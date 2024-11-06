Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892673 | ISIN: DK0010230630 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROENLANDSBANKEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROENLANDSBANKEN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2024 15:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grønlandsbanken A/S: Result for Q3 2024

Result for Q3 2024

The BANK of Greenland's profit before tax amounts to DKK 193.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to DKK 170.8 million for the same period of 2023. The profit before tax gives a return of 18.4% p.a. on opening equity after disbursement of dividend.

The profit before value adjustments and write-downs is satisfactory at DKK 186.2 million compared to DKK 159.3 million for the previous year.

Net interest and fee income increased by DKK 40.8 million to DKK 355.9 million compared to the same period in 2023.

At the end of September 2024, total costs including write-offs amounted to DKK 173.7 million, compared to DKK 160.2 million for the same period of 2023.

At the end of the first nine months of 2024, value adjustments show a capital gain of DKK 22.6 million, compared to a capital gain of DKK 19.8 million for the same period of 2023.

In the first three quarters of 2024, impairments of loans and guarantees amounted to DKK 15.2 million compared to DKK 8.3 million in the same period of 2023. For the period, write-downs and provisions are 0.2% of the BANK's total lending and guarantees.

Solvency ratio of 26.6 and a capital requirement of 11.0%.

In the stock exchange announcement of 22 October 2024, the forecast profit for the year before tax was adjusted upwards to a range of DKK 225-250 million, which is maintained.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.