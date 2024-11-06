DJ Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction 06-Nov-2024 / 15:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 November 2024 Zentra Group Plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR Transaction One Heritage Group PLC ("OHG" or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, was informed today that Aileen Mary Izett, a person closely associated ("PCA") with David Izett, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, purchased a total of 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of GBP0.07 per share ("Ordinary Shares") on 6 November 2024. Following the share purchase, David Izett and any persons closely associated hold a combined total of 5,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.01% of the Company's issued share capital. Further details on the share purchase is included below. Contacts Zentra Group PLC Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Robert Holbrook Head of Finance Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group PLC Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC) is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Aileen Mary Izett 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Director David Izett b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Zentra Group Plc (formerly One Heritage Group Plc) b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company instrument a) Identification code GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume c) GBP0.07 5,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 5,000

d)

- Price GBP0.07

- Total GBP350.00

e) Date of the transaction

6 November 2024

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: DSH TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 357539 EQS News ID: 2024171 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2024171&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2024 10:35 ET (15:35 GMT)