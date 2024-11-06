AMJ Global Entertainment, LLC: AMJ Global Enterprise Partners with The Eagle Academy Foundation to Break Down Language Barriers

Revolutionizing Tech and Education to Empower Young Men of Color

AMJ Global Enterprise, a Nevada-based company, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with The Eagle Academy Foundation. This collaboration aims to leverage technology to transcend language barriers and empower young men of color.

AMJ Global's flagship product, AMJ Meet, is a B2C AI-driven tool designed to streamline onboarding processes and reduce company costs by enabling seamless communication across multiple languages. AMJ Meet allows users to communicate and collaborate in their native languages, enhancing global team efficiency. By enabling real-time business meetings across desktop and handheld devices, users can speak, listen, and read in their native languages, breaking language barriers and fostering better collaboration.

Dr. Malone, founder and CEO of AMJ Global, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I am excited to come together with Mr. Ruff and The Eagle Academy Foundation to empower all who strive to break down barriers and build new highways for future generations. The Eagle Academy Foundation embodies everything AMJ stands for-changing the world one person at a time."

The Eagle Academy Foundation is equally excited about the partnership, as both organizations aim to revolutionize the intersection of technology and learning for transformative impacts on young men of color. The Foundation's mission is to challenge systemic barriers and empower these young men to achieve their educational, career, and life goals. AMJ Global's technology will help close access and opportunity gaps, paving the way for higher learning and post-secondary success for all who desire it.

AMJ Bot, the company's B2B multi-language AI tool, complements this effort by effectively communicating and managing onboarding processes in industries such as airlines, insurance, and hospitality. These solutions help companies cut costs and improve customer service by providing a multi-language program that translates audio and visible transcripts into a user's preferred language in real time.

This partnership with The Eagle Academy Foundation enables AMJ Global to activate new possibilities for young men of color, using technology to overcome digital divides in historically excluded communities.

