Mittwoch, 06.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
06.11.24
17:58 Uhr
23,140 Euro
-0,130
-0,56 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
06.11.2024 17:48 Uhr
89 Leser
Universal Music Group N.V. To Participate in the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its COO and CFO, Boyd Muir, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 12:20pm CET.


To listen to the webcast, please visit investors.universalmusic.com.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Media
James Murtagh-Hopkins - communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors
Erika Begun - investorrelations@umusic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-european-technology-media--telecom-conference-2024-302297661.html

