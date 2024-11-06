Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - Multishoring, a leading provider of IT consulting and technology solutions, announced the launch of its Power BI Consulting Services. These services are designed to help businesses of all sizes leverage the power of Microsoft Power BI to gain deeper insights from their data and make better decisions.

Multishoring's Power BI Consulting Services provide a comprehensive range of services, including:

Power BI Implementation and Deployment: Multishoring can help businesses implement and deploy Power BI, ensuring it is integrated with their existing systems and data sources.

Data Modeling and Visualization: Multishoring's experts can help businesses create data models and visualizations tailored to their specific needs.

Power BI Training and Support: Multishoring provides training and support to help businesses get the most out of Power BI.

"We are excited to launch and grow our Power BI Consulting Services," said Justyna, PMO Manager at Multishoring. "Power BI is a powerful tool to help businesses transform their data into actionable insights. Our team of experts can help businesses of all sizes get the most out of this valuable tool."

Multishoring's Power BI Consulting Services are available now. To learn more, please visit https://multishoring.com/services/power-bi-consulting/.

About Multishoring

Multishoring is a leading provider of IT consulting and technology solutions. The company has a proven track record of helping businesses achieve their goals through the use of innovative technology. Multishoring is committed to providing its clients with the highest quality services and support.

