Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20
06.11.2024 17:36 Uhr
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Richard Holroyd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer - Capita Public Service

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance of shares.

c)

Price (s) and Volume(s) -

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

Price(s)

£nil

Volume(s)

141,225

Sale of shares

£0.1902

66,510

Retention of shares

£nil

74,715

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

£nil

141,225

Sale of shares

£0.1902

66,510

Retention of shares

£nil

74,715

e)

Date of the transaction

05 November 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)

London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on exercise of share options.


© 2024 PR Newswire
