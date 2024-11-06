OneMain Financial: How to Save Money on Your In-Ground Swimming Pool

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2024 / Swimming pools can be an excellent addition to any home. They offer a place for relaxation, exercise, and social gatherings, and can even potentially increase home values.

However, pools are significant investments in terms of installation and maintenance. Finding ways to cut costs without sacrificing quality or functionality is important.

This article will explore five ways to save money on choosing, installing and maintaining an in-ground swimming pool that fits your preferences.

1. Keep the Design Simple

The greater a pool design's complexity, the more it will cost to install. Maintaining a pool with an intricate design could also be costlier and more challenging. This is because these pools require more labor, materials, and time to construct.

Simple designs such as a square or rectangular pool can save you money compared to a custom or free-form pool.

Pool size is also important. An inground pool can cost an average of $80-$250 per square foot, according to 2024 estimates. It also costs more to fill the pool if it has more volume. Make sure not to get a pool that's larger than you need.

2. Secure the Right Financing

Pool loans can help you spread out your pool's installation cost over time so you don't have to pay the full cost upfront. Shop around to find the best loan terms that may help you save over the life of the loan. You may even be able to get approved in as little as a day or two, depending on your financial condition.

There are alternative forms of financing as well. For example, you could tap into your home's equity via a home equity loan or line of credit. This could pay off if the pool increases your home's value, thus shrinking your loan-to-value ratio through appreciation. However, applying for and getting approved for a home equity loan or HELOC can take weeks and involve closing costs similar to a mortgage. It can also be risky when a loan is secured by your home, as defaulting on the loan may result in losing your home to the creditor through foreclosure.

3. Picking the Right Material

The material used to build your pool plays a significant factor in the initial cost and long-term maintenance and upkeep expenses. Your budget may be a factor in determining what material you can use.

For example, choosing a pool with a vinyl-lining is typically less expensive to install initially than a concrete or fiberglass pool. However, a pool with a vinyl lining may require replacement liners about every 10 years. Just be sure the initial savings of using vinyl now outweigh the long-term cost of replacing the lining.

4. Do the Maintenance Yourself

Pools require regular maintenance and upkeep. This includes testing and balancing pool chemicals, cleaning, replacing parts, repairing leaks, and more.

Some tasks are more complex or dangerous and best left to professionals. However, tasks like managing the pool's chemicals and cleaning the pool are relatively simple to learn and perform. Doing these yourself instead of hiring professionals could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars yearly.

5. Build During the Off-Season

Pools can cost a lot more to install as summer approaches since more people are trying to install pools for the warm months.

Negotiating power shifts in your favor during the off-season since pool builders have fewer projects. You may be able to secure a lower price on your pool.

This also gives you more time for the pool builders to complete the project in case of delays. As a result, your pool is more likely to be ready in time for warmer weather.

The Bottom Line

In-ground swimming pools are complex projects that can cost a lot, but how they're built can offer cost-saving opportunities.

By selecting a simple design, choosing a vinyl model rather than concrete or fiberglass construction, doing certain maintenance tasks yourself, building during the off-season, and finding the right financing, you could dramatically reduce your overall pool expenses.

Following these tips can help you enjoy the physical, mental, social, and potential financial benefits of your pool that much more.

