Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus“ in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 676168 | ISIN: FR0000044448 | Ticker-Symbol: NXS
Tradegate
06.11.24
17:58 Uhr
124,30 Euro
-7,90
-5,98 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXANS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXANS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,20125,1018:42
124,30124,7018:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2024 17:36 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexans announces the business separation of its specialty industrial cable operations, now Lynxeo

Nexans announces the business separation of its specialty industrial cable operations, now Lynxeo

_PRESS RELEASE_

  • The separation will provide increased clarity in the market, strengthening Lynxeo's role as a fully integrated player, serving a diversified range of critical infrastructure industries including railways, rolling stock, automation, shipbuilding, wind, aerospace and healthcare
  • Today's announcement is yet another step in the continued successful execution by Nexans of its Electrify the Future strategy

Paris, November 6, 2024 - Nexans continues to deliver on its Electrify the Future strategy and announces today the business separation of its specialty industrial cable operations formerly Nexans Industry Solutions & Projects now named Lynxeo, part of the Nexans group.
With 2,000 employees in 9 countries and annual standard sales of over 700 million euros, Lynxeo is a powerhouse in specialty industrial cables. The move will allow Lynxeo to further enhance its role in critical industrial segments. With a heritage of than 100 years serving industrial champions, Lynxeo boasts a global manufacturing presence in Europe Asia, and the United States of America.

Lynxeo: a privileged partner for customers facing energy and industrial challenges

Today's business separation provides increased clarity in the market outlook and it is a recognition of the commitment of Lynxeo's employees, as well as their ability to innovate and provide high value-added services. Lynxeo as a strategic partner to its clients will continue to support them with critical application products for the great challenges in fields ranging from rolling stock and railway infrastructure to automation, aerospace, shipbuilding, renewable and non-carbon energies, as well as the healthcare sector.

Juan Ignacio Eyzaguirre, General Manager of Lynxeo, emphasized: "I want to recognize the remarkable efforts that have gone into the project of establishing Lynxeo over the past few months. Our company brings together cutting-edge expertise that is fully aligned with the needs of our clients while addressing future industrial challenges. This is a pivotal moment for our 2,000 employees worldwide who are wired to electrify the industries that move the world. I am deeply honored and delighted to manage this exceptional team."

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, added: "Today marks a significant milestone in our strategic roadmap. We take great pride in introducing Lynxeo. Our simplification plan positions Lynxeo as a leader in specialty industrial cables while reaffirming Nexans' role as a leader in electrification to support the climate transition. We want to see Lynxeo and its people continue to thrive and will review all options as we continue to deliver in full and on time on our promises."

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication



Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com



Emmanuel Guinot
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com



Maëllys Leostic
maellys.leostic@nexans.com



Investor relations



Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.