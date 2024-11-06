Adapting Social Acquires Three Summers Creative, Elevating Strategic Impact and Signaling Future Growth through Acquisitions

POINT BEACH, NJ and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIER / November 6, 2024 / In an exclusive interview, Adapting Social, a Global Brand Acceleration & Performance Marketing Agency with over 16 years of innovation and client success, announced its acquisition of Three Summers Creative (TSC), a boutique creative agency renowned for its compelling storytelling and impactful brand strategies. This acquisition not only strengthens Adapting Social's commitment to client-focused marketing but also opens new avenues for growth and collaboration, further solidifying its leadership in the marketing industry.

Reflecting on the decision to acquire TSC, CEO John A. Vagueiro shared insights from the last two years: "We have been seeking an acquisition that aligns with our values, culture, and creative strategy. I am beyond excited that we found TSC. Alesha Peluso has led her agency with exceptional creativity and leadership, and my team and I at Adapting Social are honored to serve her clients while continuing to provide world-class service and elevate any opportunities for growth."

Alesha Peluso, the founder of Three Summers Creative, also expressed her enthusiasm about joining forces with Adapting Social. "Building Three Summers Creative has been an adventure fueled by untapped creativity and relentless dedication. We are proud of the relationships we've built and the stories we've helped tell. The acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for our team and our clients, ensuring that our legacy of impactful storytelling will only grow stronger."

When asked about the benefits of this partnership for her clients, Peluso highlighted the resources and commitment to excellence that Adapting Social brings. "As we move forward, we're excited to continue empowering our clients and amplifying their voices with even greater resources."

Christopher Iafelice, COO of Adapting Social, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition. "We're thrilled to welcome Three Summers Creative to the Adapting Social family. This acquisition represents more than just growth; it's a strategic step forward. It reinforces our commitment to setting new standards in brand acceleration and performance marketing. Over the past 16 years, we've evolved from a startup into a powerhouse, partnering with larger-scale brands like LiquidIV. This acquisition is a testament to our dedication to progress, allowing us to expand our expertise and deliver transformative results for even more clients."

Megan Gianvito, Chief Marketing Officer at Adapting Social, echoed these sentiments, stating, "As we welcome TSC, this acquisition marks a significant milestone for us. Our agency has grown tremendously, and this is just the beginning of a new chapter. We're proud to see this vision materialize and look forward to expanding our capabilities through future collaborations with innovative agencies."

As TSC transitions into this new venture, clients can expect a seamless integration into Adapting Social's trusted and innovative approach. The acquisition will see TSC's brand absorbed into Adapting Social's portfolio, while enhancing the agency's Account Management, SEO, and Web Management departments to ensure a robust client experience.

