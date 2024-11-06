Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc.: IgniteTech Delivers MyPersonas for Jive AI, Redefining Human-AI Collaboration

Groundbreaking announcement made at Financial Times' Future of AI Conference

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech, a leader in enterprise AI solutions, today launched MyPersonas for the Jive AI platform at the Financial Times (FT) Future of AI Conference , where CEO Eric Vaughan shared insights during a fireside chat with FT Technology Reporter Stephanie Stacey.

MyPersonas represents a breakthrough in knowledge sharing by creating AI-powered digital clones of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) that interact with users through natural-language, multi-modal chat sessions. The solution, which supports over 160 languages, addresses a universal challenge: making expert knowledge accessible without creating bottlenecks around key personnel.

What sets MyPersonas apart is its patent-pending dynamic learning capability. When the AI encounters questions it cannot answer, it automatically connects with the human expert through iOS, Android, Slack, or Microsoft Teams. The expert's response is not only delivered to the user but also permanently enriches the AI's knowledge base, ensuring continuous improvement and reducing repetitive inquiries over time.

"MyPersonas transforms the AI narrative from job replacement to human empowerment," said Vaughan during his "AI Resistance to Renaissance" fireside chat. "We're enabling organizations to multiply the impact of their top performers while freeing them to focus on strategic initiatives."

The solution helps prevent SME burnout while enhancing team collaboration and accelerating decision-making. Organizations from small businesses to global enterprises can now provide around-the-clock access to expert knowledge without overwhelming key personnel.

First previewed at the ImagineAI Live Conference in Las Vegas in March 2024, MyPersonas demonstrates IgniteTech's commitment to AI-first innovation. The rapid development cycle - just eight months from concept to market - showcases the power of AI-enhanced software development and IgniteTech's successful transformation to an AI-first organization.

About IgniteTech

Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is a leading AI-first enterprise software company. With a track record of successful acquisitions and rapid innovation, IgniteTech's solutions power businesses worldwide. The recent announcements of AI product visions and enhancements across its entire portfolio highlight IgniteTech's commitment to transforming its offerings with AI-centric innovative solutions.

About Jive AI Software

Jive AI is an industry-leading Employee Experience Platform uniting people, knowledge, and content in a secure hub across mobile and desktop devices. It is an indispensable tool for millions of users and many of the world's most successful organizations who depend on Jive-powered collaboration hubs to get work done. Part of the IgniteTech Software portfolio, Jive AI continues to transform the landscape of collaboration, making every interaction meaningful.

