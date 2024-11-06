AleaSoft Energy Forecasting found weekly average electricity prices in excess of €80 ($85. 77)/MWh in most major European markets last week. Despite a drop in solar production across the week, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal all set new records for solar generation during a single day in November. Average weekly electricity prices increased in most major European markets last week, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, AleaSoft noted average price increases in the Belgian, British, Dutch, German, French, Portuguese and Spanish markets. ...

