mine, Nifty copper and Telfer gold/copper/silver mines.

The original report was "WBP's Global JORC Mineral Resource Expands by 724,000oz to 4.28MOZ at 4.58 g/t Gold" which was issued with consent of the Competent Person, Mrs Cecilia Hattingh. The report was released to the ASX on 3 December 2021 and can be found on the Company's website (https://westwitsmining.com/). Comprising 8.8MT at 4.60g/t for 1.449Moz measured, 11.3MT at 4.19g/t for 1.517Moz Indicated and 8MT at 5.10g/t for 1.309Moz inferred. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

