Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Richard Holroyd
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer - Capita Public Service
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance of shares.
c)
Price (s) and Volume(s) -
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
Price(s)
£nil
Volume(s)
141,225
Sale of shares
£0.1902
66,510
Retention of shares
£nil
74,715
d)
Aggregated information
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
£nil
141,225
Sale of shares
£0.1902
66,510
Retention of shares
£nil
74,715
e)
Date of the transaction
05 November 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)
London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on exercise of share options.